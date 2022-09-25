Read full article on original website
What Darren Waller Said After Raiders Loss to the Titans
After the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans, here is what Darren Waller said.
NFL・
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 could bring more disaster against desperate Raiders
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 vs Raiders 1:00 PM FOX Prediction:
Tennessee Titans vs. Las Vegas Raiders inactives for Week 3
The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders have revealed their inactives for the Week 3 contest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Ahead of Sunday, the Titans ruled out four players in outside linebackers Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi, defensive back Ugo Amadi and left tackle Taylor Lewan, who has since been placed on injured reserve.
Titans Look to Stay a Step Ahead of Colts
A victory on Sunday would be the fourth straight for Mike Vrabel's team in matchups with its top AFC South rival.
Packers sacks leader Clay Matthews: ‘My playing days are over’
All-time Green Bay Packers sacks leader Clay Matthews confirmed to multiple reporters during a promotional tour Tuesday that he has
Titans open as underdogs to Colts for Week 4 matchup
The Tennessee Titans (1-2) will hit the road in Week 4 for a crucial divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday in what will be the first of two meetings in three weeks. Both teams secured their first win of the 2022 campaign in...
FOX Sports
Derrick Henry's 85 yards rushing and one touchdown leads Titans to win over Raiders
Tennessee Titans' RB Derrick Henry had 85 rushing yards and one touchdown. He avoided defenders and broke tackles left and right which helped the Titans to win against the Las Vegas Raiders 24-22.
Notre Dame assistant named as Georgia Tech possibility
Georgia Tech became the third team to fire their head coach since the 2022 college football season started when they fired Geoff Collins on Monday. Some have stated that Deion Sanders deserve a long, hard look from Jackson State, but if it isn’t him, who might it be for the once-proud Yellow Jackets?
