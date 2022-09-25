Read full article on original website
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today
Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News
Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens
The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
Josh Allen Rips Off Dolphins Helmet; QB Tua Tagovailoa Wobbles: Bills at Dolphins - WATCH
The Miami quarterback was being examined for an injury after leaving the game late in the first half.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss
Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
Here's why Bills OC Ken Dorsey lost his mind at the end of the Dolphins game
It’s unlikely that any video will be more frequently shared than the one showing Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey trashing his part of the coaches’ booth at the end of the Bills’ 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Dorsey was trying to get his usually productive...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Why was Tua Tagovailoa allowed to return? NFLPA seeks investigation of Dolphins' concussion protocol
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to start the second half against the Bills after suffering a head injury and stumbling to ground.
NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion
The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
AthlonSports.com
'Majority' Of Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Players Reportedly Want Coach Fired
The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 season is off to a horrendous start. The offense isn't scoring many points, the defense is dealing with multiple injuries and the team already finds itself in a 1-2 hole. A "majority" of Steelers offensive players, as a result, want a coach fired. That coach is...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a single car accident where his Porsche flipped several times
Myles Garrett was involved in a single car accident this afternoon leaving the practice facility. Garrett suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the local hospital. The car went off the right side of the road and flipped several times. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said both Garrett and...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, OC Eric Bieniemy get into sideline spat before halftime
The way that the first half ended in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts seems to have caused some frustration between the team’s star quarterback and offensive coordinator. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs received the ball with 44 seconds remaining until halftime at...
The NFL has finally ended the Pro Bowl game
No more Pro Bowl! The pointless, contactless exhibition walkthrough of a game is finally ending. Numerous reports on Monday morning indicate the NFL has decided to end the annual Pro Bowl game. It will be replaced with a longer celebration of the top players and feature a skills competition instead. It will include a flag football game and various other football and non-football skills, with the flag football game taking place at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, February 5th.
Look: Terrifying Sight On Bucs Field Sunday Afternoon
Usually it's hard to keep fans away from the field leading up to an NFL game. But there was something so terrifying on the field at Raymond James Stadium that fans were ready to run away. Prior to today's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in...
Gisele Reportedly Made Decision On Tom Brady's First Home Game
Sunday afternoon is the first home game of the season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady, 45, was reportedly hoping that Gisele would be in attendance on Sunday afternoon. However, PEOPLE is reporting that Gisele is not in the stands on Sunday afternoon. "Tom Brady's kids were...
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Cooper Rush Extremely Clear
Cooper Rush is 2-0 as the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback this season after last night's win over the New York Giants. Dating back to last year, the Cowboys are 3-0 in games Rush has started in place of Dak Prescott. Prescott is working his way back from thumb surgery, but Dallas appears to be in capable hands with Rush.
