Woman killed in shooting in south St. Louis County apartment identified
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a St. Louis County apartment complex, police said. The woman who died has been identified as 21-year-old Jynese King. Police said the shooting happened at a complex on the 5100 block of...
KOMU
Good Samaritan finds toddlers who wandered away from St. Louis County daycare
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) -- A woman on her way to the market Monday morning found two toddlers close to the roadway after they wandered out of their daycare in north St. Louis County. “It’s one of the scariest things, one of the scariest phone calls,” said Isaiah...
KMOV
21-year-old killed in shooting at South County apartment complex
SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened at a South County apartment complex Monday afternoon. The homicide occurred at the Southmoor Apartments, on Golf Ridge Lane, just before 2:15 p.m. Officers told News 4 that two women were shot, one was dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries; she was treated and released. Police believe an argument led to the shooting.
Man charged with murder after body found in St. Louis
A man is charged with murder after a decomposing body was found along a north St. Louis street.
St. Louis Car Theft Mostly a Matter for Juvenile Courts
As Kia Boyz rampage, 3 out of 4 apprehended for auto theft in St. Louis are minors
Man hit by vehicle in Mehlville Sunday night
MEHLVILLE, Mo. — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday night. Shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, St. Louis County police responded to a call for a person struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Lemay Ferry Road and Forder Road in Mehlville.
St. Louis County man sentenced for stealing $600K from Home Depot
A Vinita Park, Missouri man appeared in federal court Tuesday to be sentenced for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars over several years from box store retailer Home Depot.
Three people, one cat rescued from O’Fallon house fire
Emergency crews helped rescue a family of three and their cat during a house fire late Monday evening in O'Fallon.
16-year-old dead after robbery leads to shooting, crash in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old boy died Friday after a robbery led to a shooting and car crash in north St. Louis County. He has been identified as Tayvion Whitby of St. Louis. North County Precinct officers responded to a crash shortly before 4 p.m. in the...
Man kills sister, wounds girlfriend in St. Charles
St. Charles police say Trae Spratt told them he fired shots at his sister and estranged lover because they were talking about him as he tried to remove his belongings from an apartment on Saturday.
Mehlville High School lockdown lifted
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An anonymous threat has caused Mehlville High School to lock down Monday. The Mehlville School District said as of 12:30 p.m., police were at the school investigating. They assured all parents that all students and staff are safe. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 1:40 p.m. The district said all […]
Major Case Squad investigating murder of St. Ann man
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the fatal shooting of a St. Ann man.
bulletin-news.com
Three shot in St. Paul Saturday night at large gathering on White Bear Avenue
Three people were shot on Saturday night inside a strip mall where a huge crowd of people had gathered, many of them were apparently intoxicated or under the influence of drugs. St. Paul police are looking into the shooting. According to investigators, none of the wounds looked to be life-threatening.
1 dead, 1 injured in St. Charles shooting
ST CHARLES, Mo. — One person was injured and another was killed in a shooting on Saturday in St. Charles. Lt. Tom Wilkinson with the St. Charles Police Department said officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a double shooting on the 100 block of Ameristar Boulevard, west of Ameristar Casino. One person was killed.
Florissant man dies in crash involving Metro bus
A Florissant man died after a crash Friday afternoon involving a Metro bus in north St. Louis County.
Man killed in St. Ann shooting overnight
ST ANN, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a shooting that left a man dead overnight. St. Ann police responded shortly after midnight Saturday to a fatal shooting on the 10000 block of Douglas Court. A spokesperson for the Major Case Squad said the victim was a 32-year-old man.
St. Charles man charged in sister’s murder near casino
A St. Charles man has been charged in a double shooting that claimed the life of his own sister.
Mother begs ex-husband to reveal location of Christian Ferguson's remains at sentencing hearing
CLAYTON, Mo. — Theda Person looked at her ex-husband Tuesday from the witness stand and asked, “What did you do with our child Christian. Where is Christian?”. It’s a question she has been wondering since the 9-year-old special needs child disappeared while in her ex-husband Dawan Ferguson’s care in 2003.
St. Charles fire station ground breaking today
A ground breaking is planned Monday morning for a new fire station in St. Charles.
midriversnewsmagazine.com
O’Fallon lauds detective for solving five cold case murders
During his report at the Sept. 22 City Council meeting, O'Fallon city Administrator Mike Snowden called the council’s and audience’s attention to a remarkable accomplishment by one of the city's own. “I would like to tell you about one of our police officers,” Snowden began. “Det. Sgt. Jodi...
