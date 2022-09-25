ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

KMOV

21-year-old killed in shooting at South County apartment complex

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened at a South County apartment complex Monday afternoon. The homicide occurred at the Southmoor Apartments, on Golf Ridge Lane, just before 2:15 p.m. Officers told News 4 that two women were shot, one was dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries; she was treated and released. Police believe an argument led to the shooting.
FOX 2

Mehlville High School lockdown lifted

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An anonymous threat has caused Mehlville High School to lock down Monday. The Mehlville School District said as of 12:30 p.m., police were at the school investigating. They assured all parents that all students and staff are safe. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 1:40 p.m. The district said all […]
5 On Your Side

1 dead, 1 injured in St. Charles shooting

ST CHARLES, Mo. — One person was injured and another was killed in a shooting on Saturday in St. Charles. Lt. Tom Wilkinson with the St. Charles Police Department said officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a double shooting on the 100 block of Ameristar Boulevard, west of Ameristar Casino. One person was killed.
5 On Your Side

Man killed in St. Ann shooting overnight

ST ANN, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a shooting that left a man dead overnight. St. Ann police responded shortly after midnight Saturday to a fatal shooting on the 10000 block of Douglas Court. A spokesperson for the Major Case Squad said the victim was a 32-year-old man.
midriversnewsmagazine.com

O’Fallon lauds detective for solving five cold case murders

During his report at the Sept. 22 City Council meeting, O'Fallon city Administrator Mike Snowden called the council’s and audience’s attention to a remarkable accomplishment by one of the city's own. “I would like to tell you about one of our police officers,” Snowden began. “Det. Sgt. Jodi...
O'FALLON, MO

