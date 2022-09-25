ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Armed Bandits Kill 15 at Mosque in Northwest Nigeria – Residents Say

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — A gang of armed men killed at least 15 people at a mosque in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state, residents said Saturday. The attack in the Bukkuyum local government area took place during Friday prayers at the Jumu'at central mosque in Ruwan Jema town, three residents told Reuters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Nairobi#East Africa#Livestock#Police#Cattle Rustlers#Borana
ohmymag.co.uk

Remarkable discovery of a 235 million-year-old dinosaur unearthed in Africa

A Mbiresaurus raathi fossil has just been discovered in Africa, and it may be the oldest dinosaur ever found on that continent. It is so old that, when it was alive, Africa looked nothing like the continent we know today. A 235 million-year-old dinosaur. The skeleton of this ancient dinosaur...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Pakistan floods damage mysterious ancient ruins as death toll climbs

Islamabad — Its millennia-old clay walls have borne silent witness to countless floods in the Indus River valley over the centuries, but officials say this year's catastrophic monsoon season could overwhelm Pakistan's ancient archaeological site of Mohenjo-daro. Most of the ruins, which sit in the country's inundated southern province of Sindh, date back around 4,500 years. It's a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and considered to be among the best-preserved ancient urban settlements in all of South Asia. Now a calamity that scientists say the modern, developed world bears much of the blame for is devastating millions of lives across Pakistan, and...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Madhya Pradesh: India mum injured fighting to save baby from tiger

A woman in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has suffered serious injuries while fighting off a tiger to save her 15-month-old baby. Archana Choudhary grappled with the tiger with her bare hands for a couple of minutes before villagers heard her cries for help and intervened. Both mother...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Earliest evidence of OPIUM use uncovered in Israel: Hallucinogenic drug was used in ancient burial rituals to induce an 'ecstatic state', 3,500-year-old pottery reveals

Fragments of 3,500-year-old pottery have revealed that one of the world's earliest known uses of opium was likely for ancient burial rituals. Archaeologists discovered residue of the hallucinogenic drug in eight vessels that are shaped like upside-down poppy flowers - the plant from which it is derived. The vessels were...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Woman killed in shark attack in South Africa

A woman has been killed after being attacked by a shark off the coast of South Africa. Authorities were alerted to reports of an incident just before 8am local time (7am BST) and launched a rescue mission at sea. The body of a woman was found in the water off the southern coastline. She is believed to have been 39 years old and from Cape Town, according to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI). Police have opened an inquest into her death.The shark attack was reported off Central Beach in the southern seaside town of Plettenberg Bay. The beach,...
AFRICA
ARTnews

Rare 3,000-Year-Old Gold Mask Found in Chinese Royal Tombs

An estimated 3,000-year-old gold mask has been unearthed by archaeologists in central China. It is the first of its kind to be identified dating back to the Shang dynasty (1600–1046 B.C.E.). The mask was discovered among royal tombs in Shangcheng county in the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou, China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration announced Friday. Notably, it predates another gold mask found at the Sanxingdui archaeological site last fall. Sanxingdui in southwest China is considered to be one of the most important discoveries of the 20th century and is believed to be the center of the ancient Shu Kingdom, dating back roughly...
SCIENCE
Cadrene Heslop

Crocodile Blamed For Disappearance Of 300 People

The world's most dangerous crocodile is Gustave. Rumors say the creature took the lives of about 300 people. The beast roams the shores of Burundi. The estimated length of the creature is 20 feet long, about the same as a decent great white shark. It weighs around 2000 pounds. These dimensions make him 3 feet long and 300 pounds heavier than a normal male Nile crocodile. (source)
TheDailyBeast

Great White Shark Kills Beachgoer in South Africa

A woman celebrating a holiday weekend in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa, was killed on Sunday after a Great White shark grabbed her by the legs in shallow water just feet away from other swimmers. The 39-year-old Cape Town woman was killed just before 8 a.m. Sunday, leaving other swimmers screaming as they left the water and forcing officials to have the beach closed. A witness told officials they heard a flurry of screams before learning it was a shark attack. “I then heard a woman had been attacked while swimming only two or three waves out so it was quite...
ANIMALS
Voice of America

Kenya's 'Marathon King' Inspires Runners After Beating World Record

Nairobi, Kenya — Kenyan marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge is spurring young athletes to follow in his footsteps after breaking his own world record Sunday in Berlin. Cheers erupted from the crowd Sunday at Nairobi's Karura Forest as they watched Kipchoge race on TV. The watch party followed an amateur marathon organized by the Friends of Karura Forest to celebrate their 25th anniversary.
SPORTS
Voice of America

Kenyan Lawyer Charged With Bribing Witnesses in President’s ICC Case Found Dead

Nairobi — A Kenyan lawyer who was charged with bribing and threatening witnesses who were to testify against the country’s current president, William Ruto, has been found dead. Kenyan police and family members of Paul Gicheru confirmed his death Monday night to local media. It was not immediately...
AFRICA
Voice of America

Gunman Kills 15 in Russian School Shooting

Moscow — A gunman in Izhevsk, the capital of Russia's Republic of Udmurtia, has killed at least 15 people, including 11 children, the fourth school shooting in the region in the past 15 months. Russia's Investigative Committee said on Monday that the gunman has been identified as Artem Kazantsev,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Pakistan Police Arrest Journalist They Say Aided Son's Crime

Islamabad — Pakistani police arrested a veteran journalist for his alleged involvement in his son's beating death of his new wife at their suburban home, police said Sunday. Police officer Mohammad Faizan said Ayaz Amir, a well-known columnist and TV political analyst in Pakistan, appeared in court in the capital of Islamabad Sunday accused of aiding his son.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy