ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gophersports.com

Minnesota Hosts Northwestern in Mid-Week Tilt

MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 7 Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) continues conference play with a mid-week battle against the Northwestern Wildcats (11-3, 0-2 Big Ten) on Wednesday, Sept. 28. First serve is set for 8 p.m. Central time on the Big Ten Network. NORTHWESTERN BROADCAST INFORMATION. No. 7...
EVANSTON, IL
gophersports.com

Whitbeck Tabbed as Director of Operations with Women's Hoops

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota head coach Lindsay Whalen announced Tuesday an addition to the women's basketball support staff with Jan Whitbeck as the director of basketball operations. "Today I am excited to announce the addition of Jan Whitbeck as our Director of Basketball Operations," Whalen said. "Jan brings a unique...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evanston, IL
College Sports
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Madison, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Minneapolis, MN
College Sports
City
Madison, IL
Evanston, IL
Sports
Local
Minnesota College Sports
City
Evanston, IL
Local
Illinois College Sports
gophersports.com

Meet the Newcomers: Maddie Kaiser

Minnesota Women's Hockey is introducing Gopher fans to the newcomers this season. Get to know Andover, Minn., native and Holy Family alum Maddie Kaiser.
ANDOVER, MN
herecomestheguide.com

11 of the Most Unique Wedding Venues in Minneapolis–St. Paul

Searching for a one-of-a-kind venue for your Twin Cities wedding? We’ve gathered some of the most eclectic and unconventional spaces that Minneapolis and St. Paul has to offer. From a reimagined Flour Mill with industrial-chic accents to a 5-story atrium with a glass ceiling, here's a list of some fabulous locations that provide an out-of-the-ordinary setting for your celebration.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Izzy Brown
Bring Me The News

Woman charged in drunk driving incident that killed Minnetonka High School alum

A 22-year-old woman has been charged after she struck a Minnetonka High School graduate in Indiana while he was riding an electric scooter. Madelyn Howard was arrested following the death of 20-year-old Nate Stratton on Sept. 18. Bloomington Police Department said Howard is suspected of driving 50-70 mph at the time, dragging Stratton's scooter behind her car after the collision.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
WKHM

RW Mercer To Merger with Minnesota Based Company

Friday The RW Mercer Company of Jackson, Michigan and Pump and Meter Services of Hopkins, Minnesota announced they have signed an agreement to join both businesses, under a new holding company. The holding company will be owned by Andy Mercer and Kurt Rademacher. The companies will continue to operate independently...
HOPKINS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Gophers#Golden Gophers#Michigan Wolverines#Wildcats#Plaschko#Northwestern
CBS Minnesota

Police: 2 young men shot outside Richfield High School football game

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured two young men outside a Richfield High School football game Friday evening.According to police, the shooting was reported at around 8:45 p.m. at the homecoming game at the Richfield High School football field, located at 7001 Harriet Ave. S. in Richfield. "A school staff member advised an on-site police officer that school officials had turned away a number of individuals from game entry that appeared to be waiting for the game to end. The individuals were gathered a short distance northeast of the football field," police said in a news release....
RICHFIELD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Bring Me The News

Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance, weekend events after shooting

Richfield High School has canceled its Homecoming dance and all other weekend events and sporting activities following a double shooting outside its football stadium Friday. The varsity homecoming football game between Richfield Spartans and Kennedy Eagles (Bloomington) was abandoned in the 4th quarter Friday evening, causing panic on the field and in the stands as shots rang out.
RICHFIELD, MN
Minnesota Daily

Students report concerns over some recent UMN safety updates

Back on campus after a year of increased safety concerns, students have mixed feelings as they begin to notice the effects of new public safety programs and policy changes at the University of Minnesota. While students met the University’s increase in safety alert coverage and infrastructure with positivity, other policies proved more controversial.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Community Facilities

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is looking to sell off some of its central Minnesota properties. The organization is searching for a new owner to take over all of its St. Benedict’s Community facilities including care centers, assisted living facilities, and senior housing locations in Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy