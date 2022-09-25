Read full article on original website
middlebury.edu
#24 Women’s Golf Finishes Fifth at Williams Fall Invitational
The 24th-ranked Middlebury women's golf team finished in a tie for fifth place in a field with several nationally-ranked opponents at the Williams Fall Invitational. New York University won the event with a two-day total of 610, while Amherst followed closely behind, finishing with 617. The Panthers fired a two-day total of 640.
middlebury.edu
#3 Men’s Tennis Hosts Middlebury Invitational
The third-ranked Middlebury men's tennis team kicked off the fall portion of its season by hosting the seven-team Middlebury Invitational. Four singles and two doubles brackets were contested over the two-day span. HIGHLIGHTS. Julian Wu picked up his first collegiate wins in the B singles bracket. Second-seeded Wu defeated his...
middlebury.edu
McCann Claims Singles B Draw at ITA Regional Championships
The fifth-ranked Middlebury women's tennis team completed three days of competition at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Northeast Regional Championships this weekend. Charlotte McCann highlighted the tournament, claiming the Singles B Draw Title, while doubles duo Sahana Raman and Gena Huang advanced to the quarterfinal round of the main draw.
middlebury.edu
Harlan Tallies 50th Career Win As Quick Start Propels #1 Middlebury Past #11 Bates
The top-ranked Middlebury field hockey team scored three times in the opening quarter, topping #11 Bates 4-1. With the triumph, the Panthers tie the program's winning streak with 37 consecutive victories. HIGHLIGHTS. Sadie LeStage opened the scoring for the Panthers with a goal just under five minutes into the game....
middlebury.edu
#17 Women’s Soccer Blanks Bates
The 17th-ranked Middlebury women's soccer team scored once in each half, easing to a 2-0 victory to wrap up its NESCAC weekend in Maine. The Panthers applied early pressure and looked to get on the scoreboard in the first minute, but a header by Margaret Furman was corralled on the near post by Bobcat goalie Samantha Bunar.
middlebury.edu
Men’s Soccer Cruises Past Bates 3-0
Box Score The Middlebury men's soccer team put together a strong performance on the defensive end to propel them past Bates by a score of 3-0 on Sunday afternoon. With today's victory, Middlebury wins the Hedley Reynolds Cup for the second consecutive year. The cup is named after Thomas Hedley Reynolds, who served in administrative roles at both institutions.
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
vermontjournal.com
A Vermont salamander like no other
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It was a typical river cleanup – volunteers with the Black River Action Team (BRAT) were filling trash bags, pickup trucks, and boats with all manner of trash and junk they collected from the bed and banks of the Black River in Springfield, Vt. A special crew, dubbed “The Tire Brigade,” was working hard to locate and extract larger items from the lowest two miles of the river, just above its confluence with the Connecticut River.
mynbc5.com
Moose causes two accidents on I-91 in St. Johnsbury
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A moose caused two accidents in St. Johnsbury on Monday morning after it wandered into the roadway and was hit by a tractor-trailer. Vermont State Police responded to a report of an accident at 3:02 a.m. on I-91 South near Exit 22 after a tractor-trailer driver hit a moose that had crossed in front of his vehicle.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
Fourth Coyote Put Down in Vermont Town After String of Unprovoked Attacks on Humans
The City of Burlington put down a fourth coyote after believing it to be involved in various attacks on people when there was no provocation. In a September 23 tweet, the city claimed that the animal in question was ” stalking and chasing people.” Authorities explained why they euthanized the animal.“It has been eliminated because it was aggressive, not afraid of humans or showing normal coyote behavior,” they tweeted.
WCAX
Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - UPDATE: Police have identified the driver as 22-year old Anthony Vieriu of Burlington. The passenger, 18-year old Leon Roberts of Colchester is still being treated at the UVM Medical Center Hospital in Burlington. Colchester Police said a fatal crash has claimed the life of a driver...
WCAX
Multiple fires in the Burlington area
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two accidental fires happened in the Burlington area since Friday. The first occurred around 8:00 p.m. Friday Burlington Fire responded to a house fire at 165 Elmwood Ave. There they found a pile of books and a blanket on fire on the sidewalk in front of...
