What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
Cody Rhodes Comments On How WWE Has Treated Him Since His Return
After returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes quickly became one of the top babyfaces in the company this past Spring. Though the former AEW EVP suffered a pectoral injury that put him out of commission back in June, Rhodes appears to be happy to be back working for the company after his six years away.
Roman Reigns Responds To WWE Stars Unhappy With Celebrity Involvement
"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, World Wrestling Entertainment's undisputed Universal Champion, took to the airwaves to deliver his sermon once again, this time in an interview with "SecondsOut" host Radio Rahim. Following WWE's heated press conference on Saturday, September 19, which confirmed Reigns' Universal Championship defense against Logan Paul at...
Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired
WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
Reason Drew McIntyre Missed WWE Live Events
Drew McIntyre was absent from this weekend's WWE live events despite being advertised, causing some fans to question why he was out of action for the shows. It has since been revealed that the Superstar came down with an unexpected illness. According to PWInsider, the Scotsman has been dealing with...
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair comes to the ring with Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Bianca tells Bayley she really considered coming out here to challenge her tonight instead of waiting for...
Bianca Belair Shows Off Busted Lip From WWE Raw, Bayley Responds
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair tweeted out a photo of her lip being busted and swollen from her match with Iyo Sky last night on Raw. Bianca Belair wrote, “Had to get EXTREME with @Iyo_SkyWWE tonight, since @itsBayleyWWE always has one of her birds do HER work. #WWERaw #ExtremeRules”
Photo: Brock Lesnar Shaves Off His Beard
After a 16-month absence, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam 2021, with a new look. Since that time, people have referred to him as “Farmer Brock” and “Viking Brock.”. Lesnar was recently captured on camera as he was visiting a farm, and as can...
One Former WWE Superstar Doesn't Believe He'll Return Now That Vince McMahon Is Gone
One former WWE superstar doesn't believe they'll return to the WWE now that Vince McMahon is gone.
Nikki A.S.H. Teases Big Character Shift On WWE Raw
Nikki A.S.H. could be preparing for a drastic character overhaul. Following her loss to the debuting Candice LeRae on the 9/26 "WWE Raw" in Edmonton, Nikki unmasked herself, sat on the mat and burst into tears. The announcers alluded to Nikki having "a collapse" in the ring before WWE cut to a promotional video hyping the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.
Shawn Michaels On How Chyna Would Be Perceived In Modern WWE Women's Division
One performer from WWF's Attitude Era who Shawn Michaels believes would have been "phenomenal" in today's WWE is Chyna. A founding member of D-Generation X, alongside Michaels and Triple H, Chyna was a former WWF Women's Champion and two-time WWF Intercontinental Champion. She died in 2016 at 46 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of DX three years later.
Cody Rhodes Provides An Update On His Injury
Cody Rhodes suffered a pectoral tendon injury earlier this year, though he was able to fight through it for his match with Seth Rollins at "Hell In a Cell." The WWE Superstar has been absent from in-ring competition since then, and he doesn't know when fans will get to see him in action again.
Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Train With Former WWE Tag Team
The Bollywood Boyz are never complacent. The former WWE 24/7 Champions took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photo of them with former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Becky Lynch and her husband, former WWE Champion Seth Rollins. "Just like ol' times with the 'road' family," they wrote. "In a business full of adversity & uncertainty, you can only stay inspired & disciplined around individuals who have reached the mountain top."
Cody Rhodes On The Status Of His Recovery, Says He “Has The Strength Of An 11 Year-Old’
Cody Rhodes is still on the mend, and he recently gave an update on his recovery. Rhodes is currently out of action due to surgery to fix a torn pectoral muscle suffered before his match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. TMZ caught up with Rhodes and asked him about the injury; you can see some highlights below:
QR Code on WWE Raw leads to a video featuring John Cena, Randy Orton, other top names
WWE has dropped another QR code tonight during Monday Night Raw. This one includes footage of some of the legendary names in wrestling including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Randy Orton, Road Dogg, Kurt Angle, Edge, The Undertaker, Papa Shango and others. The main message is the...
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/26/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules continues tonight with WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Following a heated social media exchange this weekend, RAW will feature SmackDown Superstars Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline as Zayn takes on AJ Styles. The women’s division will be represented tonight in a non-title match between RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY.
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Big changes to Extreme Rules, including Edge vs. Finn Balor 'I quit' match
With WWE Extreme Rules quickly approaching, the pay-per-view card received a pair of upgrades on Raw. Most notably, the Raw women's championship match between champion Bianca Belair and challenger Bayley is now set to be a ladder match. Edge also made his return, saving Matt Riddle from a beatdown at...
Mickie James Has Heavy Praise For AEW Star's Promo Work
Yet another fan of the "Mad King" presents herself. Mickie James stands as one of the most decorated women's wrestlers in the United States, and a well-respected legend of the business. Her perspective is valued and informed, so her praise for Eddie Kingston's mic skills carries weight — though it likely doesn't come as a surprise to fans of the AEW star. In a tweet on Saturday, Mickie James pointed out that a recent promo of Kingston's, ahead of his match with Sammy Guevara at "AEW Grand Slam," was a standout performance from the Yonkers native.
