CNN isn't the only network shaking things up. Radar told you first: NBC's longtime anchor Chuck Todd is on the brink of being fired after his show, Meet The Press' ratings continue to tank — and they've already secured a backup to replace him if they decide to ax him from the Sunday program.David Gelles, the new producer at Meet the Press, who hails from CNN, is holding Todd's future in his hands. Gelles' “first order of business" is to decide whether to retain the 50-year-old journalist. Despite recently signing a two-year contract extension with NBC, RadarOnline.com has discovered that...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 28 DAYS AGO