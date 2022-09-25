ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickoff time and television for FSU vs. Wake Forest announced

Florida State will host Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1st. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will begin at 3:30 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The crucial Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division game will be broadcast by ABC. FSU defeated Boston College, 44-14, on Saturday...
Notre Dame named ‘big winner’ following win over UNC

Heading into Saturday, the UNC football program was looking to move to 4-0 with a win over Notre Dame. However, the Tar Heels failed to show up, falling 45-32 to the Irish. Following the win for Notre Dame, they were named a ‘big winner’ by USA Today.  “The Fighting Irish are beginning to right the ship after a rough start under coach Marcus Freeman. Like Clemson, a stumbling offense sparked a key win: Notre Dame gained 576 yards, 287 on the ground, and beat North Carolina 45-32 for a second victory in a row after losing to Ohio State and Marshall to...
Boston College vs. Clemson Game Time Announced

Boston College will once again be playing under the lights, as the ACC announced their upcoming game against Clemson will be a night game. The exact timing of the game has not been solidified yet, either at 7:30 or 8pm, with the game showing on the ACC Network. For the...
College GameDay coming to town for Clemson-NC State

The Clemson-NC State matchup will have a little extra excitement surrounding it on Saturday. ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to town for the game, it has been announced. This will be College GameDay’s first trip to Clemson since 2020 when the show was in town as the Tigers hosted Miami.
Lynn English girls soccer blanked by Malden, 3-0

LYNN — The Lynn English girls soccer team (1-6) was defeated by Malden (3-5) on a chilly Tuesday evening at Manning Field, falling 3-0. From the opening few plays, the The post Lynn English girls soccer blanked by Malden, 3-0 appeared first on Itemlive.
North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Virginia Tech kickoff time announced

The North Carolina Tar Heels will look to rebound after the loss to Notre Dame on Saturday, suffering their first loss of the year. And following that game, they stay home to open up the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule by hosting Virginia Tech. The two teams will face off at 3:30 p.m. EST, the program announced this week with the game airing on the ACC Network. The Hokies have played just one ACC game so far this season, beating Boston College 27-10 a few weeks back. But the Hokies have struggled this season. We’ll host Virginia Tech at 3:30 pm on ACC Network...
