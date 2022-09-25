Read full article on original website
Aerial Shots Show Enormous Response to Hurricane Ian in Florida [PHOTOS]
After Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, it left over 2 Million people without electricity. Well, how about some good news for those there without power? Thousands of electrical workers and linemen have already set up a staging area in Florida and they are just waiting to move into the affected area.
Increase in Fights at South Louisiana High School Prompts Concerns
Parents of students at a south Louisiana high school are voicing concerns over increasing acts of physical violence in what is supposed to be a safe learning environment. One school, in particular, is reporting a 75% increase in fights for this young school year when compared to the same time last year.
St. Landry Parish School Bus Crash – Four Reported Non-Critical Injuries
UPDATE - State Police tell KATC there are four non-critical injuries in the bus crash. KATC is reporting Louisiana State Police are working a school bus crash near Eunice. LSP reports the school bus was involved in a crash with a tow truck. As of now, there is no information...
Shark Swims Through Flooded Florida Neighborhood as Hurricane Ian Thrashes the State
As Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on the state of Florida, many residents who hunkered down are capturing some harrowing scenes. One scene out of Florida is a result of the strong storm surge, as a shark has been spotted swimming through a Fort Meyers neighborhood. As many Florida residents evacuated...
Car of Missing Texas Teacher Found in New Orleans – Husband in NOLA Searching for Her
The husband of a teacher from Texas who has not been seen since Thursday, September 23 says his wife's vehicle was found in New Orleans according to KHOU. Michael Reynolds says Michelle Reynolds is a sixth-grade language arts teacher, and the last time anyone saw her was Thursday of last week.
Ian Strengthens, Second US Landfall Likely Later Today
Once major Hurricane Ian has once again attained hurricane status. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the storm once again crossed the threshold to become a hurricane late yesterday after the center of circulation exited the Florida peninsula and was situated over the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean just east of Jacksonville.
Some Upset With Florida Grocery Store Cake as Hurricane Ian Approaches [PHOTO]
As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, some are upset with a cake that Publix Super Market rolled out prior to the storm making landfall. Citrus County Live posted a photo of a cake that shows the state of Florida and a hurricane approaching. One cake does say to "Leave Florida Alone," while another is just the universal symbol for a hurricane.
Lafayette Representative Stuart Bishop Enters Rehab For Alcoholism
Stuart Bishop, Louisiana House Ways and Means Chairman and Representative from Lafayette, is checking himself into rehab for alcoholism, he announced this weekend. In a statement released on Friday, Bishop admitted that he will be off the job for the next 30 days as he checks himself into a rehabilitation center.
Videos Show Destruction, Catastrophic Flooding as Hurricane Ian Wreaks Havoc in Florida
As Hurricane Ian barrels down on Florida, shocking photos and videos have given us a front-row seat to the heartbreaking damage and destruction the storm is leaving in its devastating path. As the storm approached the west coast of Florida, Hurricane Ian was forecasted to be a storm that would...
Could Louisiana Public School Students See Mandatory Summer School?
Mandatory summer school could be something that we see here in Louisiana in just a few months. In response to Louisiana’s literacy crisis, State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley has a proposal that has some a little upset… mandatory summer school. Brumley’s proposal states that “If a student...
Over Advocates Objections, Judge Says Some Youth Offenders Can Be Transferred to Angola
After a three-day hearing, Judge Shelly Dick ruled not to block the state of Louisiana's plan to send two dozen youth offenders to Angola to be housed for a short time, according to the Advocate. During this year there have been multiple fights at the Bridge City Center for Youth,...
Cruelty Issues with Animals to Be Dealt With By New Investigator in St. Landry Parish
An investigator with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office will now be investigating cruelty, neglect, and other animal cases as they arise from St. Landry Parish Animal Control. Geographically, St. Landry Parish is large. With so many animals across the parish, it's imperative says St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard...
Lafayette Man Hit and Killed While Walking Along Highway in St. Martin Parish
Louisiana State Police said a Lafayette man was struck and killed while walking along a highway in St. Martin Parish on early Sunday morning. The accident occurred on Louisiana Highway 96 near Capritto Forty Arpent Rd. The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Chester Thibeaux. LSP said he was struck...
Eeriest Site Ahead of Hurricane Ian—Tampa Bay Emptied
The day before monster Hurricane Ian hit Florida's Fort Meyers area, Tampa Bay emptied causing the eeriest sight many had ever seen. Hurricane Ian literally exposed sand and silt on the bottom of Tampa Bay. The powerful force of Hurricane Ian drove water out of Tampa Bay the day prior...
Political Ad Attacks Congressman Clay Higgins by Mocking Popular St. Landry Crime Stoppers Videos
As the Nov. 8 mid-term election approaches, the political attacks are beginning to heat up. We've seen political ads that have been very clever and pointed, as well as a few that have turned up the shock factor to 11. The back-and-forth between Republican Louisiana Senator John Kennedy and Louisiana...
Traffic Alert: Closures on Interstate 10, US 90 and Verot School Road Highlight Week
There are three heavily-traveled roadways that have lane closures happening this week - Interstate 10, US 90, and Verot School Road. All this week, the inside shoulder and inside lane on I-10 eastbound from mile marker 112 to mile marker 114 in St. Martin Parish - between Breaux Bridge and Henderson - is being closed DAILY from 6:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Crews are paving the asphalt. No detour is necessary but you can expect delays and please be mindful of the traffic slowdowns expected in that area.
Top 7 Small Towns to Visit in Louisiana
I don’t know about you but I love visiting small towns, especially the ones right here in Louisiana. There is nothing like taking a little trip to get away from the everyday hustle and bustle of life. Luckily, we have some great rural small towns to visit right here in Louisiana.
How Did 20,000 Gallons of Oil Get Into a Louisiana Bayou?
Investigators with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office are looking into who or what is responsible for 20,000 of oil flowing into a Louisiana Bayou according to WBRZ. The oil leak happened at a dormant substation in Arabi, and officials at Entergy says they noticed the leak Sunday. They began to investigate.
Watch Helicopter Make an Emergency Landing in Louisiana [VIDEO]
A large helicopter, a Leonardo AW139 registered as N811TA, was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday evening in Houma-Terrebonne, Louisiana. Reports are that the cockpit was filled with smoke as the helicopter approached the airport and actually circled the airport a few times before attempting the landing. Six people...
Moon Griffon Guest Hosts “The Dan Bongino Show” for 2nd Time
"The Voice of Louisiana" was heard across the USA once again as Moon Griffon guest hosted "The Dan Bongino Show." In his second appearance as guest host, Moon tackled some of the biggest issues facing our nation today and took calls from listeners across the country. One of these issues was climate change. It's something Moon has talked about on a near daily basis on his own show.
