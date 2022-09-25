Read full article on original website
Related
Artist uses AI to create ultra realistic portraits of celebrities who left us too soon
What would certain icons look like if nothing had happened to them?
Marc Anthony partners with a beloved watch brand in a dedicated timepiece and jewelry collection
Marc Anthony is making sure we keep track of the time with style! Bulova, a New York City-based watch brand with over 147 years of uninterrupted history, and the iconic singer, songwriter, and actor partner in an exclusive relationship celebrating their iconic Bold at Heart spirits. Among many...
NEWSBTC
Blue Chip NFTs 101: Cool Cats Lands On Its Feet And Does It In Style
Do the Cool Cats still have Blue Chip status? The collection fell on hard times lately, but so has any other NFT project out there. We’re in a bear market, after all. A Hollywood agency manages the Cool Cats project, they had the coolest exhibit in NFT NYC, and collaborated with TIME magazine in a weird NFT drop. Still, the collection’s floor price is down to levels not seen since the project’s conception.
What Time Does ‘La Brea’ Season 2 Premiere on NBC? How to Watch Live and Online
Hold on tight! NBC’s hit sci-fi thriller La Brea is back and it’s sure to suck you in; though hopefully not into a tar pit. Last season saw the Harris family split up and struggle to come back together again when a massive hole opened up on the freeway in Los Angeles, sucking most of them into it. Miraculously, Eve Harris (Natalie Zea) and her son Josh (Jack Martin) survived, along with several others, including Dr. Sam Velez (Jon Seda) and his daughter Riley (Veronica St. Clair). But with the appearance of supposedly extinct animals, they soon come to realize that...
RELATED PEOPLE
withguitars.com
Junior Simba channels African dance on pulsating ‘Kutamba’
Junior Simba returns with a pulsating, African influenced percussive club banger ‘Kutamba’, out through Kitsuné Musique this September. Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/59VcIlXBZyNLLezqfuD1DI?si=767f9b7f1fe54e45. Junior says: “At its core Kutamba is a celebration song. The title Kutamba is a Shona word which means ‘dancing’. The track samples Ululation on the drop...
msn.com
We’re Witnessing the Birth of a New Artistic Medium
Creative artificial intelligence is the latest and, in some ways, most surprising and exhilarating art form in the world. It also isn’t fully formed yet. That tension is causing some confusion. If you’re familiar at all with the use of creative artificial intelligence, you probably know it through one...
Zola Jesus’s Living Room Is the Centerpiece of Her Gothic House in the Woods
As the artist Zola Jesus, Nika Roza Danilova makes dark and atmospheric vibes pop propelled by deep ruminations around stillness and absence. So, when the 33-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer set out to design a home from scratch in 2015, her instinct was to erect a minimalist “black metal square” in the northwoods of Wisconsin.
yankodesign.com
This skeleton pocket watch is not just a watch, it’s a landscape horological work of art
Back in 2008, when I was only starting out to write about watches, the horological marvels from MB&F were real mind bogglers for novices like myself. The master horologists at MB&F had back then come up with the Horological Machine No.2 with it’s distinguishing rectangular shape. Ambitious and innovative watchmakers have come up with familiar and unacquainted notions since, but there wasn’t another design to challenge the HM 2. To that accord, the first glimpse of the Code41 Mecascape Sublimation 1 was enough to transport me back in time. I wanted to know more about this work of art which on its intrinsic value is a league beyond the traditional concepts of a watch or clock as we know them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polaroid P1 music player has a portable design for smaller spaces and intimate gatherings
Carry your music around with you in style with the Polaroid P1 music player. Coming in 4 vibrant colors, this portable music player is about the size of an apple. Additionally, the portable size makes it perfect for smaller spaces and intimate gatherings. The speaker stands out because of its simplicity, playfulness, and bold colors. In fact, if you want to make the experience even better, go for dual speakers. You just need to tap them together and wait for the stereo sound to go twofold. There’s also a handy carabiner clip you can use to attach this music player on the go. Together with the vibrant colors and the 10-hour playtime, this makes a great speaker you can actually carry anywhere with you.
'Good, bad or ugly': New doc '11 Minutes' looks back at 2017 Las Vegas country music fest shooting
Radio host Storme Warren, country music superstar Jason Aldean among those recalling 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas in new documentary.
This AI image generator makes cursed Pokemon art, but it's weirdly obsessed with butterflies
Vivillon takes centre stage
Man in Underwear Plays Death Metal Cello in a Park, Actually Gets Tips
If you went to a park and saw a man in his underwear playing death metal music on a cello and two kick drums, would you tip him? Surprisingly, that's exactly what some bystanders did and, yes, it has all been captured on video for rest of the world to see.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BET
An Exclusive Look At Karlie Redd's Lifestyle: Her Caribbean Roots, Her Beauty Secrets, And More!
Karlie Redd has been candid about her relationships on Love & Hip Hop for years, but how much do you know about the reality star that stepped on the scene with eye-catching fashions, viral tunes, and jaw-dropping revelations?. Eager to learn more about the actress and recording artist, who recently...
Comments / 0