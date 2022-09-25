Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Bee swarm lands in downtown Emporia
A beekeeper is heading to the 600 block of Commercial Street Tuesday to help relocate an errant swarm. According to the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center, the swarm is located in the alleyway behind 627 Commercial St. The swarm appeared after a five-gallon bucket of honey was spilled in the alley, which "created a literal golden buffet for the region's bee population."
Emporia gazette.com
Time to take picture postcard photos
As Florida faces the fury of Hurricane Ian, a fine first full week of fall fills the Emporia area. Monday morning's low at Emporia Municipal Airport was 47 degrees. That made it the coolest morning since Monday, May 23. Cottonwood Falls fell to 45.
Emporia gazette.com
Public picks winner at Food-A-Palooza
“It’s an opportunity to get out and enjoy the day and enjoy some good food,” said Clarence “Frenchie” Frye, Flinthills Mall General Manager. “We absolutely love it. We started the food truck rallies just after COVID. It gives awareness to these small business food trucks, and we love seeing so many people here.”
Emporia gazette.com
Poetry on the Porch XV coming Sunday
Red Rocks State Historic Site will once again welcome poets to its porch during “Poetry on the Porch XV." The program is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on the porch of Red Rocks State Historic Site, 927 Exchange St.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia gazette.com
Edward M. McCreary, Jr.
Edward M. McCreary, Jr. was born to Dorothy L. (Robohn) and Edward M. McCreary, Sr. in San Antonio, TX while Ed was serving in the Army. After Ed’s tour of duty, they returned back to their home in Emporia, KS where they continued to live through Edward Jr.’s life.
WIBW
Topeka’s YMCA wants to buy building back from City of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The last standing Topeka YMCA building located at 3635 southwest Chelsea Drive, is in jeopardy. CEO of YMCA Topeka, Glenn Haley says he hopes for the YMCA to stay at its current location, but it’s not up to him since the YMCA doesn’t own the building.
Emporia gazette.com
Good food and golf go together at Orchard festival
“Our basic business is creating lifelong pleasant memories for friends and family,” said Sarah Lockyear as she and her grandfather Bob Karr relaxed on a rustic bench Saturday at The Orchard Fall Festival a few miles north of Emporia. Karr chuckled and pointed. “There’s family over there and friends...
Emporia gazette.com
Duane "Eldon" Siebuhr
Including Pearson Farms and John Dill, during harvest. season for nearly 20 years. He is survived by his wife, Wilma of their home in. (Johnny) Fields of Hartford and 6 grandchildren and 17. great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters,. Theda Wolford and Elaine Smith of Emporia and Audrey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Crews respond to possible electrical fire in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a possible electrical fire Tuesday morning in central Topeka. Firefighters were called around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday to a three-story house at 1261 S.W. Tyler on a report of smoke in the basement. Initial reports indicated the smoke may have been coming from a...
Emporia gazette.com
About town
Collective Goods (Formerly Books Are Fun) in partnership with the Newman Regional Health Volunteers will be selling a large assortment of gifts, books, and other merchandise at Newman Regional Health from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, and 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. The sale will be in the Serpentine Hallway between Entrance C and Entrance F. Proceeds will go towards healthcare scholarships for local students.
Emporia gazette.com
Day of 'Hope' at Peter Pan Park
September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Beacon for Hope is dedicated to the idea that every day can be a prevention day. The Emporia nonprofit organized its first-ever “Hope in the Park” event Saturday in Peter Pan Park. It included information about Beacon’s services as well as a fundraising magnet and bake sale.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Rotary Club hosts first pickleball tournament
The Emporia Rotary Club hosted its first annual pickleball tournament at the Emporia Country Club pickleball courts on Sunday Morning. Fourteen teams came out and each team donated $50 to participate. All proceeds went to Corky’s Cupboard, which is the food pantry at Emporia State University. The mission of Corky’s Cupboard is “to foster a healthy university community by providing temporary food assistance in an effort to alleviate hunger,” according to the Emporia State website. The only eligibility requirement for pantry users is they must be currently enrolled ESU students, and students are allowed to use the pantry once per week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emporia gazette.com
Chris Edward Thomsen
Chris Edward Thomsen of Emporia, Kansas went home to be with Christ on September 13, 2022. Chris was born in Manhattan, Kansas on February 2, 1967. His family then moved to Emporia in 1975 and made it his lifelong home. Chris graduated from Emporia High School in 1985 and then went on to study psychology at Emporia State University. In 1989 he married his high school sweetheart Vanessa Norman.
WIBW
Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an accident at the Topeka Goodyear Plant on Saturday. Officials say that Timmothy Cole, 59, of Topeka died from injuries sustained while on the job. Emergency responders arrived at the facility, located in the...
Emporia convenience store robbed at gunpoint
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is looking for two men that robbed the Circle K convenience store Sunday at 3:30 a.m. According to the Emporia Police Department, two men entered the store and one was holding a rifle, while the other removed less than $1,000 worth of items from the store. Police said […]
WIBW
Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The dog found after it had been dumped near I-70 in 2018 has earned her scent work certification as a Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Nova, the dog who was dumped near I-70, has proven herself over and over as a valuable asset to the team.
Emporia gazette.com
Gas leak leads to EHS evacuation
A gas leak, reportedly in a science lab, led to an evacuation of Emporia High School Tuesday morning. No injuries are reported and students are now back inside. First responders were called to the north side of the school around 9:30 a.m. Unconfirmed reports from the scene indicated the leak in a lab was turned off quickly.
Emporia gazette.com
The People Speak
I find it difficult to see what is happening to you, to us. I am not versed in language that treats humanity as a transaction. I am not versed in the language of profit over people. I only know the language of community. My words would ring hollow if I...
Comments / 0