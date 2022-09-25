ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: David Joseph Amato

Surrounded by the love of his family, the angels of peace and comfort visited. David Joseph Amato on the night of September 13, 2022. It had been a long,. difficult year for David and his family to experience the loss of such a vibrant. spirit. He was always brimming with...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Jeremy J. Dillon

Jeremy J. Dillon, 41, of York, PA died suddenly on Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. He was born June 13, 1981 in Gettysburg, PA to the late Joseph S. Dillon and Kim M. (Sanders) Dick. Jeremy is survived by his two brothers, Brandon Dillon and wife (Sarah Dillon)...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Anna Marie Dettwiler

Anna Marie Dettwiler, age 79 of Hagerstown, MD, formerly of Shippensburg, passed away September 23, 2022. She was born …. For the complete obituary, please click here.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Henry Q.N. Silver

Henry Q. N. Silver, 29, Carolina, WV formerly of Orrtanna, PA died suddenly on Friday, September 9, 2022 in Carolina West Virginia. He was born October 6, 1992 in Gettysburg PA the son of Jason R. Silver and his wife Melissa L. Silver of Biglerville, PA, and mother Suzanne Leatherman Silver of Biglerville, PA.
CAROLINA, WV
Gettysburg Connection

Embracing mission excites YWCA’s first Black CEO

Tymia Q. Green was fully exposed to Abraham Lincoln while growing up in the 16th president’s home state of Illinois. Decades later, she is settling in as the first Black chief executive officer of the YWCA in the borough where the president said as part of his immortal Gettysburg Address, “It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced.”
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: David A. Dandignac

David Allen Dandignac (62) passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 19, 2022. David was born in Delhi, New York on October 23, 1959. David is survived by his wife, Lourdes Dandignac; two sons, Bradley and Mitchell Dandignac; two granddaughters, Mila Beaver and Rayne Dandignac; three stepchildren, Raquel, Diana, and Nicolas Allinger; mother and father, Phyllis and Ralph Dandignac; sister, Sandra Mokay.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Tiffany P. Bollen

Tiffany P. Bollen, age 52 of Shippensburg, passed away September 20, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born Januar…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Will Lane to present original songs

Gettysburg resident Will Lane will present a one-hour program of original songs at St. James Lutheran Church on the corner of York and Stratton Streets in Gettysburg on On Sunday, September 25 at 4:00 p.m. The songs have their roots in many years of community organizing and work with students...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Mark David Chambers

Mark, Soup, David Chambers, age 38, of Chambersburg, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at WellSpan Chambersburg H…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Library Funding 101

As the Adams County Library System’s Finance Director, I frequently hear about a common misconception: “What do you even do? Aren’t the library’s finances managed by the County Controller’s office?” Well, no. Library workers aren’t Adams County employees. We’re a nonprofit, just like United Way or the Red Cross. The follow-up question is usually “So you need to fundraise raise all of your money?” The answer to that is sort of, most of it.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

World War II Weekend at Eisenhower National Historic Site

World War II Weekend at Eisenhower National Historic Site (NHS) starts tonight with a very special guest presentation. Susan Eisenhower, granddaughter of Dwight and Mamie Eisenhower, will discuss her grandfather’s wartime leadership at the Gettysburg National Military Park (NMP) Museum and Visitor Center. NOTE: Free tickets for this event...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Adams County Dems welcome Shapiro

Gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Josh Shapiro visited Gettysburg Saturday afternoon to rally county Democrats for his campaign to win governorship of Pennsylvania in November. More than 150 supporters filled the new county committee headquarters at 52 Chambersburg Street. Outside the venue, a handful of so-called MAGA supporters mounted a mini...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

The power of music

Most mornings my friend and I walk the streets of Fairfield, waking our sleepy bodies by walking to great conversation. Yesterday we both attended the fall performance of the Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra. It was an emotional experience for both of us. For me, the tribute to 9/11 brought memories of bodies jumping from those burning towers and my husband’s still warm, spirit empty body lying in his beloved chair, while she was caught up into her own memories and pain as she drank in the strains of the sometimes dark and sometimes lyrical gut wrenching music. She emerged from the concert energized and full to overflowing. I left broken and exhausted. The music was just too emotional and intense. I had no defense for the array of feelings the music tapped into..
FAIRFIELD, PA
