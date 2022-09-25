ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

TheDailyBeast

Rihanna Will Headline the 2023 NFL Halftime Show

Rihanna will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show for the NFL in 2023, the singer confirmed on Instagram on Sunday. The announcement came in a simple photo showing the singer’s hand holding a football with the NFL logo on the side. “We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna...
NFL
SB Nation

Tom Brady got all 32 teams in trouble because he can’t stop breaking tablets

Anyone who has ever felt the urge to rage-quit a game of Madden and fire their controller across the room can likely identify with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. During last week’s win over the New Orleans Saints — a game that saw Brady miserable before, during, and after — the veteran quarterback broke not one, but two Microsoft Surface tablets.
TAMPA, FL
SB Nation

NFL winners and losers: Josh McDaniels is killing the Raiders

It’s a particularly awful morning for the Las Vegas Raiders. As Monday dawned following Week 3 the Raiders find themselves as the only 0-3 team in the NFL, lagging behind in the AFC West, and with some major soul searching to do. It wasn’t long ago that the Raiders...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SB Nation

Ken Dorsey freaked out and smashed his tablet as Bills ran out of time in Dolphins loss

The Buffalo Bills were the preseason Super Bowl favorites coming into the new year, and their first two games were so impressive that some people were openly wondering if they could go undefeated. So much for that. The Bills ran into another undefeated in Week 3 when they traveled to south Florida to play the Miami Dolphins, and it was the Dolphins that came away with a wild 21-19 victory.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Spotted In 1st Photos Since Announcing Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Giant Chanel Bag

Will Rihanna’s fans get her long-awaited ninth album and a jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance? Shortly after Rihanna, 34, and the NFL confirmed that she would headline Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show, the “Work” singer visited a recording studio, hinting that she might be putting the finishing touches on her anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti. With a giant purple Chanel bag in hand, Rih made her way into the recording facility on Monday (Sept. 26), dressing casually for the trip. She rocked an oversized black jacket, a shirt with a vivid print on the front, a pair of gray Adidas, and her trademark cool demeanor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to big Rihanna news

While there were some premature reports earlier in the week that Taylor Swift might headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVII, it is now confirmed that Rihanna will be doing the honors instead. As rumors swirled on Sunday, Rihanna put them to bed by tweeting...
NFL
SB Nation

Tracking Kyler Murray’s performance during ‘Call of Duty’ events in 2022

Kyler Murray is the modern renaissance man. He loves football, baseball, and Call of Duty equally. Over the summer, when the Cardinals signed Murray to a huge new extension, a lot was made of Murray’s “study clause,” a weird caveat in his contract that forced the quarterback to study film and take part in extra-curricular activities.
NFL

