Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Working on Gun License Law Updates
The Tioga County Sheriff’s office is reminding residents that the newly enacted gun laws in New York State are still presenting a learning curve. New York’s gun laws had to change at the beginning of September, 2022 following a Supreme Court ruling striking down the state’s conceal carry regulations, prompting the Democrat-controlled legislature and governor to quickly move to legislate a ban on concealed weapons in almost all locations of the state, except where specifically noted that guns are welcome. The new regulations also required new licensees after September 4, to undergo a certain amount of training and certification. It also required some license-holders to amend their permits.
americanmilitarynews.com
Upstate NY historical war reenactments canceled amid confusion over gun laws
Several historical war reenactments have been canceled in Upstate New York amid confusion over the state’s gun laws. The Observer-Dispatch reports Living History Weekend, scheduled to take place last week in Herkimer County, was axed after local Sheriff Scott Scherrer said attorneys advised him that reenactors’ muskets could violate a new gun control law that took effect Sept. 1. Among other things, the law prohibits carrying weapons in “sensitive locations” such as public parks, museums, and sports fields, where many reenactments of American battles often take place.
WRGB
Judge and Community react to allegations of misconduct by NYS Commission
Whitehall, NY (WRGB) — After reported misconduct by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct regarding a Washington County Judge, CBS 6'S Kalani Aaron went to White Hall to investigate. Whitehall is a village in upstate New York, with a population of 2,263, according to the United States...
Protestors oppose new DOCCS package policy
- On Tuesday, protestors at the capitol opposing a package policy put in place by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The directive forces packages sent to incarcerated people be purchased through specific vendors which some are saying is too costly.
NEWS10 ABC
Washington County deputies looking for vulnerable adult
SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing out of Salem. He was last seen on September 21. Police said Joseph Fuller has schizophrenia and may be in need of medical attention. He was...
Vote for my candidate: Zeldin, Youngs, Conole, anyone but ... (Your Letters)
I am endorsing Lee Zeldin for governor because of his outspoken repudiation of the horrific vaccine mandate and subsequent annihilation of religious exemptions for healthcare workers from Gov. Kathy Hochul in her August 2021 executive order. I work full time as a registered nurse in a Syracuse hospital witnessing the effects of this horrible policy. All staffing has been decimated. Patients tell me often that they see how understaffed we are and I do my best to care for them but inform them that Hochul has made all healthcare facilities unsafe not because of quality of care, but lack of nurses, doctors, techs and all ancillary staff leaving this state! Her answer is to give us a $3,000 “bonus.” It’s more accurately described as a “bribe.” Last year her answer was to call in the National Guard!
cnycentral.com
NYS Department of Labor cracking down on unemployment insurance fraud, seeking repayments
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced actions on Monday to crack down on unemployment insurance fraud after a New York State Department of Labor (DOL) investigation found that insurance fraud accounted for over $11 million in benefits payments in August. According to the governor, these...
cnyhomepage.com
Common Council continues to propose legislation regarding convenience stores
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Last month, the Utica common council extended a moratorium on new smoke shops and convenience stores in the city. However, this would only Last 90 days. Eyewitness News spoke with Councilman at Large Frank DiBrango about the developments that have been made in creating a permanent solution.
Montgomery County seeks next phase of baby food plant demolition
After receiving a request for proposal (RFP) for the demolition of 22 buildings at the vacant Beech-Nut Baby Foods plant, Montgomery County is looking to take the next step in demolition and redevelopment. Montgomery County has accepted bids for demolition work at the plant, and the next step follows up on other demolition and prep work that has been completed at the sight.
cnyhomepage.com
Herkimer Sheriff arrest man for Grand Larceny & Welfare Fruad
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man from Little Falls has been arrested for Grand Larceny and Welfare Fraud after allegedly defrauding the county government for more than a year. According to the County Welfare Fraud Unit, 31-year-old Andrew J. Hight...
New York State Police Make Multiple Arrests In WNY For Theft, Drugs, And More
New York State Police Troopers have been pretty busy here in Western New York, arresting multiple people for a variety of crimes. Here's the arrest round-up for the past week:. Lockport Man Arrested By NYSP For Larceny And Controlled Substance. On September 25, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested...
Walmart Theft! NY State Police Asking; Do You Know These People?
New York State Police are asking for your help in identifying 2 individuals that could have information on a stolen wallet and cell phone. Take a look at the pictures below. Do you recognize the man or woman? Are you familiar with the vehicle they were driving?. This incident took...
Gotham Gazette
The Issues Dominating the 2022 Election for New York Governor: Where The Candidates Stand
This is Part 2 of a two-part article on the issues dominating the 2022 general election for New York Governor between Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin. Read Part 1 here. As Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin face off in this year’s...
wskg.org
Governor Hochul visits Ithaca Porchfest alongside Democratic candidates
Gov. Kathy Hochul paid a visit to Tompkins County Sunday where she toured the city’s Porchfest festivities. Flanked by Assemblymember Anna Kelles (D-123), congressional candidate Josh Riley, and state Senate candidate Lea Webb, all Democrats, Hochul spoke with some organizers of the event and listened to some performers in Ithaca’s Fall Creek neighborhood.
Can NY State Limit the Speed of Your Vehicle? Yes! As Soon as 2024!
Starting in 2024 you may never get a speeding ticket again. If one New York State Senator has his way you literally would not be capable of exceeding the speed limit in your vehicle. Get used to the term 'Intelligent Speed Assistance' or ISA because if Senate Bill S9528 is...
DEC finds illegal marijuana plants in state forest
The NY Department of Environmental Conservation recently confiscated and burned over a dozen "large marijuana plants" that were growing on state property in Allegany County.
Rensselaer County awarded $2M grant
The Rensselaer County Department of Health is being awarded $2,182,036 to help eliminate lead and other health hazards from households of low-income families. The grant is being administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction (LBPHR) Grant Program.
WKTV
Herkimer County man accused of stalking woman at the school where she works
VAN HORNESVILLE, N.Y. – A Herkimer County man is accused of violating an order of protection by attempting to contact a woman at the school where she works. New York State Police say 60-year-old Martin Monk, of Stark, tried to contact the woman several times at Owen D. Young School, causing her to fear for her safety.
A New Bill In New York Is Looking To Address Propane Heating Emergencies
Here's some news for those that use propane heating during our long winters in Upstate New York- A bill passed in the New York State Senate and Assembly could help address propane heating issues that homeowners and renters have been dealing with over the last few years. The bill deals...
ValueWalk
Plural Marriage Recognized In New York Under Key Precedent
WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 25, 2022) – A judge in New York has just ruled that polyamorous relationships – in this case a 3-person married unit living together in an apartment – are entitled to the same legal protection as opposite-sex or same-sex 2-person marriages. Engine No. 1’s...
