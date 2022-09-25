ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens TE Mark Andrews scores two incredible touchdowns vs. Patriots in Week 3

By Robert Sobus
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens went into halftime in a Week 3 matchup vs. the New England Patriots with a 14-13 lead. Both of the Ravens’ touchdowns came from one of quarterback Lamar Jackson’s favorite targets.

Baltimore would score first touchdown of the game, as Jackson threw a five yard shovel pass to tight end Mark Andrews for a score to break the shutout tie. Andrews caught the ball behind the line of scrimmage on a third-and-one and ran his way up the middle to put the Ravens on the board.

The other Baltimore touchdown in the first half came in the closing seconds of the second quarter. Jackson threw a 16-yard pass to Andrews to put the Ravens ahead 14-10. Andrews snagged the ball in the middle of the end zone over New England defensive back Devin McCourty.

