Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

USC vs. SC State football game moves due to Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian has upended plans for South Carolina Gamecocks and SC State Bulldog's game this week. The University of South Carolina Athletics Office announced Tuesday the game against the Bulldogs will now be played Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. Previously, the game was set for Saturday at noon.
Football
College Sports
Sports
Football
Sports
College Sports
blufftontoday.com

How South Carolina football offensive line went from biggest concern to game-changer

COLUMBIA — After beating Georgia State 35-14 in the season opener, South Carolina football's offensive line looked like the team's biggest issue. The veteran group gave up two sacks to the Panthers and struggled badly in run protection. The problems continued the following week against Arkansas when the Gamecocks (2-2, 0-2 SEC) gave up six sacks, and the team recorded just 40 rushing yards.
blufftontoday.com

Watch South Carolina football RB Marshawn Lloyd hurdle defender, score TD vs. Charlotte

COLUMBIA — After three weeks of struggles in the run game, South Carolina football got its first touchdown against Charlotte on one of the best rushes of the season. On third down and 4, redshirt sophomore running back Marshawn Lloyd carried the ball 25 yards to score his third touchdown of the season and South Carolina's first against the Niners (1-3) to give the Gamecocks (1-2) a 10-7 lead in the second quarter. In the midst of his run, Lloyd hurdled several inches over the head of Charlotte linebacker Wayne Jones.
247Sports

Everything Beamer said after the win over Charlotte

South Carolina recorded its second win of the season as it used a strong second half to pull away from Charlotte in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night. In the third quarter, the Gamecocks (2-2, 0-2) started to run away with the game as it outscored the 49ers (1-4, 0-1) 22-0 to take a 42-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
WIS-TV

LIST: High school football cancellations, reschedules

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Below is a list of high school football game cancellations and rescheduled games. Lexington Two has announced the following changes for athletics and after-school activities scheduled on Friday, September 30:. Brookland-Cayce High School’s football game at Orangeburg-Wilkinson is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 28....
kiss951.com

Tropical Storm Ian Is Now a Hurricane and is Heading Towards Charlotte

Tropical Strom Ian is now a hurricane and is heading towards Charlotte and the Carolinas. Ian is now a category one hurricane. The National Hurricane Center is watching the track of the storm closely. The storm could strengthen and reach category 4 status in the next 24-48 hours according to forecasters.
abcnews4.com

30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
WBTW News13

Experienced jumper killed in South Carolina skydiving incident

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina in South Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded at 1:26 p.m. Saturday to calls about an incident involving Skydive Carolina, which is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester. The sheriff’s […]
WLTX.com

South Carolina suburb ranked among the best in the nation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people want to escape the hustle and bustle of a large city and settle their family down in a nice suburb. But with sprawling metropolitan areas, it's sometimes hard to choose which one will be best. A recent SmartAsset study revealed the best suburbs to...
wfxg.com

2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting. Authorities say Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed. State agents are investigating the...
