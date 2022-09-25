ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'

Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
BBC

The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk

"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Daily Mail

Royal Navy weapons officer was removed from nuclear submarine HMS Vanguard when he stated he was Christian and opposed to firing nukes

A nuclear submarine officer who objects to nuclear weapons on religious grounds is suing the Ministry of Defence for discrimination after being removed from a submarine and losing his security clearance. Sub-Lieutenant Antonio Jardim, of joint British-Portugese nationality, told Royal Navy superiors that he was opposed to the use of...
The Independent

Biden sent a clear message to Putin — and to China — in his UN General Assembly speech

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week, instead choosing to send a foreign minister. But he has managed to cast a long shadow over the proceedings nevertheless. In an address to the nation earlier today, Putin told Russian citizens that he would be “partially mobilizing” people on reserve lists and with prior military experience to help with the war in Ukraine. Considering this was supposed to be a two-week venture with few military losses, it’s hard to read this as anything less than an admission of failure. Putin also ramped up the rhetoric on nuclear weapons, saying that he would use “all means” to defend his citizens and adding that “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction”.
Business Insider

'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'

Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
Daily Mail

Pentagon launches Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from California in test to show US is nuclear ready in the arms race with Russia and China

The U.S. Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from a base in California during the early hours of Wednesday morning in a demonstration of nuclear readiness. Before the launch, a Pentagon spokesman said the launch was long-scheduled test. However, several recent tests have been postponed for...
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Elite Special Forces

Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
Newsweek

Russia's Nuclear 'Satan 2' Missile Compared to U.S. Minuteman

Russia's "Satan 2" intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is said by its manufacturer to be unparalleled worldwide, though experts believe the threat of its use might exceed the power of the weapon. Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stern warning to the West this week, implying he would use his weapons...
