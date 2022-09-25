ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Winston Not The Answer For Saints Offense

After half way through the third game of the 2022 season, it is presently evident that Jameis Winston is not the answer for the Saints. So far in the 2022 season Winston is 57 of 91, with 3 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions. Winston played in just 7 games in...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Rough Baker Mayfield News

With an offseason to heal and fresh start in Carolina, some thought Baker Mayfield's 2022 would be the year of the revenge tour. However, through three games that hasn't been the case for the former No. 1 overall pick. In fact, three weeks into the season, Baker ranks dead last in QBR among starting NFL quarterbacks.
Robert Griffin III Names 'Runaway' Heisman Trophy Favorite

Robert Griffin III knows a thing or two about the Heisman Trophy, having won the prestigious award in 2011. So when the former quarterback turned ESPN analyst offers up his opinion on the early front runner for this year's Heisman, it's worth listening to and considering. Saturday night, Griffin named...
Chris Olave
Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD

No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
BYU vs. Utah State odds, point spread, and predictions: Can Jaren Hall lead the Cougars to another win?

Week 5 in college football will begin on Thursday. The BYU Cougars will welcome Utah State Aggies to Provo, Utah, for an early Thursday night game on ESPN. BYU is currently ranked 19 in the nation. The only loss for the Cougars was against Oregon, on the road, in a game where they lost 41-20. BYU probably won't be able to hang with most top 25 teams in college football. However, on Thursday, they'll take on a Utah State team that has lost three straight games. The Aggies' only win was against a depleted UConn team looking to rebuild the program this year. Here's a look at the odds for Thursday's Utah State Aggies vs. BYU Cougars game. We'll also provide a pick for the game below.
Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 revealed following Week 4 of college football

The USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 has been updated following an exciting Week 4 of college football. and Penn State both moved up three spots, while Washington was catapulted six spots to No. 18 overall. On the other hand, Oklahoma dropped ten spots to No. 16 after a loss to Kansas State, while Arkansas saw their ranking fall nine spots to No. 19 after Texas A&M handed them their first loss.
49ers’ Season May Be In Jeopardy After Latest Injury

After a solid showing in Week 2 versus the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers looked downright awful with offense on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Their defense kept them in the game for most of the evening, but they had lots of trouble moving the chains and scoring points, leading to an 11-10 loss.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+

Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
3 Bold Predictions For The Indianapolis Colts Week 4 Game

The following bold predictions for the Indianapolis Colts Week 4 game are exactly that, bold. That means there is a good chance that these predictions will fall flat, but the small chance of something fantastic happening is what keeps sports fans coming back time and time again. 3 Bold Predictions...
Saints' Jameis Winston (back) starting in Week 3

The New Orleans Saints cleared quarterback Jameis Winston to play in their Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Winston played through his tough back injury in Week 2, and will do the same in Week 3 against the Panthers. Winston has a $6,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
