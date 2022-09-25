ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

TheDailyBeast

Fox ‘Straight News’ Anchor Declares Biden ‘Hates at Least Half’ the U.S.

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner declared on Monday that President Joe Biden had not only attacked “at least half” of the U.S. by denouncing MAGA Republicans as “semi-fascist,” but that he actually “hates” the majority of Americans.Ever since the president described former President Donald Trump’s “extreme MAGA philosophy” as “semi-fascism” because they “don’t believe in democracy” and “embrace political violence,” Fox News personalities have been in full meltdown mode, as one might expect.While the network’s news anchors have sought to contrast Biden’s remarks with Hillary Clinton’s infamous “basket of deplorables,” Fox’s right-wing opinion hosts have disingenuously accused Biden of labeling...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
POTUS
RadarOnline

NBC's Chuck Todd On Chopping Block After 'Meet The Press' Ratings Plummet, Female Replacement Already In Works

CNN isn't the only network shaking things up. Radar told you first: NBC's longtime anchor Chuck Todd is on the brink of being fired after his show, Meet The Press' ratings continue to tank — and they've already secured a backup to replace him if they decide to ax him from the Sunday program.David Gelles, the new producer at Meet the Press, who hails from CNN, is holding Todd's future in his hands. Gelles' “first order of business" is to decide whether to retain the 50-year-old journalist. Despite recently signing a two-year contract extension with NBC, RadarOnline.com has discovered that...
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Examiner

Liberals finally discover illegal immigration is a humanitarian crisis

Democrats and liberal pundits are wailing over GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending about 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but they still can’t explain why sending illegal immigrants to accepting liberal areas is so cruel. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said her state “is fully capable...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Hispanic activist slams CNN’s Ana Navarro as 'Republican by convenience' during tense exchange about DeSantis

CNN’s Ana Navarro was slammed as a "Republican of convenience" on her own network Thursday during a tense exchange with a Hispanic activist. Bienvenido founder and president Abraham Enriquez was part of a discussion with Navarro and CNN pundit S.E. Cupp as CNN’s on-screen banner said, "Conservatives debate GOP govs shipping migrants to blue states." Navarro, who identifies as Republican but regularly sides with the left on key issues, was particularly peeved over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ Shakeup Puts Chuck Todd in Jeopardy

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.The executive producer of Meet the Press, who NBC announced last week is ”shifting” over to the streaming side, was pushed out amid the Sunday politics show’s ratings woes, two people familiar with the matter told Confider. John Reiss, who had been EP for the last eight years, was officially punted over to the NBC News Now streaming service, and David P. Gelles, a long-time CNN producer...
TV & VIDEOS
The List

The Real Reason Donald Trump Is Ripping Into Fox News

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump has been at war with the media, believing from the very beginning of his political life that coverage of him was unjust (via The Washington Post). The 45th president found various opportunities to share his dislike for news sources, and would even go after journalists themselves while in office.
POTUS
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS

