Read full article on original website
Related
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Oregon State
Kyle Whittingham said the Utes will have their hands full with an outstanding Oregon State team this Saturday.
ksl.com
The Utah Checkdown podcast: Solomon Enis goes home, and Utes leave with a victory
SALT LAKE CITY — It was a trip to the desert to open up Pac-12 play for Utah. And while it was great for Solomon Enis to come home, it was even better that the Utes started off conference play with a win. It was a game that gave...
ksl.com
One surefire way to amp up your Utah football tailgate
This story is sponsored by recteq. Utah football is poised to have another breakout year in the Pac-12. Coming off of a conference championship and a trip to the Rose Bowl, Utah fans are excited to celebrate the team this year at all of the live games. Utah has some great home matchups this year including Oregon State and USC, so tailgating is an absolute must to pregame and get hyped.
What Kyle Whittingham said following Utah's victory over ASU
Notable quotes from Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham following the victory over Arizona State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Now No. 9, Utah continues to climb up ESPN's SP+ projections
Now four weeks into the season, Kyle Whittingham's Utah program sits on a 3-1 record and a #12 ranking in the AP Top 25. The Utes began Pac-12 play with a comfortable win over the Sun Devils on Saturday. The Utes have a good squad that can win by multiple scores despite not performing their best, which is encouraging, but there are questions that will need to be answered in big game situations.
Spencer Fano, nation's No. 7 offensive tackle, down to BYU, Michigan, Oregon and Utah
The top offensive tackle in the West region just took a massive step forward in his recruitment. Timpview High School (Utah) four-star prospect Spencer Fano, the nation's No. 7 offensive tackle, holds 25 scholarship offers. But Sunday, the 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman trimmed his list to four - BYU, ...
ksl.com
12 newcomers, Trevin Knell injury hover over BYU hoops' opening fall practices
PROVO — BYU basketball opened the first day of two-a-day practices Monday with 12 new faces and a mountain of both on-court and on-paper work to accomplish before the regular-season opener on Nov. 7. One key face was with the team but won't be joining the Cougars until much...
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Practices Tip Off With ‘New And Young’ Challenges
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball tipped off year four of the Mark Pope era on Monday. The old school line of thought in college hoops would mean that Pope would have an experienced roster in front of him heading into his fourth year. However, that’s not the case in the era of dynamic rosters and the transfer portal.
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
What Coach Whittingham had to say... Utah-ASU post-game press conference
The No. 13 Utah Utes defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 34-13 in Tempe tonight. Following the game, here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in his post-game press conference. Opening Statement:. “Solid game overall, all three phases. Offense was productive. Sputtered a little bit in the...
hebervalleyradio.com
Two Members of The Black 14 Visit Church Headquarters, Are Honored at BYU
SALT LAKE CITY-Former University of Wyoming football players John Griffin and Mel Hamilton were honored Saturday evening at BYU as the Cougars bested the Cowboys 38-24 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Griffin and Hamilton are two blacks, among the Black 14, who were dismissed from the Wyoming football program in 1969...
Women survive mountain lion attack on Millcreek Canyon trail
SALT LAKE CITY — Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. […]
ksl.com
Swiss train manufacturer is looking for a new generation of workers in Utah
This story is sponsored by Stadler. Public transit is back in style in the U.S. — and so are skilled manufacturing careers. Writing for Forbes, Mark C. Perna illustrates how this industry has evolved into an enticing career option for younger generations. "In this field, young people can be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett cancels Salt Lake show, citing 'health issues'
SALT LAKE CITY — Representatives of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett announced Tuesday that his Oct. 10 show scheduled at Vivint Arena is one of five shows that are now canceled as a result of "health issues," including a brief hospitalization. "Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the...
ksl.com
8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers
SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
dailyutahchronicle.com
Langley: The Utah Inland Port Authority Works Against Salt Lake Citizens
Heat waves, waning water sources and toxic dust have stoked anxieties here in the west. In Salt Lake City, record-breaking temperatures this month have made us all quite uncomfortable. For some, they’ve been deadly. Despite these trying times, the Utah state government has cleared construction for an inland port...
Gephardt Daily
Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes newest resident with birth of female giraffe calf
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomed its newest resident Saturday: a 6-foot-tall, 144-pound female giraffe calf. Stephanie, the zoo’s 4-year-old reticulated giraffe, gave birth to her first calf at 11:41 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced. The yet-to-be-named calf is the final offspring of Riley, a male giraffe and 17-year zoo resident who died in December 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Utah musician moves to Los Angeles following TikTok success
NORTH SALT LAKE — The popular social networking app TikTok has made a sensation out of scrappy, 22-year-old Alayna Thompson, a musician from North Salt Lake whose recent success has led her to Los Angeles to pursue a dream. Thompson, known professionally as Alayna Grace, was posting to TikTok...
KUTV
Delicious holiday menu by popular Utah steakhouse
KUTV — Stay with the Hilton Salt Lake City Center for the holidays. Leave the cooking to them this season by enjoying Spencer's holiday menu and specialty cocktails. Tony and Jared gave Elora a sneak peek of the delicious new menu!. For more information visit spencersslc.com. Follow Fresh Living...
Gephardt Daily
Police: No guns, knives used in fight at Hillcrest High School football game
MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police took to social media in an attempt to quash rumors about a fight at the Hillcrest High School football game Friday night. “There are many rumors going around about a fight last night at the Hillcrest football game. We would...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah rental prices continue to soar
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah rent prices skyrocketed more over the two last years than they did in the decade prior. A report from the Kem C. Gardner Institute shows rent went up more than 10% percent a year over the last two years. These figures display a big...
Comments / 0