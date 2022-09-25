ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Owls drop four-set battle with UTEP on Sunday

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University volleyball team (10-4, 0-2 C-USA) dropped a four-set battle against the UTEP Miners (8-7, 2-0 C-USA) on Sunday to conclude the Owls' C-USA opening weekend. The Owls opened the match on a 4-1 run to take an early lead, but UTEP...
Owls Battle Mother Nature on Sunday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Florida Atlantic University women's golf finished 16th at the Furman Lady Paladin Invitational on Sunday. The tournament hosts, Furman, won the team competition with a three-day total of 866. North Florida's Christin Eisenbeiss finished at -8 to win individual medalist honors by one shot. Quick Hits.
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Entertainment. Country music singer Luke Bryan has rescheduled three Florida shows that were initially scheduled for later this week and weekend,...
Here’s What Miami Can Expect From Hurricane Ian

As Floridians keep an eye out for the storm inching closer to the state, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Storm Ian to hurricane status early Monday morning. “Regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of this week,” the NHC warned in a 5 a.m. advisory. “Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches have been issued for a portion of the west coast of Florida and additional watches may be required later today.”
South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
Parks in Miami, Fort Lauderdale host sandbag distribution

MIAMI (WSVN) - The cities of Miami and Fort Lauderdale are hosting sandbag distributions to help residents protect their property from inclement weather expected to affect South Florida, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to gather strength in the Caribbean. In Miami, the sandbag distribution was held Sunday and will again...
Tropical storm conditions for Keys, heavy rain & gusty winds for Dade & Broward

MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is declaring Alert Days for South Florida through Wednesday due to the impacts expected from Hurricane Ian which is forecast to move to our west. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for the Lower Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West and Dry Tortugas as tropical storm conditions are forecast for the Lower Keys within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued for the Lower Keys Tuesday into Wednesday due to the potential for a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet. Ian...
Hurricane Ian: What’s Still Open?

As Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida services are being affected in South Florida. Public Schools in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed on Wednesday. The decision to reopen schools will be revisited later Wednesday. County Services.
Missing jet skier last spotted off West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is on for a missing jet skier from South Florida, last seen off the coast of West Palm Beach. The Broward Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard said Charles Walker hasn't been seen since Friday. Authorities said he left Pompano...
Cars flipped, storm damage in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There is storm damage in Delray Beach. Strong winds tossed cars and knocked a tree into a building at a complex in Kings Point near Delray Beach. The first calls came in after 9 p.m. about a possible tornado. Crews at the scene have...
