Man who saw Kennywood shooting says fight started because of mistake
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Don Orkosey was at Kennywood on Saturday night when he witnessed the shooting. He said one teen bumped into another teen by mistake, a punch was thrown, and gunshots followed. “I saw the boy who was on the ground with blood running down the sidewalk,...
Kennywood shooting updates and how a gun possibly got in
Kennywood says it continues to work with local law enforcement after three people were shot there Saturday night. Now, people are asking how a gun got into the park in the first place.
3 people shot at Pennsylvania amusement park, including 2 teens
Three people including two teenagers were shot late Saturday at an amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. Police said two 15-year-olds and an adult man were injured during the shooting reported around 11 p.m. at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. The victims were treated at hospitals and expected […]
themeparktourist.com
How Did Attacker Get Gun Inside Kennywood? We Await Update On Security After Shooting
UPDATE September 26 - Questions are being asked over how an attacker was able to get a gun into Kennywood Park during the first proper evening of "Phantom Fall Fest" on Saturday night. The shooting is reported to have taken place near the Musik Express ride between two groups. Two people were shot in the leg including a 15-year old and a 39-year old man with a second juvenile being treated for a "graze wound".
Pennsylvania amusement park visitors trampled while fleeing gun fight; two teens hospitalized; suspect sought
PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — Three people were shot late Saturday night inside the Kennywood amusement park in the West Mifflin section of Pittsburgh, but gunshot wounds were not the only injuries that ensued in this shooting incident, say reports. 3 people shot at Pennsylvania amusement park, including 2 teens Several more people suffered injuries from […]
Pennsylvania police respond to 'mass causality event' after witnesses hear gunshots at theme park's Fall Fest
A heavy police presence has gathered at Kennywood Park, an amusement park located in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, Saturday evening after gunshots were reported in the area. The possible shooting has been classified as a "mass casualty incident." Pennsylvania police and emergency services vehicles from several agencies responded to the scene...
2 juveniles taken to hospital after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Two juveniles were taken to a hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood. City officials said they are investigating the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the scene at around 8:45 p.m. When police arrived, they found...
West Virginia reporter had son at Kennywood during shooting
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) The shooting of three people at Kennywood shocked the entire area. It was particularly shocking to parents who happened to have a child at the park at the time. 7News Anchor Rebecca Little was one of those parents. On Saturday, Rebecca allowed her 15-year-old son, Roman, to visit Kennywood with three […]
2 deadly crashes just hours apart on Route 51 in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Two horrific accidents on Route 51 in Fayette County — just within a couple of miles of each other. Three people were killed in these two fiery crashes within 12 hours of each other. We spoke to the neighbor who witnessed the aftermath of...
987thecoast.com
Update: Two Killed During Wildwood Weekend, Pittsburgh Man Charged
37 year old Gerald J. White of Pittsburgh has been charged with two counts of death by auto following an accident that was part of an unwelcome car event in Wildwood over the weekend. White killed an 18 year old Pennsylvania woman who was a pedestrian, and a 34 year old Clayton man who was in another vehicle that White struck. Wildwood Police responded to chaotic events during this event, including large groups of pedestrians and motor vehicle accidents. City police closed the eastbound George Redding Bridge in an attempt to stop individuals from coming to town.
Garage floor collapses at Penn Hills home
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A car is seen dangling in photos shared by the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company after a garage floor collapsed at a home. Firefighters and the Penn Hills Police Department responded to the 300 block of Bon Air Road on Sunday. According to...
Pennsylvania Driver Charged As 2 Die From Wildwood NJ Crash
A Pennsylvania man faces charges for being responsible for the deaths of two people as the result of a crash in Wildwood Saturday night. The accident was reportedly one of several which took place on the island during an unsanctioned H2O car rally. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
Arrest warrant issued for driver accused of hitting, killing child riding bike in Glen Hazel in July
PITTSBURGH — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of hitting and killing a 6-year-old child with her car in Pittsburgh’s Glen Hazel neighborhood in July. According to Pittsburgh police, Rhonda Wood, 63, faces charges of homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, careless driving involving death, and a stop sign violation.
Pennsylvania inmate found unresponsive in cell, dies at hospital
An inmate died at a local hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell. KDKA reports that 57-year-old Anthony Talotta died last week after being found unresponsive in the mental health unit of the Allegheny County Jail Talotta died at UPMC Mercy, but the cause of death is unknown at this time. This is reported as […]
Police investigate possible mine subsidence incident in Fayette County
WASHNGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials are investigating a possible mine subsidence incident in Fayette County. Fayette County 911 told Channel 11 that units responded to the 100 block of Perry Avenue in Washington Township around 2:25 p.m. Neighbors told Channel 11 that the people in one of the houses...
PA Driver Who Killed 2 During H2Oi Has Concerning Record With Violations Dating Back To 2005
A 37-year-old Pittsburgh driver accused of killing two people then trying to flee during Wildwood's unsanctioned car meetup H2oi over the weekend apparently has a lengthy history of traffic violations in New Jersey. Gerald White has multiple pages filled with charges going back nearly two decades, New Jersey court records...
wtae.com
Body found in New Castle
New Castle police are investigating after a body was found near a Walgreens store on Wilmington road. There is no word on what happened to the person who was found dead Monday morning. Pittsburgh's Action News 4has reached out to police for an update.
Pennsylvania State Police searching for motorcycle stolen out of Indiana County parking lot
WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a motorcycle that was stolen out of an Indiana County apartment complex parking lot on Thursday. According to officials, the motorcycle was reported stolen between 7:20 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. from Westgate Terrace Apartments in White Township. The motorcycle...
wtae.com
Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
New Stanton man seriously hurt in Hempfield crash
A New Stanton man was seriously injured Friday after state police said he tried to pass another vehicle on Arona Road in Hempfield. A Toyota Sienna with two occupants slowed near the road’s intersection with Davinci Drive around 8:30 p.m. to make a left turn. Troopers said James D. Herrin, 68, failed to slow down or stop the Chevrolet Silverado he was driving and crossed over the center line to pass the minivan.
