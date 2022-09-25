Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenGettysburg, PA
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned MineTravel MavenSeven Valleys, PA
Related
Obituary: David Joseph Amato
Surrounded by the love of his family, the angels of peace and comfort visited. David Joseph Amato on the night of September 13, 2022. It had been a long,. difficult year for David and his family to experience the loss of such a vibrant. spirit. He was always brimming with...
Obituary: Jeremy J. Dillon
Jeremy J. Dillon, 41, of York, PA died suddenly on Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. He was born June 13, 1981 in Gettysburg, PA to the late Joseph S. Dillon and Kim M. (Sanders) Dick. Jeremy is survived by his two brothers, Brandon Dillon and wife (Sarah Dillon)...
Obituary: Anna Marie Dettwiler
Anna Marie Dettwiler, age 79 of Hagerstown, MD, formerly of Shippensburg, passed away September 23, 2022. She was born …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Obituary: Henry Q.N. Silver
Henry Q. N. Silver, 29, Carolina, WV formerly of Orrtanna, PA died suddenly on Friday, September 9, 2022 in Carolina West Virginia. He was born October 6, 1992 in Gettysburg PA the son of Jason R. Silver and his wife Melissa L. Silver of Biglerville, PA, and mother Suzanne Leatherman Silver of Biglerville, PA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Embracing mission excites YWCA’s first Black CEO
Tymia Q. Green was fully exposed to Abraham Lincoln while growing up in the 16th president’s home state of Illinois. Decades later, she is settling in as the first Black chief executive officer of the YWCA in the borough where the president said as part of his immortal Gettysburg Address, “It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced.”
Obituary: David A. Dandignac
David Allen Dandignac (62) passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 19, 2022. David was born in Delhi, New York on October 23, 1959. David is survived by his wife, Lourdes Dandignac; two sons, Bradley and Mitchell Dandignac; two granddaughters, Mila Beaver and Rayne Dandignac; three stepchildren, Raquel, Diana, and Nicolas Allinger; mother and father, Phyllis and Ralph Dandignac; sister, Sandra Mokay.
Slideshow: Weather closes children’s rides at Pippinfest on Sunday
Stormy weather forced some changes to Fairfield’s Pippenfest yesterday, including the closure of children’s rides. Most other activities continued, but attendance was lower than expected. Please enjoy our slideshow from Gettysburg Connection photographer Jim Bargas.
Obituary: Tiffany P. Bollen
Tiffany P. Bollen, age 52 of Shippensburg, passed away September 20, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born Januar…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Lane to present original songs
Gettysburg resident Will Lane will present a one-hour program of original songs at St. James Lutheran Church on the corner of York and Stratton Streets in Gettysburg on On Sunday, September 25 at 4:00 p.m. The songs have their roots in many years of community organizing and work with students...
Historical Society’s new home to tell complete Adams County story
The story of the three-day battle of Gettysburg, its aftermath, and President Abraham Lincoln’s immortal Gettysburg Address has been told thousands of times in hundreds of ways. But the people who have lived in Gettysburg and the other 33 Adams County municipalities for hundred of years, and even the...
Obituary: Mark David Chambers
Mark, Soup, David Chambers, age 38, of Chambersburg, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at WellSpan Chambersburg H…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Library Funding 101
As the Adams County Library System’s Finance Director, I frequently hear about a common misconception: “What do you even do? Aren’t the library’s finances managed by the County Controller’s office?” Well, no. Library workers aren’t Adams County employees. We’re a nonprofit, just like United Way or the Red Cross. The follow-up question is usually “So you need to fundraise raise all of your money?” The answer to that is sort of, most of it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
World War II Weekend at Eisenhower National Historic Site
World War II Weekend at Eisenhower National Historic Site (NHS) starts tonight with a very special guest presentation. Susan Eisenhower, granddaughter of Dwight and Mamie Eisenhower, will discuss her grandfather’s wartime leadership at the Gettysburg National Military Park (NMP) Museum and Visitor Center. NOTE: Free tickets for this event...
Adams County Dems welcome Shapiro
Gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Josh Shapiro visited Gettysburg Saturday afternoon to rally county Democrats for his campaign to win governorship of Pennsylvania in November. More than 150 supporters filled the new county committee headquarters at 52 Chambersburg Street. Outside the venue, a handful of so-called MAGA supporters mounted a mini...
The power of music
Most mornings my friend and I walk the streets of Fairfield, waking our sleepy bodies by walking to great conversation. Yesterday we both attended the fall performance of the Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra. It was an emotional experience for both of us. For me, the tribute to 9/11 brought memories of bodies jumping from those burning towers and my husband’s still warm, spirit empty body lying in his beloved chair, while she was caught up into her own memories and pain as she drank in the strains of the sometimes dark and sometimes lyrical gut wrenching music. She emerged from the concert energized and full to overflowing. I left broken and exhausted. The music was just too emotional and intense. I had no defense for the array of feelings the music tapped into..
Land Conservancy of Adams County sets Road Rally 2022: “Catch ’22, Puzzles and Conundrums”
The Land Conservancy of Adams County will hold its 24th annual Fall Classic Road Rally fundraiser this year on Saturday, October 15. This Rally will be full of lots of surprises. Each year’s Road Rally guides more than 50 driver-navigator teams on an exciting road trip over the county’s most...
160th anniversary reenactment of Antietam battle this weekend
This weekend’s Reenactment and Living History event will feature Dunker’s Church and West Woods, the bloodiest day on American soil, along with an extensive Living History area for an all-around, all-day educational Civil War experience for the whole family at the Historic Daniel Lady Farm!. This is an...
Foreign language speakers needed at Heritage Festival
How many different languages are spoken in Adams County? Who knows? But, it is most likely more than you imagine. At this year’s 31st Annual Heritage Festival, Sept. 18 we want to collect as many samples of different languages as possible. Anyone who is fluent in a language other...
LASD to address behavior issues; Will review policies on dress codes and cell phones
As school enters its second month, Littlestown Area School Superintendent Christopher Bigger said “It feels like school. It was a really smooth start to the year.” Bigger thanked the staff for their hard work. District enrollment is decreasing, moving down to 2,007 total students in comparison to last...
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
Comments / 0