The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News

Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
Mac Jones
Adam Schefter
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
The Spun

Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion

The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has finally ended the Pro Bowl game

No more Pro Bowl! The pointless, contactless exhibition walkthrough of a game is finally ending. Numerous reports on Monday morning indicate the NFL has decided to end the annual Pro Bowl game. It will be replaced with a longer celebration of the top players and feature a skills competition instead. It will include a flag football game and various other football and non-football skills, with the flag football game taking place at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, February 5th.
The Spun

Look: Terrifying Sight On Bucs Field Sunday Afternoon

Usually it's hard to keep fans away from the field leading up to an NFL game. But there was something so terrifying on the field at Raymond James Stadium that fans were ready to run away. Prior to today's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in...
The Spun

Gisele Reportedly Made Decision On Tom Brady's First Home Game

Sunday afternoon is the first home game of the season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady, 45, was reportedly hoping that Gisele would be in attendance on Sunday afternoon. However, PEOPLE is reporting that Gisele is not in the stands on Sunday afternoon. "Tom Brady's kids were...
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Cooper Rush Extremely Clear

Cooper Rush is 2-0 as the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback this season after last night's win over the New York Giants. Dating back to last year, the Cowboys are 3-0 in games Rush has started in place of Dak Prescott. Prescott is working his way back from thumb surgery, but Dallas appears to be in capable hands with Rush.
