With storm expected, ESPN's 'College GameDay' looking for indoor options at Clemson
CLEMSON – With Hurricane Ian expected to bring high winds and heavy rain to the Upstate on Saturday, ESPN is considering indoor options for its College GameDay program. The broadcast is scheduled for 9 a.m. until noon at Bowman Field on campus, but could be moved to an indoor location, such as Littlejohn Coliseum.
Clemson moves up in this national analyst's rankings after Week 4
A national college football analyst released his updated top 12 rankings following Week 4 of the college football season. Clemson moved up in CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell's new rankings. The former (...)
Clemson vs. NC State odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions
A pair of perfect ACC rivals meet up in Death Valley for a crucial division matchup between top 25 ranked teams as NC State visits Clemson in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday. Both teams come in at 4-0, although this is the Wolfpack's first game in ACC play, while Clemson is already 2-0 ...
Boston College vs. Clemson Game Time Announced
Boston College will once again be playing under the lights, as the ACC announced their upcoming game against Clemson will be a night game. The exact timing of the game has not been solidified yet, either at 7:30 or 8pm, with the game showing on the ACC Network. For the...
Hurricane, hype surround NC State's prep for one of biggest games in program history
NC State head coach Dave Doeren has won a game in a hurricane. He'd just prefer not to have to do it again. Doeren's 10th-ranked Wolfpack (4-0) visits No. 5 Clemson in a one of the biggest games in program history Saturday night, just as the remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to be dumping rain on the Carolinas.
Raleigh News & Observer
Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know
Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
Dabo Swinney Has Stern Message for DJ Uiagalelei Doubters
During the Tigers' 4-0 start, the rest of the country is now seeing what Dabo Swinney always saw in DJ Uiagalelei, as the quarterback's confidence is at an all-time high and he is playing some of the best football of his college career.
Yardbarker
Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods
Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Saluda songwriter scores number one hit on national charts
Well-known singer-songwriter James Metcalf of Saluda, a descendant of some of Polk County’s earliest pioneers, and no stranger to the area’s music scene, scored a number one hit on the Bluegrass Today National Bluegrass Gospel Charts in early September. His composition, ”The Devil’s Not Afraid of a Dust...
country1037fm.com
Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert
Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
ourstate.com
Tea & Toasts in Hendersonville
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Decked...
towncarolina.com
Photos: UofSC School of Medicine Greenville Gala
The University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville celebrated ten years with a gala at Huguenot Mill and Loft. Community leaders and executives from the school and partner institutions gathered for cocktail hour, followed by a program featuring remarks from UofSC President Michael Amiridis, Prisma Health CEO Mark O’Halla, and School of Medicine Greenville Dean Marjorie Jenkins.
ourstate.com
Waynesville’s Wonderful Water
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. There’s...
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.
Pickens Co. prepares for potential severe weather, flooding
As Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall, Pickens County is getting ready now, especially in flood-prone areas.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The Best Hendersonville Apple Orchards for Apple Picking & More
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Did you know that North Carolina is the 7th largest apple producing state in the USA? Or that Henderson County is the largest apple-producing county in the state of North Carolina?. There are...
newsfromthestates.com
Floods? Landslides? Before the remnants of Hurricane Ian arrive, find out if you live in a disaster-prone zone
Just two weeks ago, Col. J. R. Sanderson, a senior government advisor for a SBP, a disaster management consulting firm, warned state lawmakers to pay attention to future storm impacts in the mountains. “You’re probably going to be OK in response to a hurricane because you’ve done it dozens of times,” Sanderson said. He is working with officials in Kentucky after floods devastated the eastern part of the state earlier this year. ” I would worry about the mountains. Your highest risk is going to be flooding in the mountains. It’s going to devastate those communities.”
Recycling Today
PreZero US to close South Carolina plant
Beginning Sept. 21, PreZero US began taking steps to close its Westminster, South Carolina facility, with operations scheduled to cease entirely in November, the company says. PreZero says the closure is the best way forward in pursuit of its vision, with a spokesman for the company noting the site was underperforming.
The Post and Courier
Lake Keowee attacker killed by boat rescuer had BAC triple legal limit
SENECA — John and Debra Dotson saw the riderless Sea-Doo first, cutting circles in the surface of Lake Keowee as its engine continued to run. Then they saw the two people in the water, struggling to stay afloat without life vests. We have to help them, Debra, 70, told...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
BMW’s Upstate expansion moving along with new press shop
BMW Manufacturing has a lot coming down the road as they continue to expand in the Upstate, notably a new stamping facility at the company’s Spartanburg plant. BMW announced in March 2022 it was building a new on-site metal stamping plant as the company’s largest manufacturing facility continues to grow.
