This story is sponsored by recteq. Utah football is poised to have another breakout year in the Pac-12. Coming off of a conference championship and a trip to the Rose Bowl, Utah fans are excited to celebrate the team this year at all of the live games. Utah has some great home matchups this year including Oregon State and USC, so tailgating is an absolute must to pregame and get hyped.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 3 HOURS AGO