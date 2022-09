Clinton High School’s Jayden Robinson is the Player of the Week as chosen by the Laurens County Touchdown Club. In the Red Devils’ 54-28 victory over South Aiken, Robinson, a junior, rushed for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns, scoring on runs of 66 and 15 yards. He averaged 24.2 yards a carry.

