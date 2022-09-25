ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

KOWB AM 1290

PhotoFest! State Tennis

The tennis season wrapped up Saturday in Gillette with some pleasant weather after a rainy start. For the girls, Gabriella Blumberg of Kelly Walsh won the #1 singles state championship with a 6-3 and 6-3 win over Ashli Smedley of Cheyenne Central. Blumberg went undefeated this season. Haley Mathis-Breitkpog from Central defeated Gabby Rabon from Sheridan 6-4 and 6-4 to win the #2 girls singles title.
GILLETTE, WY
State
Wyoming State
Laramie, WY
