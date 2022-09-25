ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

middlebury.edu

#24 Women’s Golf Finishes Fifth at Williams Fall Invitational

The 24th-ranked Middlebury women's golf team finished in a tie for fifth place in a field with several nationally-ranked opponents at the Williams Fall Invitational. New York University won the event with a two-day total of 610, while Amherst followed closely behind, finishing with 617. The Panthers fired a two-day total of 640.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

#3 Men’s Tennis Hosts Middlebury Invitational

The third-ranked Middlebury men's tennis team kicked off the fall portion of its season by hosting the seven-team Middlebury Invitational. Four singles and two doubles brackets were contested over the two-day span. HIGHLIGHTS. Julian Wu picked up his first collegiate wins in the B singles bracket. Second-seeded Wu defeated his...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

McCann Claims Singles B Draw at ITA Regional Championships

The fifth-ranked Middlebury women's tennis team completed three days of competition at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Northeast Regional Championships this weekend. Charlotte McCann highlighted the tournament, claiming the Singles B Draw Title, while doubles duo Sahana Raman and Gena Huang advanced to the quarterfinal round of the main draw.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Sports
middlebury.edu

#17 Women’s Soccer Blanks Bates

The 17th-ranked Middlebury women's soccer team scored once in each half, easing to a 2-0 victory to wrap up its NESCAC weekend in Maine. The Panthers applied early pressure and looked to get on the scoreboard in the first minute, but a header by Margaret Furman was corralled on the near post by Bobcat goalie Samantha Bunar.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

Men’s Soccer Cruises Past Bates 3-0

Box Score The Middlebury men's soccer team put together a strong performance on the defensive end to propel them past Bates by a score of 3-0 on Sunday afternoon. With today's victory, Middlebury wins the Hedley Reynolds Cup for the second consecutive year. The cup is named after Thomas Hedley Reynolds, who served in administrative roles at both institutions.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
vermontjournal.com

A Vermont salamander like no other

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It was a typical river cleanup – volunteers with the Black River Action Team (BRAT) were filling trash bags, pickup trucks, and boats with all manner of trash and junk they collected from the bed and banks of the Black River in Springfield, Vt. A special crew, dubbed “The Tire Brigade,” was working hard to locate and extract larger items from the lowest two miles of the river, just above its confluence with the Connecticut River.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
mynbc5.com

Moose causes two accidents on I-91 in St. Johnsbury

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A moose caused two accidents in St. Johnsbury on Monday morning after it wandered into the roadway and was hit by a tractor-trailer. Vermont State Police responded to a report of an accident at 3:02 a.m. on I-91 South near Exit 22 after a tractor-trailer driver hit a moose that had crossed in front of his vehicle.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
Outsider.com

Fourth Coyote Put Down in Vermont Town After String of Unprovoked Attacks on Humans

The City of Burlington put down a fourth coyote after believing it to be involved in various attacks on people when there was no provocation. In a September 23 tweet, the city claimed that the animal in question was ” stalking and chasing people.” Authorities explained why they euthanized the animal.“It has been eliminated because it was aggressive, not afraid of humans or showing normal coyote behavior,” they tweeted.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - UPDATE: Police have identified the driver as 22-year old Anthony Vieriu of Burlington. The passenger, 18-year old Leon Roberts of Colchester is still being treated at the UVM Medical Center Hospital in Burlington. Colchester Police said a fatal crash has claimed the life of a driver...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Multiple fires in the Burlington area

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two accidental fires happened in the Burlington area since Friday. The first occurred around 8:00 p.m. Friday Burlington Fire responded to a house fire at 165 Elmwood Ave. There they found a pile of books and a blanket on fire on the sidewalk in front of...
BURLINGTON, VT

