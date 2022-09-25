Carry your music around with you in style with the Polaroid P1 music player. Coming in 4 vibrant colors, this portable music player is about the size of an apple. Additionally, the portable size makes it perfect for smaller spaces and intimate gatherings. The speaker stands out because of its simplicity, playfulness, and bold colors. In fact, if you want to make the experience even better, go for dual speakers. You just need to tap them together and wait for the stereo sound to go twofold. There’s also a handy carabiner clip you can use to attach this music player on the go. Together with the vibrant colors and the 10-hour playtime, this makes a great speaker you can actually carry anywhere with you.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO