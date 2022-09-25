Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
blufftontoday.com
How South Carolina football is handing short week with South Carolina State game moved to Thursday
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer has fond memories of playing Thursday night games at Williams-Brice Stadium when he served as special teams coordinator from 2007-11. His favorite is the 2009 victory over No. 4 Ole Miss, famously marking the first time the Gamecocks played Sandstorm in the stadium.
USC vs. SC State football game moves due to Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian has upended plans for South Carolina Gamecocks and SC State Bulldog's game this week. The University of South Carolina Athletics Office announced Tuesday the game against the Bulldogs will now be played Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. Previously, the game was set for Saturday at noon.
AOL Corp
First look: Top storylines, TV details for South Carolina vs. SC State football game
The Gamecocks will conclude a three-game homestand with an in-state matchup against an FCS foe whose campus is 45 minutes away. South Carolina will take on S.C. State for the third time in the programs’ history. The Gamecocks have won both previous games, with this being the first since 2009.
Kentucky vs. South Carolina Set For Late Kick in Lexington
The SEC has announced time slots for week six of the 2022 college football season. It'll be the third night game of the season in Lexington for the Wildcats when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 8: UK will be the nightcap on SEC Network as it looks for its third win in a row ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blufftontoday.com
How South Carolina football offensive line went from biggest concern to game-changer
COLUMBIA — After beating Georgia State 35-14 in the season opener, South Carolina football's offensive line looked like the team's biggest issue. The veteran group gave up two sacks to the Panthers and struggled badly in run protection. The problems continued the following week against Arkansas when the Gamecocks (2-2, 0-2 SEC) gave up six sacks, and the team recorded just 40 rushing yards.
blufftontoday.com
Watch South Carolina football RB Marshawn Lloyd hurdle defender, score TD vs. Charlotte
COLUMBIA — After three weeks of struggles in the run game, South Carolina football got its first touchdown against Charlotte on one of the best rushes of the season. On third down and 4, redshirt sophomore running back Marshawn Lloyd carried the ball 25 yards to score his third touchdown of the season and South Carolina's first against the Niners (1-3) to give the Gamecocks (1-2) a 10-7 lead in the second quarter. In the midst of his run, Lloyd hurdled several inches over the head of Charlotte linebacker Wayne Jones.
Everything Beamer said after the win over Charlotte
South Carolina recorded its second win of the season as it used a strong second half to pull away from Charlotte in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night. In the third quarter, the Gamecocks (2-2, 0-2) started to run away with the game as it outscored the 49ers (1-4, 0-1) 22-0 to take a 42-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
WIS-TV
LIST: High school football cancellations, reschedules
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Below is a list of high school football game cancellations and rescheduled games. Lexington Two has announced the following changes for athletics and after-school activities scheduled on Friday, September 30:. Brookland-Cayce High School’s football game at Orangeburg-Wilkinson is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 28....
RELATED PEOPLE
WLTX.com
Hurricane Ian's impact on high school football: A look at some of the changes so far
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The possibility of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian has forced high school football teams across the Midlands to adjust their schedules. Several games have been moved to either Wednesday or Thursday because of the weather forecast for the State over the weekend. Here's a look...
kiss951.com
Tropical Storm Ian Is Now a Hurricane and is Heading Towards Charlotte
Tropical Strom Ian is now a hurricane and is heading towards Charlotte and the Carolinas. Ian is now a category one hurricane. The National Hurricane Center is watching the track of the storm closely. The storm could strengthen and reach category 4 status in the next 24-48 hours according to forecasters.
Discover Aiken: Three new courses add to Aiken County's golf offerings
It’s no secret that Aiken County is blessed with many wonderful golf courses. From turn-of-the-20th-century layouts to courses that weave through neighborhoods, golf has been an integral part of the local sports landscape for many decades. And, thanks to an abundance of suitable terrain and available land, there are...
Skydivers speak out after parachuter dies in fall in South Carolina
CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Longtime skydivers are speaking out after a deadly accident at Skydive Carolina in Chester County, South Carolina, almost exactly one year from another death at the same facility. According to Skydive Carolina, a 35-year-old man died Saturday after witnesses saw him attempt to make a turn at a low altitude […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
Feds break up large South Carolina dogfighting ring, rescue more than 300 dogs
Over 60 state and federal agents arrested and charged more than 20 people over the weekend for their role in what the Department of Justice said is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history.
Experienced jumper killed in South Carolina skydiving incident
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina in South Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded at 1:26 p.m. Saturday to calls about an incident involving Skydive Carolina, which is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester. The sheriff’s […]
Man killed, deputy wounded in South Carolina shootout
People searching for a South Carolina man missing since July found what appear to be human bones on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: S.C. residents say hospitals are deducting from their taxes, checks
BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – In South Carolina, money is being taken from paychecks or tax returns, often without warning. That’s against state law. But it’s happened to 150 people who have reached out to our sister station, WBTV, in Charlotte. A Bamberg man told our I-TEAM he...
WLTX.com
South Carolina suburb ranked among the best in the nation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people want to escape the hustle and bustle of a large city and settle their family down in a nice suburb. But with sprawling metropolitan areas, it's sometimes hard to choose which one will be best. A recent SmartAsset study revealed the best suburbs to...
wfxg.com
2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting. Authorities say Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed. State agents are investigating the...
WYFF4.com
Coroner gives more insight into case of woman found dead in Columbia, South Carolina, Belk store bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are learning more about the woman found dead Monday in a Belk store bathroom in South Carolina after not being heard from for four days. Bessie Durham, 63, was a janitor at the Belk Department Store at Columbiana Mall, investigators said. Her family said they...
Comments / 0