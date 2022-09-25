Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Barrier-Free Vaccine Clinic Coming to WalhallaPJ@SCDDSNWalhalla, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
blufftontoday.com
Dabo Swinney: Clemson football needs cornerbacks to learn from 'awful' game
Pride is what will make Clemson football cornerbacks get better quickly, coach Dabo Swinney said Sunday night after re-watching the Tigers' 51-45 double-overtime victory at Wake Forest. And he wasn't talking about Toriano Pride Jr., although the freshman was one of those who shared in blame after Wake Forest quarterback...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football cornerback Nate Wiggins on struggles: 'It won't be like that again'
CLEMSON – Nate Wiggins was in press coverage. Wiggins, the Clemson football cornerback, this time was not in a defensive formation on the field, but in front of media microphones and cameras Monday at the team's indoor facility. He could have turned down the request for his presence. Instead,...
blufftontoday.com
Welcome to Clemson week, which holds the key to NC State football's biggest dreams
RALEIGH — Dave Doeren spent his Saturday afternoon glued to his television set inside the NC State football facility. The Wolfpack coach watched as No. 5 Clemson survived an upset scare against No. 22 Wake Forest, winning 51-45 in double-overtime in a game played 100 miles west of where Doeren was seated.
blufftontoday.com
ACC football power rankings: Coastal chaos ensues as Clemson vs NC State looms
It was a weekend of Coastal chaos as five teams from the ACC's coastal division suffered losses while Clemson and NC State took home wins to set up a top 10 matchup between the two football programs next week. Here are the USA TODAY Network's ACC power rankings:. 1. Clemson...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blufftontoday.com
Answering Clemson football questions about defense, breakouts on offense
When the season began, it seemed Clemson football would have to lean heavily on the defense while the offense tried to figure things out. At least that's the way last season ended, when the Tigers had one of the best defenses in the country and the offense often sputtered behind a sophomore slump for quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei but somehow won 10 games.
blufftontoday.com
Joe Cunningham rallies in Greenville and claims very close race for SC governor
Gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham held a rally Monday night in Greenville with other Democrats running for office to energize voters in the Upstate ahead of the November general election. While Cunningham spoke before a crowd of about 75 people inside country music concert venue Cowboy Up Greenville, his opponent, incumbent...
blufftontoday.com
McMaster touts 'common sense' leadership at event in Greer. Timmons predicts GOP House win.
Incumbent South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster told an estimated 300 Republicans at a Fourth District "Victory Kickoff" event in Greer Monday night that he has the spiritual guidance, patriotism and discipline to deserve a second full term. "Everything we've done is just plain common sense," he said. "You base it...
blufftontoday.com
Why your SC DMV license decal, registration may be delayed and when you should receive it
South Carolina residents who recently paid their vehicle tax may face delays in getting a new registration card and license plate decal. A vendor for the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles recently ran out of the type of paper used for vehicle registrations, "due to a supply chain issue," DMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo said in a Sept. 9 news statement.
Comments / 0