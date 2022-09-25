COLUMBIA — After three weeks of struggles in the run game, South Carolina football got its first touchdown against Charlotte on one of the best rushes of the season. On third down and 4, redshirt sophomore running back Marshawn Lloyd carried the ball 25 yards to score his third touchdown of the season and South Carolina's first against the Niners (1-3) to give the Gamecocks (1-2) a 10-7 lead in the second quarter. In the midst of his run, Lloyd hurdled several inches over the head of Charlotte linebacker Wayne Jones.

