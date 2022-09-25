ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolland, CT

Tolland, CT
Louisiana State
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Connecticut State
Tolland, CT
KPEL 96.5

Ian Strengthens, Second US Landfall Likely Later Today

Once major Hurricane Ian has once again attained hurricane status. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the storm once again crossed the threshold to become a hurricane late yesterday after the center of circulation exited the Florida peninsula and was situated over the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean just east of Jacksonville.
FLORIDA STATE
#Suicide#State Trooper#Va#Trooper Kaelberer
KPEL 96.5

Eeriest Site Ahead of Hurricane Ian—Tampa Bay Emptied

The day before monster Hurricane Ian hit Florida's Fort Meyers area, Tampa Bay emptied causing the eeriest sight many had ever seen. Hurricane Ian literally exposed sand and silt on the bottom of Tampa Bay. The powerful force of Hurricane Ian drove water out of Tampa Bay the day prior...
ENVIRONMENT
KPEL 96.5

Traffic Alert: Closures on Interstate 10, US 90 and Verot School Road Highlight Week

There are three heavily-traveled roadways that have lane closures happening this week - Interstate 10, US 90, and Verot School Road. All this week, the inside shoulder and inside lane on I-10 eastbound from mile marker 112 to mile marker 114 in St. Martin Parish - between Breaux Bridge and Henderson - is being closed DAILY from 6:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Crews are paving the asphalt. No detour is necessary but you can expect delays and please be mindful of the traffic slowdowns expected in that area.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Top 7 Small Towns to Visit in Louisiana

I don’t know about you but I love visiting small towns, especially the ones right here in Louisiana. There is nothing like taking a little trip to get away from the everyday hustle and bustle of life. Luckily, we have some great rural small towns to visit right here in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

How Did 20,000 Gallons of Oil Get Into a Louisiana Bayou?

Investigators with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office are looking into who or what is responsible for 20,000 of oil flowing into a Louisiana Bayou according to WBRZ. The oil leak happened at a dormant substation in Arabi, and officials at Entergy says they noticed the leak Sunday. They began to investigate.
ARABI, LA
KPEL 96.5

Watch Helicopter Make an Emergency Landing in Louisiana [VIDEO]

A large helicopter, a Leonardo AW139 registered as N811TA, was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday evening in Houma-Terrebonne, Louisiana. Reports are that the cockpit was filled with smoke as the helicopter approached the airport and actually circled the airport a few times before attempting the landing. Six people...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Moon Griffon Guest Hosts “The Dan Bongino Show” for 2nd Time

"The Voice of Louisiana" was heard across the USA once again as Moon Griffon guest hosted "The Dan Bongino Show." In his second appearance as guest host, Moon tackled some of the biggest issues facing our nation today and took calls from listeners across the country. One of these issues was climate change. It's something Moon has talked about on a near daily basis on his own show.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lafayette, LA

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

