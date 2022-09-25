The City of Burlington put down a fourth coyote after believing it to be involved in various attacks on people when there was no provocation. In a September 23 tweet, the city claimed that the animal in question was ” stalking and chasing people.” Authorities explained why they euthanized the animal.“It has been eliminated because it was aggressive, not afraid of humans or showing normal coyote behavior,” they tweeted.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 19 HOURS AGO