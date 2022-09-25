ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WTRF- 7News

3 people shot at Pennsylvania amusement park, including 2 teens

Three people including two teenagers were shot late Saturday at an amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. Police said two 15-year-olds and an adult man were injured during the shooting reported around 11 p.m. at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. The victims were treated at hospitals and expected […]
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
themeparktourist.com

How Did Attacker Get Gun Inside Kennywood? We Await Update On Security After Shooting

UPDATE September 26 - Questions are being asked over how an attacker was able to get a gun into Kennywood Park during the first proper evening of "Phantom Fall Fest" on Saturday night. The shooting is reported to have taken place near the Musik Express ride between two groups. Two people were shot in the leg including a 15-year old and a 39-year old man with a second juvenile being treated for a "graze wound".
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Mckeesport, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania amusement park visitors trampled while fleeing gun fight; two teens hospitalized; suspect sought

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — Three people were shot late Saturday night inside the Kennywood amusement park in the West Mifflin section of Pittsburgh, but gunshot wounds were not the only injuries that ensued in this shooting incident, say reports. 3 people shot at Pennsylvania amusement park, including 2 teens Several more people suffered injuries from […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia reporter had son at Kennywood during shooting

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) The shooting of three people at Kennywood shocked the entire area. It was particularly shocking to parents who happened to have a child at the park at the time. 7News Anchor Rebecca Little was one of those parents. On Saturday, Rebecca allowed her 15-year-old son, Roman, to visit Kennywood with three […]
WHEELING, WV
987thecoast.com

Update: Two Killed During Wildwood Weekend, Pittsburgh Man Charged

37 year old Gerald J. White of Pittsburgh has been charged with two counts of death by auto following an accident that was part of an unwelcome car event in Wildwood over the weekend. White killed an 18 year old Pennsylvania woman who was a pedestrian, and a 34 year old Clayton man who was in another vehicle that White struck. Wildwood Police responded to chaotic events during this event, including large groups of pedestrians and motor vehicle accidents. City police closed the eastbound George Redding Bridge in an attempt to stop individuals from coming to town.
WILDWOOD, NJ
WPXI Pittsburgh

Garage floor collapses at Penn Hills home

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A car is seen dangling in photos shared by the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company after a garage floor collapsed at a home. Firefighters and the Penn Hills Police Department responded to the 300 block of Bon Air Road on Sunday. According to...
PENN HILLS, PA
Rock 104.1

Pennsylvania Driver Charged As 2 Die From Wildwood NJ Crash

A Pennsylvania man faces charges for being responsible for the deaths of two people as the result of a crash in Wildwood Saturday night. The accident was reportedly one of several which took place on the island during an unsanctioned H2O car rally. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland...
WILDWOOD, NJ
wtae.com

Body found in New Castle

New Castle police are investigating after a body was found near a Walgreens store on Wilmington road. There is no word on what happened to the person who was found dead Monday morning. Pittsburgh's Action News 4has reached out to police for an update.
NEW CASTLE, PA
wtae.com

Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

New Stanton man seriously hurt in Hempfield crash

A New Stanton man was seriously injured Friday after state police said he tried to pass another vehicle on Arona Road in Hempfield. A Toyota Sienna with two occupants slowed near the road’s intersection with Davinci Drive around 8:30 p.m. to make a left turn. Troopers said James D. Herrin, 68, failed to slow down or stop the Chevrolet Silverado he was driving and crossed over the center line to pass the minivan.

