Kickoff time and television for FSU vs. Wake Forest announced
Florida State will host Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1st. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will begin at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The crucial Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division game will be broadcast by ABC. FSU defeated Boston College, 44-14, on Saturday...
Notre Dame named ‘big winner’ following win over UNC
Heading into Saturday, the UNC football program was looking to move to 4-0 with a win over Notre Dame. However, the Tar Heels failed to show up, falling 45-32 to the Irish. Following the win for Notre Dame, they were named a ‘big winner’ by USA Today. “The Fighting Irish are beginning to right the ship after a rough start under coach Marcus Freeman. Like Clemson, a stumbling offense sparked a key win: Notre Dame gained 576 yards, 287 on the ground, and beat North Carolina 45-32 for a second victory in a row after losing to Ohio State and Marshall to...
Boston College vs. Clemson Game Time Announced
Boston College will once again be playing under the lights, as the ACC announced their upcoming game against Clemson will be a night game. The exact timing of the game has not been solidified yet, either at 7:30 or 8pm, with the game showing on the ACC Network. For the...
What they’re saying about Notre Dame’s 45-32 win against North Carolina
Notre Dame is at .500 after knocking off North Carolina 45-32 on Saturday night, improving its record to 2-2 on the season ahead of a bye week. In this article, we’ll take a look around at what the media is saying about Notre Dame’s win, including Blue & Gold’s Mike Singer and Tim Hyde giving their instant reaction in a postgame live YouTube show.
247Sports
Virginia Tech Football: Hokies vs. Tar Heels game time, broadcast details released
Virginia Tech’s Saturday game in Chapel Hill against the North Carolina Tar Heels will kick off at 3:30 PM, the ACC has announced. The contest will be televised on the ACC Network. The game was previously on a six-day hold. Virginia Tech and North Carolina both enter the contest...
College GameDay coming to town for Clemson-NC State
The Clemson-NC State matchup will have a little extra excitement surrounding it on Saturday. ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to town for the game, it has been announced. This will be College GameDay’s first trip to Clemson since 2020 when the show was in town as the Tigers hosted Miami.
Lynn English girls soccer blanked by Malden, 3-0
LYNN — The Lynn English girls soccer team (1-6) was defeated by Malden (3-5) on a chilly Tuesday evening at Manning Field, falling 3-0. From the opening few plays, the The post Lynn English girls soccer blanked by Malden, 3-0 appeared first on Itemlive.
North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Virginia Tech kickoff time announced
The North Carolina Tar Heels will look to rebound after the loss to Notre Dame on Saturday, suffering their first loss of the year. And following that game, they stay home to open up the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule by hosting Virginia Tech. The two teams will face off at 3:30 p.m. EST, the program announced this week with the game airing on the ACC Network. The Hokies have played just one ACC game so far this season, beating Boston College 27-10 a few weeks back. But the Hokies have struggled this season. We’ll host Virginia Tech at 3:30 pm on ACC Network...
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Sept. 28, 2022: Top 4A girls soccer teams look to break logjam
It has become crowded at the top of Section 2-4A in WPIAL girls soccer. Five teams in that section are separated by only two and a half games heading into a busy Wednesday that includes 43 district section soccer matches. Four of the top five teams will go head-to-head in...
