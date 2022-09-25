Read full article on original website
Related
I Think We Can All Agree These 26 Parents Should Stop Posting And Permanently Deactivate Their Facebook Accounts
“My 5-year-old son twerks all the time. We’ve tried everything to get him to stop. Is this normal?”
YOGA・
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
CNBC
Mark Zuckerberg doesn't like your scrolling habits: Social media is for 'building relationships,' not just consuming content
While Mark Zuckerberg spends most of his days on social media, you won't find him mindlessly scrolling through Instagram Reels. That's because Zuckerberg thinks social media is best when used to communicate. On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Meta CEO said he thinks platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter can be beneficial to users' well-being — but primarily when they're used to connect with others.
TechCrunch
Meta wants you to create more Instagram and Facebook accounts and hop between them easily
Anyone using either app will be able to hop between them if they’ve linked those profiles through Meta’s centralized profile hub, the Accounts Center. When logged into one app, users can easily toggle between the apps now through the profile menu, where any linked accounts will appear. Meta...
RELATED PEOPLE
PC Magazine
Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook
Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
Every Android phone owner urged to turn on new setting – ignoring it could cost you
ANDROID users can now turn on a clever feature that protects some of your most private activity. It's a simple hack that takes seconds to activate – but could be very valuable. The trick is linked to Incognito Mode, a Google Chrome browser setting that stops your web history...
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
Amazon Delivery Driver Wants to Know Why Customers Run Away From Her When They See Her Approaching
OK, time for a little interrogation. We I have it from a good source that some of you are running away from your Amazon drivers when you see them coming. And by good source, we literally mean an Amazon driver herself! Bri, a 23-year-old driver living in Florida took to TikTok to call you all out and ask why this is a thing, and honestly, we're curious too!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel isn’t buying Zuckerberg’s $10 billion Metaverse: ‘I’m trying to figure out what it means’
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel isn’t exactly wowed by rival Mark Zuckerberg’s big metaverse vision. In fact, like many pundits and tech fans, he’s not completely sure of its purpose. Asked at Code Conference on Wednesday about the Facebook founder and CEO’s metaverse vision, Spiegel dryly quipped that...
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
How to delete your Facebook account
There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
Women Who Work In The Tech Field Are Sharing Their Stories, And It'll Make You Rethink Your Profession
"I grew up very poor, and I am now living a stable life. You can too!"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
Facebook Not Working on Android? Here’s How to Fix it
With 2.9 billion active users, Facebook is one of the popular Social Media apps. Recent research suggests that among active users, around 82% of people access Facebook from an Android device. If you are one of them and your Facebook is not working, you have come to the right place.
Google Maps has made a heartwrenching change following the Queen’s death
SADDENED Google Maps fans have noticed that a much-loved feature has been removed following the death of the Queen. The service has long had a special "Easter Egg" whenever you switch on Street View. As many will know, you have to drop the so-called "Pegman" whenever you want to explore...
Google Photos is messing up some of your old pictures, but a fix is on the way
Users have reported a bug in Google Photos displaying odd artifacts on older images. Google is aware of the problem.
9to5Mac
Someone made an Instagram app without the Meta garbage, and it’s actually great
Instagram has faced a barrage of criticism recently for the growing number of ads, “suggested” posts, Reels, and other content being inserted into user feeds. A new app, cleverly dubbed the “OG App,” aims to make Instagram useable again by giving you an ad-free feed that’s also rid of any suggested posts.
komando.com
Received money from a stranger on Venmo? Don’t do this
Everybody could use some extra cash in their pocket. While this website can help you save on groceries, it won’t make money magically appear in your bank account. However, some lucky people have been fortunate enough to be blessed with $500 from a stranger. It turns out that it...
7 ways movie lovers can make the underrated Letterboxd feel like home
Letterboxd might be the most comprehensive movie tracking service around. It lets you keep records of the films you’ve seen, the ones you’ve liked, the ones you’ve hated, and the ones you want to see in the future. While it’s easy to get started, Letterboxd also has...
Comments / 0