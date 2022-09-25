Read full article on original website
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 could bring more disaster against desperate Raiders
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 vs Raiders 1:00 PM FOX Prediction:
fantasypros.com
Raiders D/ST allows three TDs to Titans in Week 3
The Raiders' defense allowed 24 points and 361 yards to a Titans offense that has struggled this year. The unit added one sack and one interception in the loss. Besides a Maxx Crosby sack and an interception by Duron Harmon, the Raiders' defense did little to help fantasy managers in Week 3. The defense faces another struggling offense next week when the Broncos come to town, but there are probably better options for fantasy.
Moneybagg Yo Becomes The First Artist To Walk Out NFL Team At The Titans VS Raiders Game
The 31 year-old Memphis rapper became the first ever artist to walk out an NFL team this past weekend!
Yardbarker
Titans Have the Best Performance of Season
The Tennessee Titans sneak out of Nissan Stadium with a 24-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. After an 0-2 start their season hopes were leaving quickly. It feels good to get the first victory of the season. The Titans continue to fight injuries throughout the whole roster and today was no different with multiple inactive players in this game. Despite key injuries, the Titans have the best performance of their season yesterday which led to a better win than the final score may infer.
FOX Sports
Derrick Henry's 85 yards rushing and one touchdown leads Titans to win over Raiders
Tennessee Titans' RB Derrick Henry had 85 rushing yards and one touchdown. He avoided defenders and broke tackles left and right which helped the Titans to win against the Las Vegas Raiders 24-22.
What Titans said after Week 3 win over Raiders
The Tennessee Titans desperately needed a win in Week 3 to avoid starting 0-3, and they got just that with a 24-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. It was a tale of two halves for Tennessee, as the Titans dominated during the first two quarters before stalling offensively in the second half, which allowed the Raiders to climb back into the game.
Titans' Ryan Stonehouse on pace for historic season
Tennessee Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse had the unenviable task of having to take over from a franchise great in Brett Kern, who he beat out for the starting role this offseason. Stonehouse once again showed exactly why that happened with another impressive performance in Week 3. The rookie totaled 60.3...
Citrus County Chronicle
Celtics find some normalcy during 1st training camp practice
BOSTON (AP) — Joe Mazzulla didn’t want his first practice as the Celtics interim coach to feel any different than his previous three years as an assistant. So when he arrived at the team’s facility Tuesday for Boston’s first training camp workout, he did his best to keep everything about his routine the same, right down to where he parked.
Citrus County Chronicle
Aging Capitals think they can go on another long playoff run
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Look no further than the extra gray hair on Alex Ovechkin's head for evidence he and the Washington Capitals are getting older. The stress of the past few years has not helped. Since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018, the Capitals have not won a playoff series and are now one of the oldest teams in the NHL.
Quotebook: Titans React to First Win
Coach Mike Vrabel, safety Kevin Byard, running back Derrick Henry and others talk about Sunday's 24-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Yardbarker
Titans rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse making history through first three weeks
Through three games, Stonehouse clearly has been the league's best punter, averaging nearly two yards more per punt than his closest competitor, Kansas City's Tommy Townsend. This 70-yard punt came late in the Titans' 24-22 victory over the Raiders, making it harder for Las Vegas to mount a potential tying drive.
