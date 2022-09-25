ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier

PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas and Kevin Kisner ROAST each other after Presidents Cup

Justin Thomas and Kevin Kisner hilariously threw shade at one another after the United States ran out convincing 17.5-12.5 winners at the Presidents Cup. The win marked USA's 12th victory in 14 renewals of the biennial contest against the Internationals. Davis Love's men then sauntered around Charlotte with celebratory champagne...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Vincenzi: How the 2022 Presidents Cup actually grew the game

As fall approached, the world of professional golf was drowning in a sea of continuous division and animosity. The Presidents Cup, which should have been a silver lining in the most tumultuous time in the history of the sport, had suddenly become a pasquinade. The Internationals had always been an...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Associated Press

Spieth goes 5-0 as Americans rule Presidents Cup again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Americans won the Presidents Cup again, no asterisk needed. Sure, the International team lost at least four players — maybe more — who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf and were deemed ineligible by the PGA Tour. It had eight rookies asked to play a new format before 40,000 flag-waving fans chanting for the home team. And the Internationals have never won on American soil since these lopsided matches began in 1994. No matter.
SPORTS
golfmagic.com

Hideki Matsuyama's caddie has body signed by US Presidents Cup caddies

After the USA won their ninth Presidents Cup in a row on Sunday, a party was promised by Kevin Kisner in the post-tournament press conference. It appears this was delivered. On Monday morning, Max Homa put out a very clear tweet saying, "I am unwell." The PGA Tour also tweeted footage of Jordan Spieth having a dance with both hands full of beer cans and champagne.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Golf Channel

Presidents Cup grades: Jordan Spieth leads victorious U.S. team

Record: 5-0 Why the grade? Not only did Spieth not lose a match, but he also earned his first full singles point in eight career cups, between Ryder and Presidents. It’s hard to believe this guy wasn’t on the last Presidents Cup team. Holing long putts. Chipping in. Man, he was fun to watch.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Players distance iron shootout! TaylorMade vs. PXG vs. Takomo

When I head to the range, I usually pack a golf bag to the brim with different clubs and driver shafts to ensure that I can hit a plethora of options. This week, I loaded up my bag and grabbed the Full Swing KIT launch monitor and a few of the players distance irons that I have been using this season. Out on the course the PXG 0311T Gen5, TaylorMade P770, and Takomo 101T have been really solid, and I have enjoyed my rounds with them. I never really do launch monitor comparisons, but I figured it would be fun to see what the differences in numbers showed me. Take a listen to the Club Junkie podcast for the full discussion on my time with these irons on the range!
GOLF
Golf Channel

Jordan Spieth caps perfect 5-0 week with first career singles victory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Already the standout performer this week for the U.S. Presidents Cup team, Jordan Spieth got off the schneid Sunday by earning his first-ever singles victory. Entering Sunday singles at Quail Hollow, Spieth owned a 0-6-1 record in singles play in both the Presidents and Ryder cups....
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidents Cup#Quail Hollow Club#Americans
GolfWRX

Five Things We Learned: Day Three of the 2022 Presidents Cup

A funny thing happened on the way to the rout: orange pylons went up and the route to the rout was closed for repairs. Team World said, in its collective language, NOT TODAY. With eight points up for grabs, and the potential for Team USA to win the match with one day left, Team World won six of eight matches and closed the gap to four points. Can I get an Amen, or a holla, or at least a dab? In Friday’s installment of #FiveThingsWeLearned, it was suggested by an astute and prescient writer that this may not be a done deal. Well, heading into Sunday, it ain’t. Let’s get to the five things we learned on Saturday, in Charlotte, at Quail Hollow, of the 2022 Presidents Cup.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Presidents Cup pairings, tee times: Singles, matches, complete schedule for Day 4 on Sunday

The race to 15.5 is officially on at the 2022 Presidents Cup as a mad dash to end Day 3 saw the International team turn what was thought to be a blowout into a legitimate ball game. Trimming the United States' overnight lead from six points to four with an overall score of 11-7, the away team will look to ride a wave of momentum into Sunday singles and pull off the improbable.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Presidents Cup scores, results: Live coverage, standings, golf updates, schedule for Day 4 on Sunday

The 2022 Presidents Cup has suddenly turned competitive as the International team ran through Day 3 at Quail Hollow and now finds itself within arm's reach of the heavily favored United States. With a score of 11-7, the U.S. is still well positioned to reach 15.5 points and raise its ninth straight Presidents Cup; however, Sunday singles will feel a touch sweatier.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

Guido Migliozzi closes in 62 to take French Open title from Rasmus Hojgaard

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Guido Migliozzi won the French Open by one shot over Rasmus Hojgaard after a stunning nine birdies saw the Italian tie the course record with a 9-under 62 in the final round on Sunday. It was the 25-year-old Migliozzi’s third DP World Tour win, his first...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer slams world ranking points offered at Asian Tour event

Asian Tour player Berry Henson was hugely critical of the world rankings points on offer to the winner of the Yeangder TPC at Linkou International Golf and Country Club. Henson came tied third in Taiwan with rounds of 68, 67, 71 and 68, five shots behind LIV Golf player Travis Smyth. Smyth has made three appearances on the LIV Golf Tour so far.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Power rankings: Sam Burns among top 10 to watch at Sanderson Farms

After a week at Quail Hollow for the Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour heads down to Jackson, Mississippi, for the Sanderson Farms Championship. Let's be honest: the field includes defending champion Sam Burns but otherwise is not strong. So, it's likely we'll see a fresh face – maybe even a rookie – hoist what, in my opinion, is the best trophy in golf (see above; no, it's not real ... I think).
JACKSON, MS
The Ringer

Recapping the 2022 Presidents Cup and Picking Future Major Winners

House and Hubbard recap the 2022 Presidents Cup (01:23). They discuss the performances from both rosters including Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim, Kevin Kisner, and Max Homa. They also discuss whether Scottie Scheffler really is the no. 1 golfer in the world, the importance of Tom Kim’s role with the tournament, and why the devolution of golf has begun (16:24).
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy