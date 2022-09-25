Read full article on original website
Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers
Amazon's Secret Outlet Dropped 200+ Last-Chance Decor and Furniture Deals, and Prices Start at $13
Save up to 61 percent on patio sets, desks, cozy bedding, throw pillows, and more As you pull out your seasonal items from storage, you might be realizing that your fall decorations are not up to par. And chances are, your furniture hasn't had a refresh in forever. Let this be a sign to make some upgrades with stylish picks that all happen to be on sale at Amazon — for up to 61 percent off. While Amazon's Outlet has become a go-to for savvy shoppers, one spot...
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These 'Beyond Comfortable' Slip-on Shoes, Now on Sale for $25
"I have two pairs of these and absolutely love them" When it's time to ditch the sandals and your outfit might not work with a pair of boots, you'll want to have a shoe that's simply comfortable, chic, and stylish. And while you can always opt for a pair of flats or heels, if you're looking for something slightly more casual, consider a pair of slip-on shoes — especially ones that Amazon shoppers can't stop adding to their carts because the shoes are simply "beyond comfortable." The Stq Slip-On...
Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35
“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter. Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off. The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
Aldi’s bargain heated clothes airer for fast-drying laundry is coming back
With winter around the corner,it’s time to wave goodbye to the luxury of drying our clothes outside. And with the rising cost of living, we also might want to bid farewell to our usual tendencies of chucking a fresh load into the tumble dryer, owing to soaring energy prices. But what’s the solution? Enter: a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.26 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated dryer is a far more energy effiicent way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour...
Ballet Flats Are Officially Back—Add These Comfy Styles to Your Cart ASAP
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Summer is officially over and, with its passing goes those cushy flip-flops and slides you wore everywhere. While you could start squashing your feet into heels and booties again, it’s understandable to want to keep those feel-good shoe vibes going, and fortunately, ballet flats have officially made a triumphant comeback for fall, so you don’t need to sacrifice style in the name of comfort. These comfortable ballet flats have little to no heel, keeping pressure off your toes while you walk and generally go...
15 fall throw pillows to scatter all over your home
Scatter your home with these stylish throw pillows and say hello to cozy-season
These Slip-On Men’s Loafers Have Top Ratings—And They’re Super Affordable
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If your current slip-ons look a little ragged, it might be time for a...
Turn Your Patio Into a Cozy Oasis This Fall For As Little As $8
With hotter weather coming to an end (thank YOU, Mother Nature, finally!), it’s time to freshen up the patio with cold weather finds. Say goodbye to your pool gadgets and gizmos. Pack up any lightweight throws and cushions that’ll succumb to the impending windier, cooler weather. Oh, and you won’t be needing those mini handheld fans either.
This Hooded Sweater Is Taking Cozy Fashion to a New Level
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Two of our favorite things to wear in the fall and winter are obviously a sweater and a hooded sweatshirt. Comfy is key in the cold, which means warm, soft fabrics, oversized fits and pieces we can throw […]
7 Amazing Yoga Mats That Are All Designed Beautifully
Level up your yoga practice by picking up one of these gorgeous yoga mats that are all available on Amazon — details
Podiatrists Helped Us Find Actually Supportive Ballet Flats
Professional-looking and office-friendly shoes from brands like Vionic and Dansko.
Before and After: Woven Materials Warm up a Once-Bleak Balcony in This Dreamy $264 Redo
If you’re looking to make a balcony’s concrete floor a little less cold and a little more home-y, here are six great solutions for covering the concrete: turf, wooden tiles, a colorful outdoor rug, foam tiles, or carpet squares. (All of these are renter-friendly, too!) New Zealand renter...
This Stylish And Cozy At-Home Essential Is Like A ‘Pillow Of Comfort On Your Feet’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Fall brings tons of good things, from pumpkin spice to apple picking to cozy sweaters. However, the season also comes with some super chilly mornings. Feeling the cold floor first thing in the morning is one of the not-so-great parts of this time of year. Thankfully, cozy slippers can help add some comfort and warmth to this equation.
I review mattresses for a living. After testing over 30 of them, this is the best one for most sleepers.
The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid is the best mattress we've ever tested. It's great for many sleep styles and comes with a 365-night trial.
9 best fire pits for evenings spent in the garden
Who doesn’t love a crackling fire to gather around when the sun goes down? A fire pit allows us to prolong gatherings in the garden, giving off light and warmth.But while both of these things can be easily achieved with outdoor lighting and an electric patio heater, there’s nothing quite like the ambient glow of a real fire – not to mention the intoxicating smell – to create a cosy atmosphere.Unlike its fancier cousin, the chiminea, the humble pit tends to be a more functional product. That said, its simple design often lends itself to doubling up as an impromptu...
This 6-in-1 Steam Mop Saved My White Living Room Rug, and I Even Use It On My Clothes (Yes, Really!)
Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
RideApart
Tour In Comfort And Safety With Vanucci’s New VAT-2 Pants
Touring motorcycle pants aren’t exactly the most fashionable or stylish, especially for urban riders looking to hit the streets in style. When it comes to, well, touring, these pants are practically a must, as they offer the comfort and protection needed when riding your bike for hours on end and covering hundreds of miles at a time.
Fall Accessories We're Dying To Get Our Hands On: Boots, Shoes and Others
This transition from summer to fall has felt brutal and a bit too quick. The summer left without warning. Accepting the nostalgia, we can focus on what we love most about fall: the pretty colors, the smell of cinnamon in neighborhood bakeries, and all the fall accessories. In this article, I've listed all the significant fall accessory trends coming straight from the catwalk and the items we're dying to get our hands on!
Basic Information About Yurt Living
Recently, I wrote about a specific kind of specialized tent/home known as yurts that are making a comeback here in the United States. Now, I am going more into detail about what it is like for people who decide to live in these kinds of homes and try to survive in this form of alternative housing. Now, some people have been questioning how a yurt is different from a traditional tent, and there are plenty of differences between living in a traditional camping tent & living in a modern yurt that is able to enjoy a lot more modern comforts. Unlike regular tents, yurts tend to have sturdy door frames, flooring, and the kind of stable structure that allows them to have windows and doors installed.
