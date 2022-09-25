ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Grand Lake, CO
Government
City
Grand Lake, CO
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
Mix 104.3 KMXY

It’s Illegal to Own More Than 12 of These Animals in Colorado

In Colorado having a pet is pretty standard but there are limits on how many and what kind of animals you can own. There is a huge range of animals that are perfectly legal to own within the state, however, residents and visitors should be aware that in general, it is illegal to own wildlife in Colorado.
OutThere Colorado

REPORT: Colorado's 'mother wolf' missing, likely dead

According to a report from the Coloradoan, the mother wolf of the North Park wolf pack hasn't been seen since February. An expert interviewed by reporter Miles Blumhardt indicates that the wolf is probably dead, with a likely scenario being that this happened legally at the hands of a human after entering Wyoming.
COLORADO STATE
K99

The Cheapest Gas In The State Is In Northern Colorado

Mid-Grade - $4.15. In Colorado, the average price of gas as of Monday, Sept. 26 stands about two cents higher than the national average, at $3.74. Compared to last week's average price for gas in the state, gas today has gone up nearly ten cents. Compared to the national average from a year ago at this time, gas prices are up nearly 20 cents.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Naturalviews#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Colorado River#Water Year#Lake Powell#Travel Destinations
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished In Colorado: Where Are They?

On June 2, 1996, Katherine Joy Allen contacted a relative and said she needed help because someone was after her. 42-year-old Katherine Joy Allen promised her daughter she would attend her graduation later the same month. Katherine never arrived at the ceremony. She was living at the Ahwahnee Motel in the 8500 block of East Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado. Katherine was last seen on June 12, 1996. She has never been seen or heard from again.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Rumor Has It The Ice Cream Machine Is Fixed At Estes Park McDonalds, Elk Celebrate

Elk rut season is in full swing here in Colorado and while typically that doesn't necessarily mean a gathering at a local McDonalds but over the weekend it did. If you're not familiar to what rut season is for elk, it's basically their mating season. It's a time when male elk are looking to mate with female elk which are also know as "cows". It is also a time when you are most likely to see elk roaming and gathering in large numbers, just not at a McDonalds.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Outsider.com

Colorado Wildlife Officials Make Huge Discovery About Previously Extinct Fish

Some good news has jumped out of the waters of Colorado. Wildlife officials have just discovered that a previously-extinct fish is now reproducing naturally in the wild. In recent years, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has been trying to bring back the greenback cutthroat trout to the state’s waters, and while they have been vigilant about protecting areas where the fish reappeared, wildlife authorities hadn’t seen the species officially take hold again in its natural habitat – until now.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Cool Colorado Hike Full of Faces and Skull Rocks

If you're a fan of the outdoors, you probably find yourself in a bit of an outdoor playground spending time in Colorado's wilderness. There are plenty of great hiking trails all over our great state, and you never know what you'll stumble upon. Interestingly, while a self-proclaimed 'Urban Explorer' was...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Colorado’s Ultimate Road Trip In 1,000 Miles and 24 Hours

Are you ready to set out on the ultimate Colorado road trip? This proposed outing courtesy of Out There Colorado hits several of Colorado's best adventures in one shot. This road trip isn't for the timid. You'll need a solid 24 hours travel time. In addition, you'll be racking up 1,000 miles on your car. In the end, though, you'll be able to say you've seen Colorado at its best.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

WATCH: One Chonky Colorado Bear is Getting Ready to Hibernate

We all know that bears in Colorado pack on the pounds while awake in the summer months. However, I don't think many of us know how big black bears can get by eating nonstop. The Colorado black bear will eat as much as it can so it can get as fat as it possibly can before the winter hibernation. This all-you-can-eat smorgasbord of calories will keep the bear alive during the months of hibernation.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy