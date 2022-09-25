ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dabo Swinney: Clemson football needs cornerbacks to learn from 'awful' game

Pride is what will make Clemson football cornerbacks get better quickly, coach Dabo Swinney said Sunday night after re-watching the Tigers' 51-45 double-overtime victory at Wake Forest. And he wasn't talking about Toriano Pride Jr., although the freshman was one of those who shared in blame after Wake Forest quarterback...
CLEMSON, SC
Answering Clemson football questions about defense, breakouts on offense

When the season began, it seemed Clemson football would have to lean heavily on the defense while the offense tried to figure things out. At least that's the way last season ended, when the Tigers had one of the best defenses in the country and the offense often sputtered behind a sophomore slump for quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei but somehow won 10 games.
CLEMSON, SC
Joe Cunningham rallies in Greenville and claims very close race for SC governor

Gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham held a rally Monday night in Greenville with other Democrats running for office to energize voters in the Upstate ahead of the November general election. While Cunningham spoke before a crowd of about 75 people inside country music concert venue Cowboy Up Greenville, his opponent, incumbent...
GREENVILLE, SC
Why your SC DMV license decal, registration may be delayed and when you should receive it

South Carolina residents who recently paid their vehicle tax may face delays in getting a new registration card and license plate decal. A vendor for the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles recently ran out of the type of paper used for vehicle registrations, "due to a supply chain issue," DMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo said in a Sept. 9 news statement.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

