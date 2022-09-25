ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Mark Zuckerberg doesn't like your scrolling habits: Social media is for 'building relationships,' not just consuming content

While Mark Zuckerberg spends most of his days on social media, you won't find him mindlessly scrolling through Instagram Reels. That's because Zuckerberg thinks social media is best when used to communicate. On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Meta CEO said he thinks platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter can be beneficial to users' well-being — but primarily when they're used to connect with others.
PC Magazine

Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook

Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
Distractify

Amazon Delivery Driver Wants to Know Why Customers Run Away From Her When They See Her Approaching

OK, time for a little interrogation. We I have it from a good source that some of you are running away from your Amazon drivers when you see them coming. And by good source, we literally mean an Amazon driver herself! Bri, a 23-year-old driver living in Florida took to TikTok to call you all out and ask why this is a thing, and honestly, we're curious too!
BGR.com

How to delete your Facebook account

There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
technewstoday.com

Facebook Not Working on Android? Here’s How to Fix it

With 2.9 billion active users, Facebook is one of the popular Social Media apps. Recent research suggests that among active users, around 82% of people access Facebook from an Android device. If you are one of them and your Facebook is not working, you have come to the right place.
komando.com

Received money from a stranger on Venmo? Don’t do this

Everybody could use some extra cash in their pocket. While this website can help you save on groceries, it won’t make money magically appear in your bank account. However, some lucky people have been fortunate enough to be blessed with $500 from a stranger. It turns out that it...
