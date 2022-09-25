ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

NEWSBTC

Blue Chip NFTs 101: Cool Cats Lands On Its Feet And Does It In Style

Do the Cool Cats still have Blue Chip status? The collection fell on hard times lately, but so has any other NFT project out there. We’re in a bear market, after all. A Hollywood agency manages the Cool Cats project, they had the coolest exhibit in NFT NYC, and collaborated with TIME magazine in a weird NFT drop. Still, the collection’s floor price is down to levels not seen since the project’s conception.
ANIMALS
Decider.com

What Time Does ‘La Brea’ Season 2 Premiere on NBC? How to Watch Live and Online

Hold on tight! NBC’s hit sci-fi thriller La Brea is back and it’s sure to suck you in; though hopefully not into a tar pit. Last season saw the Harris family split up and struggle to come back together again when a massive hole opened up on the freeway in Los Angeles, sucking most of them into it. Miraculously, Eve Harris (Natalie Zea) and her son Josh (Jack Martin) survived, along with several others, including Dr. Sam Velez (Jon Seda) and his daughter Riley (Veronica St. Clair). But with the appearance of supposedly extinct animals, they soon come to realize that...
TV SERIES
withguitars.com

Junior Simba channels African dance on pulsating ‘Kutamba’

Junior Simba returns with a pulsating, African influenced percussive club banger ‘Kutamba’, out through Kitsuné Musique this September. Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/59VcIlXBZyNLLezqfuD1DI?si=767f9b7f1fe54e45. Junior says: “At its core Kutamba is a celebration song. The title Kutamba is a Shona word which means ‘dancing’. The track samples Ululation on the drop...
THEATER & DANCE
msn.com

We’re Witnessing the Birth of a New Artistic Medium

Creative artificial intelligence is the latest and, in some ways, most surprising and exhilarating art form in the world. It also isn’t fully formed yet. That tension is causing some confusion. If you’re familiar at all with the use of creative artificial intelligence, you probably know it through one...
VISUAL ART
yankodesign.com

This skeleton pocket watch is not just a watch, it’s a landscape horological work of art

Back in 2008, when I was only starting out to write about watches, the horological marvels from MB&F were real mind bogglers for novices like myself. The master horologists at MB&F had back then come up with the Horological Machine No.2 with it’s distinguishing rectangular shape. Ambitious and innovative watchmakers have come up with familiar and unacquainted notions since, but there wasn’t another design to challenge the HM 2. To that accord, the first glimpse of the Code41 Mecascape Sublimation 1 was enough to transport me back in time. I wanted to know more about this work of art which on its intrinsic value is a league beyond the traditional concepts of a watch or clock as we know them.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gadget Flow

Polaroid P1 music player has a portable design for smaller spaces and intimate gatherings

Carry your music around with you in style with the Polaroid P1 music player. Coming in 4 vibrant colors, this portable music player is about the size of an apple. Additionally, the portable size makes it perfect for smaller spaces and intimate gatherings. The speaker stands out because of its simplicity, playfulness, and bold colors. In fact, if you want to make the experience even better, go for dual speakers. You just need to tap them together and wait for the stereo sound to go twofold. There’s also a handy carabiner clip you can use to attach this music player on the go. Together with the vibrant colors and the 10-hour playtime, this makes a great speaker you can actually carry anywhere with you.
ELECTRONICS
