Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

247Sports

Boston College vs. Clemson Game Time Announced

Boston College will once again be playing under the lights, as the ACC announced their upcoming game against Clemson will be a night game. The exact timing of the game has not been solidified yet, either at 7:30 or 8pm, with the game showing on the ACC Network. For the...
CLEMSON, SC
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know

Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Person
Lee Corso
Person
David Pollack
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Rece Davis
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Saluda songwriter scores number one hit on national charts

Well-known singer-songwriter James Metcalf of Saluda, a descendant of some of Polk County’s earliest pioneers, and no stranger to the area’s music scene, scored a number one hit on the Bluegrass Today National Bluegrass Gospel Charts in early September. His composition, ”The Devil’s Not Afraid of a Dust...
POLK COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert

Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ourstate.com

Tea & Toasts in Hendersonville

Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Decked...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
towncarolina.com

Photos: UofSC School of Medicine Greenville Gala

The University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville celebrated ten years with a gala at Huguenot Mill and Loft. Community leaders and executives from the school and partner institutions gathered for cocktail hour, followed by a program featuring remarks from UofSC President Michael Amiridis, Prisma Health CEO Mark O’Halla, and School of Medicine Greenville Dean Marjorie Jenkins.
GREENVILLE, SC
#College Gameday#Espn#Nc State#American Football#College Football#Clemson Athletics#Clemsontigers Com#Tigers#Clemson Communications
ourstate.com

Waynesville’s Wonderful Water

Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. There’s...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The Best Hendersonville Apple Orchards for Apple Picking & More

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Did you know that North Carolina is the 7th largest apple producing state in the USA? Or that Henderson County is the largest apple-producing county in the state of North Carolina?. There are...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
newsfromthestates.com

Floods? Landslides? Before the remnants of Hurricane Ian arrive, find out if you live in a disaster-prone zone

Just two weeks ago, Col. J. R. Sanderson, a senior government advisor for a SBP, a disaster management consulting firm, warned state lawmakers to pay attention to future storm impacts in the mountains. “You’re probably going to be OK in response to a hurricane because you’ve done it dozens of times,” Sanderson said. He is working with officials in Kentucky after floods devastated the eastern part of the state earlier this year. ” I would worry about the mountains. Your highest risk is going to be flooding in the mountains. It’s going to devastate those communities.”
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Recycling Today

PreZero US to close South Carolina plant

Beginning Sept. 21, PreZero US began taking steps to close its Westminster, South Carolina facility, with operations scheduled to cease entirely in November, the company says. PreZero says the closure is the best way forward in pursuit of its vision, with a spokesman for the company noting the site was underperforming.
WESTMINSTER, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

BMW’s Upstate expansion moving along with new press shop

BMW Manufacturing has a lot coming down the road as they continue to expand in the Upstate, notably a new stamping facility at the company’s Spartanburg plant. BMW announced in March 2022 it was building a new on-site metal stamping plant as the company’s largest manufacturing facility continues to grow.
SPARTANBURG, SC

