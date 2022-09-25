Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Armed Bandits Kill 15 at Mosque in Northwest Nigeria – Residents Say
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — A gang of armed men killed at least 15 people at a mosque in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state, residents said Saturday. The attack in the Bukkuyum local government area took place during Friday prayers at the Jumu'at central mosque in Ruwan Jema town, three residents told Reuters.
Drought is killing Kenya's endangered wildlife
NAIROBI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Kenya's worst drought in four decades has killed almost 2% of the world's rarest zebra in three months, and 25 times more elephants than normal over the same period.
A Prehistoric Human Skeleton Recently Found in an Underground Cave is at Risk of Harm From Mexican Tourist Train Project
Recent reports revealed the discovery of a prehistoric human skeleton in a fragile underground cave system. The cave system had previously flooded at the last ice age's end. Cave-divers estimate this at nearly 8,000 years ago. [i]
On This Day: 7.1-magnitude earthquake kills hundreds in Mexico
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1777, British soldiers won the first Battle of Saratoga in the Revolutionary War, but the Americans would go on to win the second battle less than a month later. In 1881, U.S. President James Garfield, 49, who had been shot...
Horror Pic From Space Shows How Pakistan Lake Drowned Hundreds of Villages
Breaching of Lake Manchar, Pakistan's biggest lake, has affected around 135,000 people as officials desperately tackle catastrophic flooding.
3,300-year-old cave 'frozen in time' from reign of Ramesses II uncovered in Israel
Archaeologists in Israel have discovered an "exceptional" cave that ancient people sealed 3,300 years ago, hiding grave goods and possibly human burials within it, just yards from a beach south of Tel Aviv. Use of the cave dates to a time when the ancient Egyptians, led by Ramesses II (also...
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake kills 65, triggers landslides in southwest China
At least 16 other people remain missing a day after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck a mountainous area in southwest China's Sichuan province.
ohmymag.co.uk
Remarkable discovery of a 235 million-year-old dinosaur unearthed in Africa
A Mbiresaurus raathi fossil has just been discovered in Africa, and it may be the oldest dinosaur ever found on that continent. It is so old that, when it was alive, Africa looked nothing like the continent we know today. A 235 million-year-old dinosaur. The skeleton of this ancient dinosaur...
Pakistan floods damage mysterious ancient ruins as death toll climbs
Islamabad — Its millennia-old clay walls have borne silent witness to countless floods in the Indus River valley over the centuries, but officials say this year's catastrophic monsoon season could overwhelm Pakistan's ancient archaeological site of Mohenjo-daro. Most of the ruins, which sit in the country's inundated southern province of Sindh, date back around 4,500 years. It's a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and considered to be among the best-preserved ancient urban settlements in all of South Asia. Now a calamity that scientists say the modern, developed world bears much of the blame for is devastating millions of lives across Pakistan, and...
BBC
Madhya Pradesh: India mum injured fighting to save baby from tiger
A woman in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has suffered serious injuries while fighting off a tiger to save her 15-month-old baby. Archana Choudhary grappled with the tiger with her bare hands for a couple of minutes before villagers heard her cries for help and intervened. Both mother...
Earliest evidence of OPIUM use uncovered in Israel: Hallucinogenic drug was used in ancient burial rituals to induce an 'ecstatic state', 3,500-year-old pottery reveals
Fragments of 3,500-year-old pottery have revealed that one of the world's earliest known uses of opium was likely for ancient burial rituals. Archaeologists discovered residue of the hallucinogenic drug in eight vessels that are shaped like upside-down poppy flowers - the plant from which it is derived. The vessels were...
Woman killed in shark attack in South Africa
A woman has been killed after being attacked by a shark off the coast of South Africa. Authorities were alerted to reports of an incident just before 8am local time (7am BST) and launched a rescue mission at sea. The body of a woman was found in the water off the southern coastline. She is believed to have been 39 years old and from Cape Town, according to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI). Police have opened an inquest into her death.The shark attack was reported off Central Beach in the southern seaside town of Plettenberg Bay. The beach,...
Rare 3,000-Year-Old Gold Mask Found in Chinese Royal Tombs
An estimated 3,000-year-old gold mask has been unearthed by archaeologists in central China. It is the first of its kind to be identified dating back to the Shang dynasty (1600–1046 B.C.E.). The mask was discovered among royal tombs in Shangcheng county in the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou, China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration announced Friday. Notably, it predates another gold mask found at the Sanxingdui archaeological site last fall. Sanxingdui in southwest China is considered to be one of the most important discoveries of the 20th century and is believed to be the center of the ancient Shu Kingdom, dating back roughly...
Crocodile Blamed For Disappearance Of 300 People
The world's most dangerous crocodile is Gustave. Rumors say the creature took the lives of about 300 people. The beast roams the shores of Burundi. The estimated length of the creature is 20 feet long, about the same as a decent great white shark. It weighs around 2000 pounds. These dimensions make him 3 feet long and 300 pounds heavier than a normal male Nile crocodile. (source)
Massive Carved Stones Made By Prehistoric People is the Oldest Structure on Earth
Göbekli Tepe, which means "belly hill" in Turkish, is located in South Eastern Turkey and is considered to be the oldest structure in the world. Carbon dating points to the fact that Göbekli Tepe is not only older than the pyramids but also predates Stonehenge.
Great White Shark Kills Beachgoer in South Africa
A woman celebrating a holiday weekend in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa, was killed on Sunday after a Great White shark grabbed her by the legs in shallow water just feet away from other swimmers. The 39-year-old Cape Town woman was killed just before 8 a.m. Sunday, leaving other swimmers screaming as they left the water and forcing officials to have the beach closed. A witness told officials they heard a flurry of screams before learning it was a shark attack. “I then heard a woman had been attacked while swimming only two or three waves out so it was quite...
Voice of America
Kenya's 'Marathon King' Inspires Runners After Beating World Record
Nairobi, Kenya — Kenyan marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge is spurring young athletes to follow in his footsteps after breaking his own world record Sunday in Berlin. Cheers erupted from the crowd Sunday at Nairobi's Karura Forest as they watched Kipchoge race on TV. The watch party followed an amateur marathon organized by the Friends of Karura Forest to celebrate their 25th anniversary.
Voice of America
Kenyan Lawyer Charged With Bribing Witnesses in President’s ICC Case Found Dead
Nairobi — A Kenyan lawyer who was charged with bribing and threatening witnesses who were to testify against the country’s current president, William Ruto, has been found dead. Kenyan police and family members of Paul Gicheru confirmed his death Monday night to local media. It was not immediately...
Voice of America
Gunman Kills 15 in Russian School Shooting
Moscow — A gunman in Izhevsk, the capital of Russia's Republic of Udmurtia, has killed at least 15 people, including 11 children, the fourth school shooting in the region in the past 15 months. Russia's Investigative Committee said on Monday that the gunman has been identified as Artem Kazantsev,...
Voice of America
Pakistan Police Arrest Journalist They Say Aided Son's Crime
Islamabad — Pakistani police arrested a veteran journalist for his alleged involvement in his son's beating death of his new wife at their suburban home, police said Sunday. Police officer Mohammad Faizan said Ayaz Amir, a well-known columnist and TV political analyst in Pakistan, appeared in court in the capital of Islamabad Sunday accused of aiding his son.
