Read full article on original website
Laurie
5d ago
That’s amazing that the Trooper stopped and was able to help in that way. Thank you so much Trooper Kyle Kaelberer !!! You are a hero!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Related
St. Landry Parish School Bus Crash – Four Reported Non-Critical Injuries
UPDATE - State Police tell KATC there are four non-critical injuries in the bus crash. KATC is reporting Louisiana State Police are working a school bus crash near Eunice. LSP reports the school bus was involved in a crash with a tow truck. As of now, there is no information...
‘Waffle House Index’ Trending as Florida Just Got Some Very Bad News Ahead of Oncoming Hurricane Ian
Most people tune into weather experts when hurricanes approach their area. For the rest of us; there's the 'Waffle House Index.'. I remember learning about the Waffle House Index right around the time that I got into radio in the early 2000s. I literally thought my colleagues were joking, but they were just as serious as the storm that was headed our way.
Some Upset With Florida Grocery Store Cake as Hurricane Ian Approaches [PHOTO]
As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, some are upset with a cake that Publix Super Market rolled out prior to the storm making landfall. Citrus County Live posted a photo of a cake that shows the state of Florida and a hurricane approaching. One cake does say to "Leave Florida Alone," while another is just the universal symbol for a hurricane.
Videos Show Destruction, Catastrophic Flooding as Hurricane Ian Wreaks Havoc in Florida
As Hurricane Ian barrels down on Florida, shocking photos and videos have given us a front-row seat to the heartbreaking damage and destruction the storm is leaving in its devastating path. As the storm approached the west coast of Florida, Hurricane Ian was forecasted to be a storm that would...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Over Advocates Objections, Judge Says Some Youth Offenders Can Be Transferred to Angola
After a three-day hearing, Judge Shelly Dick ruled not to block the state of Louisiana's plan to send two dozen youth offenders to Angola to be housed for a short time, according to the Advocate. During this year there have been multiple fights at the Bridge City Center for Youth,...
Lafayette Representative Stuart Bishop Enters Rehab For Alcoholism
Stuart Bishop, Louisiana House Ways and Means Chairman and Representative from Lafayette, is checking himself into rehab for alcoholism, he announced this weekend. In a statement released on Friday, Bishop admitted that he will be off the job for the next 30 days as he checks himself into a rehabilitation center.
Cruelty Issues with Animals to Be Dealt With By New Investigator in St. Landry Parish
An investigator with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office will now be investigating cruelty, neglect, and other animal cases as they arise from St. Landry Parish Animal Control. Geographically, St. Landry Parish is large. With so many animals across the parish, it's imperative says St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard...
Traffic Alert: Closures on Interstate 10, US 90 and Verot School Road Highlight Week
There are three heavily-traveled roadways that have lane closures happening this week - Interstate 10, US 90, and Verot School Road. All this week, the inside shoulder and inside lane on I-10 eastbound from mile marker 112 to mile marker 114 in St. Martin Parish - between Breaux Bridge and Henderson - is being closed DAILY from 6:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Crews are paving the asphalt. No detour is necessary but you can expect delays and please be mindful of the traffic slowdowns expected in that area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eeriest Site Ahead of Hurricane Ian—Tampa Bay Emptied
The day before monster Hurricane Ian hit Florida's Fort Meyers area, Tampa Bay emptied causing the eeriest sight many had ever seen. Hurricane Ian literally exposed sand and silt on the bottom of Tampa Bay. The powerful force of Hurricane Ian drove water out of Tampa Bay the day prior...
Political Ad Attacks Congressman Clay Higgins by Mocking Popular St. Landry Crime Stoppers Videos
As the Nov. 8 mid-term election approaches, the political attacks are beginning to heat up. We've seen political ads that have been very clever and pointed, as well as a few that have turned up the shock factor to 11. The back-and-forth between Republican Louisiana Senator John Kennedy and Louisiana...
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Dies in Rock Climbing Accident
Multiple news outlets reported late Thursday evening that a former Dallas Cowboys player died in a rock climbing accident. 31-year-old former Tight End Gavin Escobar died after a rock climbing accident in Idyllwild, Calif. The Riverside (Calif.) County sheriff's coroner's office identified the former Cowboys player's body, along with the...
Crash on Interstate 10: Lake Charles Woman Dies in Suspected Drowsy Driving Tragedy
Let this story be a reminder that if you are ever feeling tired or sleepy behind the wheel, please pull over. Shortly after midnight, Louisiana State Police troopers responded to a horrible scene on Interstate 10 eastbound near mile post 114 between Breaux Bridge and Henderson in St. Martin Parish. A Ford Fusion had struck a guardrail on the right side of the interstate, causing damage to the passenger door. But, what's much worse, is that 25-year-old Karalan Hayes of Lake Charles was in the passenger's seat and eventually died at the hospital from her injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch Helicopter Make an Emergency Landing in Louisiana [VIDEO]
A large helicopter, a Leonardo AW139 registered as N811TA, was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday evening in Houma-Terrebonne, Louisiana. Reports are that the cockpit was filled with smoke as the helicopter approached the airport and actually circled the airport a few times before attempting the landing. Six people...
How Did 20,000 Gallons of Oil Get Into a Louisiana Bayou?
Investigators with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office are looking into who or what is responsible for 20,000 of oil flowing into a Louisiana Bayou according to WBRZ. The oil leak happened at a dormant substation in Arabi, and officials at Entergy says they noticed the leak Sunday. They began to investigate.
Tropical Storm Ian Shifts Westward, Currently No Threat To Louisiana
Tropical Storm Ian has officially formed in the Caribbean and is currently on track to become a bigger storm than previously expected. The most recent forecasts have Ian's path a little more to the west than previously expected. It will instead hit the western coast. But that path leaves it over open water for a longer period of time, making it more powerful when it finally hits land.
Could Louisiana Gas Prices Rise Again Because Of Hurricane Ian?
When major weather events strike, particularly in the Gulf, one of the areas of the economy that is impacted is oil and gas. Disruptions to production and sharp increases in demand can have an impact across the country. As Hurricane Ian made its way through the Gulf of Mexico, multiple...
Who Is The Richest Person In Louisiana? Forbes Lists Nation’s 400 Wealthiest
On its annual list of the 400 richest people in America, Forbes has pinpointed the richest person in Louisiana. And, while it shouldn't be a surprise to most, it does give you a good idea of that person's worth and impact on the state. Gayle Benson, owner of the professional...
Death of St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Inmate Being Investigated
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office has asked a separate agency to investigate the death of an inmate at their jail. According to officials with the St. Martin Sheriff's Office, they have requested that an investigation be conducted by detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Becket Breaux tells...
Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts, Still No Chocolate in the Middle—Why?
Acadian Bakery's Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts is an iconic brand in the Acadiana area. Acadian Bakery was opened in 1980 by William "Bill" Anderson and his wife, Margaret. In 2005 the Anderson's grandson Anthony Broussard took it over. Since then, Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts can be found throughout Louisiana and southeastern Texas. But you won't find one with chocolate inside.
Tropics Update: Two Named Storms, One Gulf Storm Possible Soon
One storm could be threatening the Gulf of Mexico by next week, while another is quickly developing off the coast of Africa, according to the National Hurricane Center. There are five total systems on the NHC's radar right now. Two of them, Hurricane Fiona and Tropical Storm Gaston, are not a threat to the United States. One is deep into the Atlantic and headed toward the Gulf of Mexico, one is in the Atlantic, and one is just off the coast of Africa.
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 3