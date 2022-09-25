Lions set new NFL record after scoring TDs in 11 straight quarters

The Detroit Lions were hopeless last season, but that's not the case in 2022. Against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, they set a new NFL record for scoring a touchdown in 11 straight quarters to start the season.

That record-breaking touchdown came in the third quarter, when Jamaal Williams poked the ball into the end zone for a 13-yard rushing TD.

While 11 straight quarters to start a season is an NFL record, the Lions have an active scoring streak that goes back to the 2021 season. They have a streak of 16 straight quarters with a touchdown, which is the longest active streak in the league and close to the all-time NFL record of 19.

Unfortunately, the the scoring streak ended at 11 and 16 quarters, as the Lions didn't score in the fourth quarter against the Vikings. And what's worse, they actually lost to the Vikings 28-24 after Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins threw a last-minute touchdown and Lions QB Jared Goff threw a last-second interception on a Hail Mary.

The Lions have a 1-2 record, but that doesn't tell the whole story about this team. The scoring streak illustrates how strong their offense is this season. They scored 35 points in their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, and 36 against the Washington Commanders in Week 2. These 2022 Lions are no joke, and no one should be surprised in Week 7 or 8 if we hear about the scoring streak they started right after this loss.