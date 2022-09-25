Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Winston Not The Answer For Saints Offense
After half way through the third game of the 2022 season, it is presently evident that Jameis Winston is not the answer for the Saints. So far in the 2022 season Winston is 57 of 91, with 3 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions. Winston played in just 7 games in...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Rough Baker Mayfield News
With an offseason to heal and fresh start in Carolina, some thought Baker Mayfield's 2022 would be the year of the revenge tour. However, through three games that hasn't been the case for the former No. 1 overall pick. In fact, three weeks into the season, Baker ranks dead last in QBR among starting NFL quarterbacks.
Yardbarker
Andy Reid’s immediate message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs that left Carlos Dunlap floored
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the year Sunday afternoon, dropping a close decision to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. There were a number of key mistakes from the Chiefs players that ultimately cost them the game. But afterwards, head coach Andy Reid took it on the chin while addressing his team.
Ron Rivera fails to throw challenge flag in time to overturn 45-yard Eagles play
The Commanders had a chance to potentially overturn a big splash play by the Eagles offense, but unfortunately head coach Ron Rivera was unable to get the officials’ attention in time when throwing the challenge flag.
Robert Griffin III Names 'Runaway' Heisman Trophy Favorite
Robert Griffin III knows a thing or two about the Heisman Trophy, having won the prestigious award in 2011. So when the former quarterback turned ESPN analyst offers up his opinion on the early front runner for this year's Heisman, it's worth listening to and considering. Saturday night, Griffin named...
WATCH: What Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said about Ohio State after the game
It wasn’t pretty for Wisconsin, but it was a thing of beauty for the Ohio State football team in Game 4 of the 2022 season. What was supposed to be a defensive struggle turned out to be an offensive laser light show for the Buckeyes. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/25: No, Hell No, and a One-Day In-Season News Desert
Listen. I’m being sincere here. Let me say this as clearly as I can: It’s not my fault that today’s newswire is weak. I mean, you would think that a mid-season newswire two or three days away from a convincing win over a division rival would be full of good stuff.
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Michigan State continues to plummet in CBS Spots 131
Ohio State is building a strong case to be ranked as the best team in the country. After a dominant win against Wisconsin in Week 4, the Buckeyes have now jumped ahead of Alabama for No. 2 in the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team.
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD
No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
Yardbarker
BYU vs. Utah State odds, point spread, and predictions: Can Jaren Hall lead the Cougars to another win?
Week 5 in college football will begin on Thursday. The BYU Cougars will welcome Utah State Aggies to Provo, Utah, for an early Thursday night game on ESPN. BYU is currently ranked 19 in the nation. The only loss for the Cougars was against Oregon, on the road, in a game where they lost 41-20. BYU probably won't be able to hang with most top 25 teams in college football. However, on Thursday, they'll take on a Utah State team that has lost three straight games. The Aggies' only win was against a depleted UConn team looking to rebuild the program this year. Here's a look at the odds for Thursday's Utah State Aggies vs. BYU Cougars game. We'll also provide a pick for the game below.
Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 revealed following Week 4 of college football
The USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 has been updated following an exciting Week 4 of college football. and Penn State both moved up three spots, while Washington was catapulted six spots to No. 18 overall. On the other hand, Oklahoma dropped ten spots to No. 16 after a loss to Kansas State, while Arkansas saw their ranking fall nine spots to No. 19 after Texas A&M handed them their first loss.
Yardbarker
'Concussion' doctor on Tua Tagovailoa returning to game: 'Your life is worth more than $10 billion'
Fame neuropathologist Bennet Omalu, the doctor whose work in discovering CTE inspired the Will Smith movie "Concussion," had some harsh words for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for returning to Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Omalu told TMZ that he suspects Tagovialoa suffered a concussion based on what he...
NFL・
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reacts To Ohio State's All-Black Jerseys: “And By The Way These Black Unis Are Sick!”
LeBron James' allegiance to Ohio State is well known at this point. James is a massive Buckeyes fan who has stated in the past that if he had decided to go to college instead of directly entering the NBA from high school, then he would have headed over to OSU.
Yardbarker
49ers’ Season May Be In Jeopardy After Latest Injury
After a solid showing in Week 2 versus the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers looked downright awful with offense on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Their defense kept them in the game for most of the evening, but they had lots of trouble moving the chains and scoring points, leading to an 11-10 loss.
NFL
MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+
Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
Yardbarker
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers prediction, SGP, odds Sun. 9/25: Panthers look for a win
In Week 3 NFL action, the New Orleans Saints (1-1) and the Carolina Panthers (0-2) will square off on Sunday. At 1 p.m. ET at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. JohnnyCovers is back with a +600 same-game parlay for this NFC South clash. Looking for the latest odds...
Packers sacks leader Clay Matthews: ‘My playing days are over’
All-time Green Bay Packers sacks leader Clay Matthews confirmed to multiple reporters during a promotional tour Tuesday that he has
Yardbarker
3 Bold Predictions For The Indianapolis Colts Week 4 Game
The following bold predictions for the Indianapolis Colts Week 4 game are exactly that, bold. That means there is a good chance that these predictions will fall flat, but the small chance of something fantastic happening is what keeps sports fans coming back time and time again. 3 Bold Predictions...
numberfire.com
Saints' Jameis Winston (back) starting in Week 3
The New Orleans Saints cleared quarterback Jameis Winston to play in their Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Winston played through his tough back injury in Week 2, and will do the same in Week 3 against the Panthers. Winston has a $6,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
