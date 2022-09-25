The Warrior Invitational Cross Country Meet was in Worland over the weekend with 8 boys teams and half a dozen girls teams. On the girl's side, Cody's Taylen Stinson continues her fine season with another win as she covered the course in 19.29.31. A year ago, she finished 44th at the 3A State Cross Country meet so she has displayed exponential improvement. Ameya Eddy of Lander was 2nd in 19.55.32 and she took 4th at state last season. Kinley Cooley of Powell was 3rd in 19.58.83. She placed 20th at the state meet in Ethete last year. Zenia Tapia of Worland was 4th and Ava Stafford of Cody who is the defending 3A state champion took 5th.

WORLAND, WY ・ 7 HOURS AGO