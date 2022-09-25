Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier
PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas and Kevin Kisner ROAST each other after Presidents Cup
Justin Thomas and Kevin Kisner hilariously threw shade at one another after the United States ran out convincing 17.5-12.5 winners at the Presidents Cup. The win marked USA's 12th victory in 14 renewals of the biennial contest against the Internationals. Davis Love's men then sauntered around Charlotte with celebratory champagne...
GolfWRX
Vincenzi: How the 2022 Presidents Cup actually grew the game
As fall approached, the world of professional golf was drowning in a sea of continuous division and animosity. The Presidents Cup, which should have been a silver lining in the most tumultuous time in the history of the sport, had suddenly become a pasquinade. The Internationals had always been an...
Golf.com
At this Presidents Cup, Trevor Immelman made it easy to root for the other team
Trevor Immelman faced a Presidents Cup captaincy unlike any other. His side has always been the underdog in this biennial event, winning just once in its history. But this year, against the backdrop of LIV Golf’s unlikely rise, Immelman barely knew who would be on his team. When players...
Golf Channel
Kevin Kisner, the 'best partier' on U.S. team, happy to show off skills following win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On a team of U.S. stars, Kevin Kisner tied for the fewest points earned, but he believes his impact was felt in other ways. “I got half a point,” he said Sunday night, “but I brought the fun.”. At 38, Kisner was – by...
GolfWRX
‘Intentional grounding?’ – Marshal at the Presidents Cup gets more than a little carried away
If you’re going to do a job, do it well or not at all. Becoming a marshal for a professional golf tournament may well just involve holding up the ‘Quiet Please’ paddles on the tee, or you may be called into action, requiring a lot more responsibility.
NFL・
Spieth goes 5-0 as Americans rule Presidents Cup again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Americans won the Presidents Cup again, no asterisk needed. Sure, the International team lost at least four players — maybe more — who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf and were deemed ineligible by the PGA Tour. It had eight rookies asked to play a new format before 40,000 flag-waving fans chanting for the home team. And the Internationals have never won on American soil since these lopsided matches began in 1994. No matter.
golfmagic.com
Hideki Matsuyama's caddie has body signed by US Presidents Cup caddies
After the USA won their ninth Presidents Cup in a row on Sunday, a party was promised by Kevin Kisner in the post-tournament press conference. It appears this was delivered. On Monday morning, Max Homa put out a very clear tweet saying, "I am unwell." The PGA Tour also tweeted footage of Jordan Spieth having a dance with both hands full of beer cans and champagne.
Celebrate Team USA's win with 2022 Presidents Cup gear
The U.S. held its lead throughout Sunday singles and secured its ninth consecutive Presidents Cup victory at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. While Jordan Spieth had the weekend’s best record, going a perfect 5-0-0, captain’s pick Kevin Kisner brought something else to the group. Kisner was...
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup grades: Jordan Spieth leads victorious U.S. team
Record: 5-0 Why the grade? Not only did Spieth not lose a match, but he also earned his first full singles point in eight career cups, between Ryder and Presidents. It’s hard to believe this guy wasn’t on the last Presidents Cup team. Holing long putts. Chipping in. Man, he was fun to watch.
GolfWRX
Players distance iron shootout! TaylorMade vs. PXG vs. Takomo
When I head to the range, I usually pack a golf bag to the brim with different clubs and driver shafts to ensure that I can hit a plethora of options. This week, I loaded up my bag and grabbed the Full Swing KIT launch monitor and a few of the players distance irons that I have been using this season. Out on the course the PXG 0311T Gen5, TaylorMade P770, and Takomo 101T have been really solid, and I have enjoyed my rounds with them. I never really do launch monitor comparisons, but I figured it would be fun to see what the differences in numbers showed me. Take a listen to the Club Junkie podcast for the full discussion on my time with these irons on the range!
Golf Channel
Jordan Spieth caps perfect 5-0 week with first career singles victory
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Already the standout performer this week for the U.S. Presidents Cup team, Jordan Spieth got off the schneid Sunday by earning his first-ever singles victory. Entering Sunday singles at Quail Hollow, Spieth owned a 0-6-1 record in singles play in both the Presidents and Ryder cups....
GolfWRX
Five Things We Learned: Day Three of the 2022 Presidents Cup
A funny thing happened on the way to the rout: orange pylons went up and the route to the rout was closed for repairs. Team World said, in its collective language, NOT TODAY. With eight points up for grabs, and the potential for Team USA to win the match with one day left, Team World won six of eight matches and closed the gap to four points. Can I get an Amen, or a holla, or at least a dab? In Friday’s installment of #FiveThingsWeLearned, it was suggested by an astute and prescient writer that this may not be a done deal. Well, heading into Sunday, it ain’t. Let’s get to the five things we learned on Saturday, in Charlotte, at Quail Hollow, of the 2022 Presidents Cup.
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup pairings, tee times: Singles, matches, complete schedule for Day 4 on Sunday
The race to 15.5 is officially on at the 2022 Presidents Cup as a mad dash to end Day 3 saw the International team turn what was thought to be a blowout into a legitimate ball game. Trimming the United States' overnight lead from six points to four with an overall score of 11-7, the away team will look to ride a wave of momentum into Sunday singles and pull off the improbable.
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup scores, results: Live coverage, standings, golf updates, schedule for Day 4 on Sunday
The 2022 Presidents Cup has suddenly turned competitive as the International team ran through Day 3 at Quail Hollow and now finds itself within arm's reach of the heavily favored United States. With a score of 11-7, the U.S. is still well positioned to reach 15.5 points and raise its ninth straight Presidents Cup; however, Sunday singles will feel a touch sweatier.
With a Media Deal Imminent, LIV Golf Tweaks Format for Team Finale in Miami
LIV Golf officials wouldn't comment Tuesday on any media partnerships but adjusted its team championship to have more players on the course Sunday.
Golf Channel
Guido Migliozzi closes in 62 to take French Open title from Rasmus Hojgaard
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Guido Migliozzi won the French Open by one shot over Rasmus Hojgaard after a stunning nine birdies saw the Italian tie the course record with a 9-under 62 in the final round on Sunday. It was the 25-year-old Migliozzi’s third DP World Tour win, his first...
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer slams world ranking points offered at Asian Tour event
Asian Tour player Berry Henson was hugely critical of the world rankings points on offer to the winner of the Yeangder TPC at Linkou International Golf and Country Club. Henson came tied third in Taiwan with rounds of 68, 67, 71 and 68, five shots behind LIV Golf player Travis Smyth. Smyth has made three appearances on the LIV Golf Tour so far.
Golf Channel
Power rankings: Sam Burns among top 10 to watch at Sanderson Farms
After a week at Quail Hollow for the Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour heads down to Jackson, Mississippi, for the Sanderson Farms Championship. Let's be honest: the field includes defending champion Sam Burns but otherwise is not strong. So, it's likely we'll see a fresh face – maybe even a rookie – hoist what, in my opinion, is the best trophy in golf (see above; no, it's not real ... I think).
The Ringer
Recapping the 2022 Presidents Cup and Picking Future Major Winners
House and Hubbard recap the 2022 Presidents Cup (01:23). They discuss the performances from both rosters including Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim, Kevin Kisner, and Max Homa. They also discuss whether Scottie Scheffler really is the no. 1 golfer in the world, the importance of Tom Kim’s role with the tournament, and why the devolution of golf has begun (16:24).
