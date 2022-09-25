Read full article on original website
fausports.com
Owls drop four-set battle with UTEP on Sunday
BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University volleyball team (10-4, 0-2 C-USA) dropped a four-set battle against the UTEP Miners (8-7, 2-0 C-USA) on Sunday to conclude the Owls' C-USA opening weekend. The Owls opened the match on a 4-1 run to take an early lead, but UTEP...
fausports.com
Owls Battle Mother Nature on Sunday in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Florida Atlantic University women's golf finished 16th at the Furman Lady Paladin Invitational on Sunday. The tournament hosts, Furman, won the team competition with a three-day total of 866. North Florida's Christin Eisenbeiss finished at -8 to win individual medalist honors by one shot. Quick Hits.
myboca.us
ROOFCLAIM.COM BOCA RATON BOWL PEP RALLY
TICKETS: This event is free and open to the public, no ticket required.
Marie Blachère French Bakery and Cafe is Coming to Miami
The bakery will offer made-to-order eats in a “Miami minute”
islandernews.com
“Too soon to say if it's going to be a southeast Florida problem…,” Miami now out of the cone - but will it stay out?
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the track for Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecast to become a major – Cat-3 or more – shifted left, placing South Florida out of its direct path although uncertainty remains as to what part of Florida will get a direct hit. “Too...
WPTV
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Entertainment. Country music singer Luke Bryan has rescheduled three Florida shows that were initially scheduled for later this week and weekend,...
islandernews.com
State of Emergency: With Ian’s outer bands hitting Key Biscayne, here is the latest update from the island
Even before the eye of Hurricane Ian had not yet entered the Gulf of Mexico, Village Manager Steve Williamson at noon Tuesday declared a State of Emergency in the Village, addressing concerns with the storm's nearly 500-mile width. Ian entered the Gulf as a strong Category 3, with winds of...
flkeysnews.com
Are schools closed in Miami? Broward? The Keys? What to know ahead of Ian
UPDATE: Miami-Dade public schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, and Broward schools will be closed Wednesday. As Hurricane Ian dominates the news, you may be wondering if you should send your kids to school — or if schools will even be open. Hurricane Ian is expected to...
islandernews.com
With Ian’s track shifting, how much rain can South Florida expect in the coming week?
The official track for Tropical Storm Ian by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami shifted west at 5 a.m. Sunday, looking like Miami, Key Biscayne and South Florida will avoid a direct hit from the storm, predicted to become a major – Cat 3 or larger – hurricane right before it makes a Florida landfall.
secretmiami.com
Here’s What Miami Can Expect From Hurricane Ian
As Floridians keep an eye out for the storm inching closer to the state, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Storm Ian to hurricane status early Monday morning. “Regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of this week,” the NHC warned in a 5 a.m. advisory. “Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches have been issued for a portion of the west coast of Florida and additional watches may be required later today.”
NBC Miami
Sandbags Being Distributed Sunday as South Florida Prepares for Possible Flooding
Miami-Dade and Broward are out of the cone of concern of Tropical Storm Ian, but South Floridians continue to prepare for possible heavy rainfall or flooding. The City of Fort Lauderdale said the sandbags can help residents prepare for effects of Ian and King Tides. Sandbags will be limited to...
Click10.com
South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
WSVN-TV
Parks in Miami, Fort Lauderdale host sandbag distribution
MIAMI (WSVN) - The cities of Miami and Fort Lauderdale are hosting sandbag distributions to help residents protect their property from inclement weather expected to affect South Florida, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to gather strength in the Caribbean. In Miami, the sandbag distribution was held Sunday and will again...
wlrn.org
Home prices in South Florida are finally falling - but is it enough for struggling buyers?
Home prices in South Florida are finally falling. Last month prices fell in Miami-Dade for the first time since 2021, and prices in Broward have dipped for the first time in months. For those who have been waiting for the market to cool down, this is great news. But how...
Tropical storm conditions for Keys, heavy rain & gusty winds for Dade & Broward
MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is declaring Alert Days for South Florida through Wednesday due to the impacts expected from Hurricane Ian which is forecast to move to our west. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for the Lower Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West and Dry Tortugas as tropical storm conditions are forecast for the Lower Keys within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued for the Lower Keys Tuesday into Wednesday due to the potential for a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet. Ian...
850wftl.com
Hurricane Ian: What’s Still Open?
As Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida services are being affected in South Florida. Public Schools in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed on Wednesday. The decision to reopen schools will be revisited later Wednesday. County Services.
cw34.com
Missing jet skier last spotted off West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is on for a missing jet skier from South Florida, last seen off the coast of West Palm Beach. The Broward Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard said Charles Walker hasn't been seen since Friday. Authorities said he left Pompano...
cw34.com
Cars flipped, storm damage in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There is storm damage in Delray Beach. Strong winds tossed cars and knocked a tree into a building at a complex in Kings Point near Delray Beach. The first calls came in after 9 p.m. about a possible tornado. Crews at the scene have...
WSVN-TV
Drivers deal with flooded streets as king tides return to South Florida ahead of potential impact from Ian
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers are traveling through soaked streets in parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties as king tides make their South Florida return and the region awaits any potential impact from Hurricane Ian. 7News cameras captured water from a storm drain gushing into North Lake in Hollywood. Due...
