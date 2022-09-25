ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NY

WNBF News Radio 1290

Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Working on Gun License Law Updates

The Tioga County Sheriff’s office is reminding residents that the newly enacted gun laws in New York State are still presenting a learning curve. New York’s gun laws had to change at the beginning of September, 2022 following a Supreme Court ruling striking down the state’s conceal carry regulations, prompting the Democrat-controlled legislature and governor to quickly move to legislate a ban on concealed weapons in almost all locations of the state, except where specifically noted that guns are welcome. The new regulations also required new licensees after September 4, to undergo a certain amount of training and certification. It also required some license-holders to amend their permits.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Upstate NY historical war reenactments canceled amid confusion over gun laws

Several historical war reenactments have been canceled in Upstate New York amid confusion over the state’s gun laws. The Observer-Dispatch reports Living History Weekend, scheduled to take place last week in Herkimer County, was axed after local Sheriff Scott Scherrer said attorneys advised him that reenactors’ muskets could violate a new gun control law that took effect Sept. 1. Among other things, the law prohibits carrying weapons in “sensitive locations” such as public parks, museums, and sports fields, where many reenactments of American battles often take place.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Protestors oppose new DOCCS package policy

- On Tuesday, protestors at the capitol opposing a package policy put in place by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The directive forces packages sent to incarcerated people be purchased through specific vendors which some are saying is too costly.
PROTESTS
Montgomery County, NY
Crime & Safety
Washington County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, NY
County
Washington County, NY
City
Fort Edward, NY
State
Washington State
NEWS10 ABC

Washington County deputies looking for vulnerable adult

SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing out of Salem. He was last seen on September 21. Police said Joseph Fuller has schizophrenia and may be in need of medical attention. He was...
SALEM, NY
Syracuse.com

Vote for my candidate: Zeldin, Youngs, Conole, anyone but ... (Your Letters)

I am endorsing Lee Zeldin for governor because of his outspoken repudiation of the horrific vaccine mandate and subsequent annihilation of religious exemptions for healthcare workers from Gov. Kathy Hochul in her August 2021 executive order. I work full time as a registered nurse in a Syracuse hospital witnessing the effects of this horrible policy. All staffing has been decimated. Patients tell me often that they see how understaffed we are and I do my best to care for them but inform them that Hochul has made all healthcare facilities unsafe not because of quality of care, but lack of nurses, doctors, techs and all ancillary staff leaving this state! Her answer is to give us a $3,000 “bonus.” It’s more accurately described as a “bribe.” Last year her answer was to call in the National Guard!
MADISON COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Common Council continues to propose legislation regarding convenience stores

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Last month, the Utica common council extended a moratorium on new smoke shops and convenience stores in the city. However, this would only Last 90 days. Eyewitness News spoke with Councilman at Large Frank DiBrango about the developments that have been made in creating a permanent solution.
UTICA, NY
#Legislature#Gun Violence#Enactment#Gun Laws#Politics State#New Yorkers
NEWS10 ABC

Montgomery County seeks next phase of baby food plant demolition

After receiving a request for proposal (RFP) for the demolition of 22 buildings at the vacant Beech-Nut Baby Foods plant, Montgomery County is looking to take the next step in demolition and redevelopment. Montgomery County has accepted bids for demolition work at the plant, and the next step follows up on other demolition and prep work that has been completed at the sight.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Herkimer Sheriff arrest man for Grand Larceny & Welfare Fruad

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man from Little Falls has been arrested for Grand Larceny and Welfare Fraud after allegedly defrauding the county government for more than a year. According to the County Welfare Fraud Unit, 31-year-old Andrew J. Hight...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wskg.org

Governor Hochul visits Ithaca Porchfest alongside Democratic candidates

Gov. Kathy Hochul paid a visit to Tompkins County Sunday where she toured the city’s Porchfest festivities. Flanked by Assemblymember Anna Kelles (D-123), congressional candidate Josh Riley, and state Senate candidate Lea Webb, all Democrats, Hochul spoke with some organizers of the event and listened to some performers in Ithaca’s Fall Creek neighborhood.
ITHACA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rensselaer County awarded $2M grant

The Rensselaer County Department of Health is being awarded $2,182,036 to help eliminate lead and other health hazards from households of low-income families. The grant is being administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction (LBPHR) Grant Program.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
ValueWalk

Plural Marriage Recognized In New York Under Key Precedent

WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 25, 2022) – A judge in New York has just ruled that polyamorous relationships – in this case a 3-person married unit living together in an apartment – are entitled to the same legal protection as opposite-sex or same-sex 2-person marriages. Engine No. 1’s...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

