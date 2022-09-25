ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Lions

Forster Claims Individual Medalist Honors at SIUE Dolenc Invitational

MADISON, Ill. – Southeastern Louisiana University sophomore Charlie Forster eagled the first playoff hole to claim individual medalist honors at the SIUE Dolenc Invitational Tuesday at Gateway Golf Links. Forster, a native of Winchester, England, birdied four of the last five holes – including the last three – in...
HAMMOND, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 5 hours. I hate to break it...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
rockytopinsider.com

Kick Off Time, Broadcast Details Announced For Tennessee-LSU

Tennessee’s week six matchup against LSU will kick off at noon ET with ESPN broadcasting the game. While the game kicks off at noon ET, it will be an 11 a.m. local time kick off. That makes for a less intimidating environment for the eighth-ranked Volunteers to walk into.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU vs. Tennessee Set For Morning Kickoff At Tiger Stadium Next Week

Eat shite. I’m not a bitch because I work all week and want to get drunk on Saturday and then stagger into that stadium when it’s dark. ESPNS first pick that weekend is the 11 am game, notice how the other ESPN GAMES are not on the MAIN ESPN? They aren’t allowed to have a prime time SEC game ON ESPN, 2 times a year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Hammond, LA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Coach O, Cheerleaders Photo

Coach O is living quite the life since getting fired by LSU. The national title-winning head coach got a big buyout when he was fired by the Tigers. Since getting fired, he hasn't been coaching, but he's stayed around the football world. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at a...
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU depth at quarterback, running back comes through

It looks as if LSU won’t have to play without Jayden Daniels next week. It hopes it doesn’t have to play without Armoni Goodwin. But suddenly, the Tigers seem better able to withstand the absence of either or both if need be. Daniels sustained a lower back injury,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Five-Star QB Julian Sayin Tweets Out Pictures From His Visit To LSU

Five-star 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin from Carlsbad, Calif. was on LSU's campus this weekend to visit for the New Mexico game. After his trip, Sayin tweeted out the following pictures from his visit on social media. The 6-1, 185-pound passer is rated the No. 2 overall quarterback in the country...
CARLSBAD, CA
theadvocate.com

LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates

LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
