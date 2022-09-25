SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — There will be a couple of new banners over the Florida Panthers’ home ice this season. They’ll be nice additions to the rafters. They’re just not the ones the Panthers want. Winning the Presidents’ Trophy and a division title last season proved the Panthers are no longer NHL also-rans. The team even won a playoff series for the first time since 1996, but got swept in a one-sided, second-round romp by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Instead of running it back with the same group, the Panthers made perhaps the deal of the summer by acquiring Matthew Tkachuk from Calgary for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO