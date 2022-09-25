Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Emil's - Restaurant Review - Grayslake, ILChicago Food KingGrayslake, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
gophersports.com
Minnesota Hosts Northwestern in Mid-Week Tilt
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 7 Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) continues conference play with a mid-week battle against the Northwestern Wildcats (11-3, 0-2 Big Ten) on Wednesday, Sept. 28. First serve is set for 8 p.m. Central time on the Big Ten Network. NORTHWESTERN BROADCAST INFORMATION. No. 7...
fox9.com
PJ Fleck, Gophers want fans to 'Stripe Out' Huntington Bank Stadium against Purdue
MINNEAPOLIS - PJ Fleck has been consistent with many things in his five-plus seasons as the University of Minnesota football coach, but one message might be above all others: Block out the external noise, the internal message has to be way louder. That message will be put to the test...
Purdue Football Enters Week as Clear Underdog in Road Matchup With No. 21 Minnesota
Purdue football opened as a 10.5-point underdog ahead of a Big Ten road game against No. 21 Minnesota. The matchup is scheduled to kick off at noon ET inside Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
gophersports.com
Whitbeck Tabbed as Director of Operations with Women's Hoops
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota head coach Lindsay Whalen announced Tuesday an addition to the women's basketball support staff with Jan Whitbeck as the director of basketball operations. "Today I am excited to announce the addition of Jan Whitbeck as our Director of Basketball Operations," Whalen said. "Jan brings a unique...
gophersports.com
Meet the Newcomers: Maddie Kaiser
Minnesota Women's Hockey is introducing Gopher fans to the newcomers this season. Get to know Andover, Minn., native and Holy Family alum Maddie Kaiser.
herecomestheguide.com
11 of the Most Unique Wedding Venues in Minneapolis–St. Paul
Searching for a one-of-a-kind venue for your Twin Cities wedding? We’ve gathered some of the most eclectic and unconventional spaces that Minneapolis and St. Paul has to offer. From a reimagined Flour Mill with industrial-chic accents to a 5-story atrium with a glass ceiling, here's a list of some fabulous locations that provide an out-of-the-ordinary setting for your celebration.
This Is Minnesota's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Community effort saved this Stillwater lake; Why it won't be the last success story
STILLWATER, Minn. — For decades, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has tracked the health of our waterways and the yearly results can often be discouraging. Nearly 3,000 lakes and rivers in Minnesota are on the 2022 Impaired Waters List. But this year there were also signs of hope. More...
Development may bring changes to Stonebrooke Golf Club in 2023
Stonebrooke Golf Club at 2693 County Road 79. Courtesy of Stonebrooke Golf Club. Stonebrooke Golf Club near Shakopee could undergo changes in 2023 with new lots recently created for housing development on the property. The Scott County Board of Commissioners last week approved plans for the Waters Edge Estates development,...
Woman charged in drunk driving incident that killed Minnetonka High School alum
A 22-year-old woman has been charged after she struck a Minnetonka High School graduate in Indiana while he was riding an electric scooter. Madelyn Howard was arrested following the death of 20-year-old Nate Stratton on Sept. 18. Bloomington Police Department said Howard is suspected of driving 50-70 mph at the time, dragging Stratton's scooter behind her car after the collision.
WKHM
RW Mercer To Merger with Minnesota Based Company
Friday The RW Mercer Company of Jackson, Michigan and Pump and Meter Services of Hopkins, Minnesota announced they have signed an agreement to join both businesses, under a new holding company. The holding company will be owned by Andy Mercer and Kurt Rademacher. The companies will continue to operate independently...
Eater
A City Ordinance Might Force Two of Minneapolis’s Best Barbecue Trucks Out to the Suburbs
Animales Barbecue and Boomin Barbecue announced Saturday that an order by the city of Minneapolis could potentially drive both businesses — two of the Twin Cities’ best barbecue operations — out to the suburbs, or elsewhere. Both Animales and Boomin Barbecue run offset smokers — massive, barrel-like...
Police: 2 young men shot outside Richfield High School football game
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured two young men outside a Richfield High School football game Friday evening.According to police, the shooting was reported at around 8:45 p.m. at the homecoming game at the Richfield High School football field, located at 7001 Harriet Ave. S. in Richfield. "A school staff member advised an on-site police officer that school officials had turned away a number of individuals from game entry that appeared to be waiting for the game to end. The individuals were gathered a short distance northeast of the football field," police said in a news release....
Crisp & Green owner launches new chain, with 12 Twin Cities locations planned
The Minnesota company behind the restaurants Crisp & Green and Stalk & Spade is launching yet another franchise restaurant chain. Steele Brands announced Paco & Lime will be opening in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis in December, next to the existing Stalk & Spade in the Duffey building at 528 N. Washington Ave.
5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors
When autumn makes its appearance, many a Minnesotan starts planning day trips to take in the fall colors. The typical fall colors season starts in northern Minnesota in mid-September, and continues in southern Minnesota until mid-October. But where to go to get a glimpse of orange, red, and yellow? Here...
exoticspotter.com
Lamborghini Huracan | Spotted in Chanhassen, Minnesota
Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance, weekend events after shooting
Richfield High School has canceled its Homecoming dance and all other weekend events and sporting activities following a double shooting outside its football stadium Friday. The varsity homecoming football game between Richfield Spartans and Kennedy Eagles (Bloomington) was abandoned in the 4th quarter Friday evening, causing panic on the field and in the stands as shots rang out.
Minnesota Daily
Students report concerns over some recent UMN safety updates
Back on campus after a year of increased safety concerns, students have mixed feelings as they begin to notice the effects of new public safety programs and policy changes at the University of Minnesota. While students met the University’s increase in safety alert coverage and infrastructure with positivity, other policies proved more controversial.
Challenger to 'reckless' Keith Ellison says far-left attorney general an 'absolute disgrace' on handling crime
Jim Schultz, the Republican challenger to Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, is not letting the incumbent off easy when it comes to the massive rise in crime taking shape across the state. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Schultz declared Ellison "missing in action" when it comes...
CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Community Facilities
ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is looking to sell off some of its central Minnesota properties. The organization is searching for a new owner to take over all of its St. Benedict’s Community facilities including care centers, assisted living facilities, and senior housing locations in Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud.
