Trump thought he'd be assassinated after he authorized the deadly drone strike that killed top Iranian leader Qassem Soleimani: book
Trump worried that he'd be assassinated by the Iranian government for authorizing a strike that killed the Iranian military commander. Trump told several of his Florida friends about his fears at a cocktail party, two journalists wrote in an upcoming book. In public, though, Trump bragged about the strike, saying...
Business Insider
US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'
Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
BBC
The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk
"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
US ‘will retaliate with devastating strike’ if Putin follows through on nuclear threat
The United States will hit back at Moscow with a “devastating strike” if Vladimir Putin follows through with his threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the US Army’s former commander has warned. It comes as the Russian president today sent a chilling warning to the West,...
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Defense One
Air Force Secretary: ‘China Would be Making an Enormous Mistake to Invade Taiwan’
One day after President Joe Biden said the U.S. would defend Taiwan militarily, his Air Force secretary issued a stern warning to Beijing: Don’t do it. Frank Kendall said Chinese leaders should look no further than Russia’s botched attempt to take over Ukraine to see why an invasion of Taiwan would not be easy and would have severe consequences.
Royal Navy weapons officer was removed from nuclear submarine HMS Vanguard when he stated he was Christian and opposed to firing nukes
A nuclear submarine officer who objects to nuclear weapons on religious grounds is suing the Ministry of Defence for discrimination after being removed from a submarine and losing his security clearance. Sub-Lieutenant Antonio Jardim, of joint British-Portugese nationality, told Royal Navy superiors that he was opposed to the use of...
Biden sent a clear message to Putin — and to China — in his UN General Assembly speech
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week, instead choosing to send a foreign minister. But he has managed to cast a long shadow over the proceedings nevertheless. In an address to the nation earlier today, Putin told Russian citizens that he would be “partially mobilizing” people on reserve lists and with prior military experience to help with the war in Ukraine. Considering this was supposed to be a two-week venture with few military losses, it’s hard to read this as anything less than an admission of failure. Putin also ramped up the rhetoric on nuclear weapons, saying that he would use “all means” to defend his citizens and adding that “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction”.
Israeli attacks squeeze Iranian aerial supplies to Syria, sources say
AMMAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters.
Russia and China's space weapon plans have sparked a U.S. Pentagon meet
Pentagon will hold a high-level confidential meeting next week to discuss Russia and China's possible quest to develop potent space weapons that could target possibly U.S. satellites. Scheduled for September 6 and 7, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will preside over the meeting that will discuss "how China and Russia’s potential...
buzzfeednews.com
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
Iranian president calls for Trump to face ‘fair tribunal’ for Soleimani killing
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday slammed former president Donald Trump’s authorisation of the January 2020 drone strike which killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Guard Corps General Qasem Soleimani as a crime for which the ex-president must face justice. Speaking at the 2022 United Nations General Assembly in New York,...
'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'
Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
US flies two nuclear-capable B-52 bombers over the Middle East in show of force as tensions with Iran reach fever pitch following latest talks collapse
The United States military flew a pair of nuclear-capable B-52 long-distance bombers over the Middle East in a show of force as tensions in the region remain high between Washington and Tehran. The bombers took off from the Royal Air Force base at Fairford in England and flew over the...
Pentagon launches Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from California in test to show US is nuclear ready in the arms race with Russia and China
The U.S. Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from a base in California during the early hours of Wednesday morning in a demonstration of nuclear readiness. Before the launch, a Pentagon spokesman said the launch was long-scheduled test. However, several recent tests have been postponed for...
America’s Most Elite Special Forces
Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
Russia's Nuclear 'Satan 2' Missile Compared to U.S. Minuteman
Russia's "Satan 2" intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is said by its manufacturer to be unparalleled worldwide, though experts believe the threat of its use might exceed the power of the weapon. Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stern warning to the West this week, implying he would use his weapons...
