The Hockey Writers
3 Observations From Lightning’s 2022 Training Camp
The Tampa Bay Lightning have started training camp and are preparing for their first preseason contests, back-to-back games with the Carolina Hurricanes. In this training camp, the team’s primary task will be to figure out how some new additions and returning veterans can successfully step into new roles. The...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from Islanders Preseason Loss to Rangers
The New York Islanders kicked off the 2022-23 NHL preseason with a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. It’s difficult to glean anything definitive from the first game of the preseason with two teams of mixed rosters combining prospects and NHL veterans, but there were a few concerning moments for the Islanders that may have some fans worried following an uneventful offseason.
Yardbarker
Devils’ Boqvist Needs a Strong Preseason
Since getting drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft, there’s been some hype around Jesper Boqvist. He was highly productive in his post-draft years, especially in his D+2 in 2018-19 with Brynäs IF in the Swedish Hockey league (SHL) when he had 35 points in 51 games as a 20-year-old. There was hope he could contribute to the New Jersey Devils sooner than later, but that was not the case throughout his first two NHL seasons.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers lineup for first preseason match against Islanders features Kaapo Kakko on top line
The New York Rangers lineup for their first preseason game against the New York Islanders on Monday night will look different than the initial setup for the start of training camp. Head coach Gerard Gallant noted that the players in Group 1 for Sunday’s first practice session will most likely...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
Yardbarker
Blues’ Kostin Could Lose Roster Spot Due to Bottom-6 Competition
While the St. Louis Blues‘ top six are all but set, the bottom six remains a mystery. Heading into training camp and the start of preseason action, the club has a veteran look and feel to it. As the old saying goes, there’s no such thing as a sure thing, and many players will be competing for a starting role until the last minute.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canadiens Who Could Be Traded Before the Season Starts
The Montreal Canadiens have started their training camp and preseason games this week. So far in the rookie tournament and the multiple intrasquad scrimmages they have played, there have been a few young players outplaying the veterans and working hard for a spot on the opening night roster. For them to make the team, however, there needs to be some room made.
NHL・
Yardbarker
Penguins’ Rookie Standouts Earn Invites to Training Camp
Buffalo, New York, was the host of this year’s Pittsburgh Penguins rookie camp, and the invitees put on an excellent showing. Training camp began on Sept. 23 at UPMC Sports Medicine Center, as 57 players received the call. Along with the usual suspects, general manager Ron Hextall and company saw the performance of the rookies in their lone outing against the Boston Bruins and brought those who stood out during the game and practices to the big show.
Panthers welcome Tkachuk, Maurice to help chase a title
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — There will be a couple of new banners over the Florida Panthers’ home ice this season. They’ll be nice additions to the rafters. They’re just not the ones the Panthers want. Winning the Presidents’ Trophy and a division title last season proved the Panthers are no longer NHL also-rans. The team even won a playoff series for the first time since 1996, but got swept in a one-sided, second-round romp by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Instead of running it back with the same group, the Panthers made perhaps the deal of the summer by acquiring Matthew Tkachuk from Calgary for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar.
NHL・
The Hockey Writers
Capitals News & Rumors: Laviolette, McMichael, Fucale
In this edition of Washington Capitals News & Rumors, we’ll dive into the post-match fallout from their preseason loss against the Buffalo Sabres, including head coach Peter Laviolette’s take on the exhibition. The Capitals opened their account with a 4-3 overtime loss, with the traveling side tying the...
Yardbarker
Brennan Othmann lights up Broadway as Rangers take down Isles 4-1
The New York Rangers got off to a great start in their first of six preseason games on the schedule. The pace of play in this exhibition match was sharp and crisp for both teams, especially to open up the contest. Eventually, off the sticks of players fighting to make the team, the Rangers handily beat the rival New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden by a 4-1 final.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Now Chasing Avalanche for Stanley Cup
Last season when the Tampa Bay Lightning were the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, they were always predicted among the top teams to win the Cup. “You’re the champions until someone proves you’re not,” was the mantra. When the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Lightning, they became the champs. It was a bitter pill to swallow after Tampa had experienced such a historic run the past few years. However, the Lightning are a resilient team who can certainly win the Cup again in 2022-23. To do so, they will need to knock off the current champions.
