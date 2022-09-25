Read full article on original website
TikTok Artist Draws Colorado’s 150th Anniversary License Plate
Colorado will soon be celebrating its 150th anniversary of becoming a state. That means you will soon be able to get a 150th-anniversary commemorative license plate in honor of the occasion. What does the 150th anniversary Colorado license plate look like? Well, we're not sure yet as the contest is...
You Could Live in a Historical Denver Landmark for $15 Million
If you are curating a short list of homes that you might want to buy if you win the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot in the state of Colorado, you should certainly check out this historic landmark of a home located in Denver's Cherry Creek North neighborhood. The home, built...
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
This Colorado City is One of the Least Potty Mouthed in the Country!
Do you have a potty mouth? Your cursing may stand out if you're in the Mile High City. According to a new report Denver is one of the least potty mouthed cities in the country, followed by Nashville and San Antonio. The report by Preply finds the average person swears...
It’s Illegal to Own More Than 12 of These Animals in Colorado
In Colorado having a pet is pretty standard but there are limits on how many and what kind of animals you can own. There is a huge range of animals that are perfectly legal to own within the state, however, residents and visitors should be aware that in general, it is illegal to own wildlife in Colorado.
yellowscene.com
Tribal breakthrough? Four states, six tribes announce first formal talks on Colorado River negotiating authority
Colorado and three other Upper Colorado River Basin states have, for the first time in history, embarked on a series of formal meetings to find a way to negotiate jointly with some of the largest owners of Colorado River water rights: tribal communities. The states, which include New Mexico, Utah,...
REPORT: Colorado's 'mother wolf' missing, likely dead
According to a report from the Coloradoan, the mother wolf of the North Park wolf pack hasn't been seen since February. An expert interviewed by reporter Miles Blumhardt indicates that the wolf is probably dead, with a likely scenario being that this happened legally at the hands of a human after entering Wyoming.
The Cheapest Gas In The State Is In Northern Colorado
Mid-Grade - $4.15. In Colorado, the average price of gas as of Monday, Sept. 26 stands about two cents higher than the national average, at $3.74. Compared to last week's average price for gas in the state, gas today has gone up nearly ten cents. Compared to the national average from a year ago at this time, gas prices are up nearly 20 cents.
Vanished In Colorado: Where Are They?
On June 2, 1996, Katherine Joy Allen contacted a relative and said she needed help because someone was after her. 42-year-old Katherine Joy Allen promised her daughter she would attend her graduation later the same month. Katherine never arrived at the ceremony. She was living at the Ahwahnee Motel in the 8500 block of East Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado. Katherine was last seen on June 12, 1996. She has never been seen or heard from again.
Here’s when the mountains could see snow this week
The Pinpoint Weather Team says the mountains will be warm to start the week, with highs in the 60s and 70s and dry conditions.
Rumor Has It The Ice Cream Machine Is Fixed At Estes Park McDonalds, Elk Celebrate
Elk rut season is in full swing here in Colorado and while typically that doesn't necessarily mean a gathering at a local McDonalds but over the weekend it did. If you're not familiar to what rut season is for elk, it's basically their mating season. It's a time when male elk are looking to mate with female elk which are also know as "cows". It is also a time when you are most likely to see elk roaming and gathering in large numbers, just not at a McDonalds.
Why are Northern Leopard Frogs a Species of Concern in Colorado?
Although they were once abundant in many different states, northern leopard frogs have been experiencing drastic declines in their population since the 1970s - all across the country, including throughout the Front Range. According to the US Forest Service, some of the factors that have led to the decrease of...
What is ‘Swatting’ + Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
Colorado Wildlife Officials Make Huge Discovery About Previously Extinct Fish
Some good news has jumped out of the waters of Colorado. Wildlife officials have just discovered that a previously-extinct fish is now reproducing naturally in the wild. In recent years, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has been trying to bring back the greenback cutthroat trout to the state’s waters, and while they have been vigilant about protecting areas where the fish reappeared, wildlife authorities hadn’t seen the species officially take hold again in its natural habitat – until now.
Mountain Lion Caught Having A Ball On Tree Swing In Colorado
When you think of mountain lions, you think of a lot of different things but playful isn't necessarily one of them, until now. A mountain lion came across a tree swing in the woods and thought it was the greatest thing ever and decided that it was play time. Mountain...
Colorado’s ‘Quirkiest’ and Most Adventurous Campgrounds and B&Bs
When it comes to your next Colorado getaway, why not try something different? Rather than visiting the same old campground, try something out of the ordinary. Are you up for something, shall we say, "quirky"?. Spice up your Colorado adventures with a stay at a fort, a working sheep ranch,...
Have An Idea? Colorado Holding Design Contest for 150th Anniversary Plates
Colorado doesn't look a day over 125, but we'll be celebrating the 150th anniversary of becoming a state in 2023. With that. we have the chance at designing the license plate. It was August 1, 1876, that Colorado got its slap on the bottom and was welcomed as the nation's 38th state. 150 years later, our cars could have your design on the license plates.
Cool Colorado Hike Full of Faces and Skull Rocks
If you're a fan of the outdoors, you probably find yourself in a bit of an outdoor playground spending time in Colorado's wilderness. There are plenty of great hiking trails all over our great state, and you never know what you'll stumble upon. Interestingly, while a self-proclaimed 'Urban Explorer' was...
Colorado’s Ultimate Road Trip In 1,000 Miles and 24 Hours
Are you ready to set out on the ultimate Colorado road trip? This proposed outing courtesy of Out There Colorado hits several of Colorado's best adventures in one shot. This road trip isn't for the timid. You'll need a solid 24 hours travel time. In addition, you'll be racking up 1,000 miles on your car. In the end, though, you'll be able to say you've seen Colorado at its best.
WATCH: One Chonky Colorado Bear is Getting Ready to Hibernate
We all know that bears in Colorado pack on the pounds while awake in the summer months. However, I don't think many of us know how big black bears can get by eating nonstop. The Colorado black bear will eat as much as it can so it can get as fat as it possibly can before the winter hibernation. This all-you-can-eat smorgasbord of calories will keep the bear alive during the months of hibernation.
