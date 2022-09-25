Keeler: “Fire Karl! Fire Karl!” CU Buffs football is a 3-ring circus. Can QB Owen McCown keep Karl Dorrell, awful defense from 0-12?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-N-Out 'French Fry Upgrade' Video on TikTok Dismissed by FansLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In LA This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to find the last remaining Banksy mural in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Related
Fort Morgan Times
UNC roundup (Sunday-Tuesday): Soccer continues struggles in loss at Sac State
The University of Northern Colorado women’s soccer and golf teams were in action this weekend. Here are the results from their performances. The stretch continued this weekend when UNC (4-6-2, 0-2-0 Big Sky) fell to Sacramento State (1-7-3, 1-1-0 Big Sky), 1-0, on the road. This gave the Bears...
Fort Morgan Times
Game grades: Northern Colorado win over Idaho State impressive in all phases
Things finally started to click for the University of Northern Colorado (2-2, 1-0 Big Sky) football team on Saturday afternoon. The Bears defeated Idaho State (0-4, 0-1 Big Sky), 35-14, to open the league schedule and secure a homecoming victory. For the first three weeks of the season, UNC talked...
hflamppost.com
Looking ahead to the State Golf Tournament
With the regional golf tournaments having wrapped up last week in Greeley, the hard part is out of the way, now let’s see if this is the year that the boy’s golf team can finally take down the 3A state tournament next week in Denver. This years team...
10 Fun Facts About Empower Field at Mile High
Empower Field at Mile High is the official home of the Denver Broncos. The Colorado venue also plays host to countless other events each year, including concerts, soccer games, and even weddings. 10 Interesting Facts About Empower Field at Mile High. Here are some fun and interesting facts you might...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
Colorado’s e-bike push earns national top spot
It would appear that the effort put forth by state officials to get more residents on electric bikes is working after Colorado was named the top state for financing programs that aim to increase e-bike ridership.
Thrillist
The Most Beautiful Fall Foliage Within Driving Distance of Denver
Though it doesn’t have the same kinds of trees that the deep reds and oranges of New England’s forests provide, Colorado does owe some seriously breathtaking fall foliage to its abundance of aspens. Once fall arrives, the deep green of the mountains begins to transform into expansive swaths of bright yellow (and yes, the occasional red-orange), striping the state and enticing visitors from all over to see the magic in person. If you’re using Denver as a jumping off point, you’re lucky in that nearly any direction you drive, you’re sure to stumble upon some magnificent foliage. Here are a few suggestions that comprise well-loved—and lesser-known—leaf-peeping destinations.
Junk King of Fort Collins and Boulder Welcomes New Ownership
Junk King Veteran to Lead Eco-Friendly Junk Removal Service in Fort Collins and Boulder. Northern Colorado residents rejoice as Junk King expands its kingdom in Fort Collins and Boulder under the rule of Paul Durant. The addition of Junk King Fort Collins and Junk King Boulder will bring the brand’s unrivaled customer service and eco-friendly approach to more people throughout Colorado.
RELATED PEOPLE
Colorado restaurant named 1 of top hidden gems in US
Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards on Tuesday for the best restaurants. On one of those lists is a restaurant in Burlington.
Top rated places for pancakes in Denver metro, cities across Colorado
Monday is National Pancake Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a stack, look no further.
travellemming.com
21 Best Cities in Colorado in 2022 (A Local’s Picks)
I’m a Colorado local here to help you find the best cities in Colorado for. There are over 272 incorporated municipalities in Colorado, but in this guide I’ll narrow it down to the 21 best Colorado cities. We’ll start with the ones you already know, but then continue down the list to a few hidden gems. Whether you’re looking for where to live in Colorado or just want to explore the state, you’ll find something on this list for you!
The 2nd Best City For Beer Lovers In The Country Is In Colorado
Colorado beer fans rejoice as a new study just named one Colorado city as the number two place for beer lovers out of 180 different cities in the entire United States. Do you agree?. Colorado City Is The Second Best City For Beer Lovers. It's no surprise to anyone that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
When will Denver see its 1st freeze?
Now that it's officially fall in Denver, overnight temperatures are starting to get cooler. Denver typically starts to see freezing temperatures in October although some years it has happened in September.
airlinegeeks.com
JSX Expands in Colorado
Last week Dallas-based carrier JSX announced it would begin new one-stop flights from Austin to Gunnison/Crested Butte by way of Dallas Love Field, now the carrier is announcing the addition of new flights from another city in Colorado, Denver. The airline will be expanding its current service at Denver Boulder...
Westword
The Colorado Daily Finally Shuts Down, Long Past Its Prime
“I know you — you’re the editor of the Means & Media section in the Colorado Daily.”. That’s how I met Jennifer Heath, who ran the Colorado Daily’s arts coverage in 1979. I was fresh out of art school in New York City with a BFA in painting, a passion for pop music, and a little experience writing for high school and college newspapers. I was a clerk in a Kwal Paint store in Boulder (a job my parents didn’t appreciate, having spent a lot of money for me to study paintings, not house paint). Heath had come in to buy some paint, and showed her driver’s license when she paid for her purchase.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colorado State Cash Back Of $750
Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it
PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
This Historic $15 Million Denver Home Comes With a Hidden Underground Speakeasy
House-hunting history buffs, this one is for you. Formerly known as Harman Hall, an important part of Denver’s past is up for grabs and along with it comes a slew of modern amenities. This century-old brick building located in the Cherry Creek North neighborhood was built in 1891 and used to operate as a town hall. Now, the landmark property is being offered up for $15 million, following a massive renovation and expansion in 2010. As it stands, the home is the most expensive listing in the area and includes four bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also features a speakeasy and an underground showroom that can...
Casa Bonita closes language barrier as part of new culture
One of Colorado's most iconic establishments is being revamped in more ways than just aesthetics.
Comments / 0