Internet

Woonsocket Call

Independent Research Firm Names Cloudflare a Web Application Firewalls Leader

Cloudflare receives highest score among evaluated WAF providers in the strategy category. Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, has been named by Forrester Research, Inc. as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewalls, Q3 2022 report. Cloudflare’s Web Application Firewall (WAF) solutions received the highest possible score in 10 criteria including Innovation, Partner Ecosystem, Community, and more.
TechCrunch

Penpot inks $8M as signups for its open source spin on Figma jump 5600% after Adobe’s $20B acquisition move

Now, a Spanish startup called Penpot — which is taking a new approach to design collaboration through an open source platform that brings designers and developers into the mix simultaneously — says that it’s been seeing a huge amount of adoption since the Figma deal. Today, it’s announcing some funding to capitalize on that, a reminder of how disruption is always around the corner.
blockchain.news

Apple to Permit Developers to Host NFT-Based Apps on App Store

American multinational tech giant Apple Inc is coming to terms and is billed to allow Web3.0 startups to sell their Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) through its App Store. With the new policy, marketplaces like OpenSea, LooksRare, and Magic Eden, amongst others, can offer their hosted digital collectables for sale through the Apple Pay gateway.
TechRadar

Cloudflare launches eSim to protect mobile devices

Cloudflare is to launch its own eSIM card equivalent which it says is the world's first "Zero Trust" SIM. The new Cloudflare SIM subscribes to the zero trust security model, which describes an approach based on "never trust, always verify,” where devices are never trusted automatically, even if they have been previously verified or are already connected to a gated corporate network.
Lucy Marcus

What to Consider When Hiring a Mobile App Developer

The proliferation of technology in recent years has led to a boom in demand for mobile app developers. Creating a mobile app is a new trend, and everybody wants to have one for their business. This digital era has given a new impetus to companies, and they are now looking to tap into this potential market by developing their apps. But developing a mobile app is not an easy task. It requires a lot of planning and development work.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Woonsocket Call

inTEST Corporation to Demonstrate Innovative SCAiLX™ Zoom Block Camera Technology at Vision 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany

InTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, announced today the introduction of its all-new SCAiLX Zoom Block cameras developed by Videology, an inTEST Company in the Process Technologies division. The Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI (artificial intelligence) on the Edge platform. Videology will be demonstrating SCAiLX cameras at the upcoming Vision 2022 trade show in Stuttgart, Germany. The show, which is the largest imaging event of its kind in Europe, will take place from October 4th to October 6th.
The Associated Press

Yext Ranks #1 in 9 of G2's Fall Grid® Reports

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that it has once again been named as an industry leader across several categories by G2, the world’s largest software marketplace and source for customer reviews. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005522/en/ Yext ranks first in 9 of G2′s Fall ’22 Grid® Reports, including Local Listings Management for the ninth consecutive quarter (Photo: Yext)
makeuseof.com

4 Go Web Routers for Your Next Web App

Web routing is a technique of assigning HTTP requests to handler functions that operate on the specified URL path. Routing is often used to build single-page applications (SPAs) and APIs. In the router, the code defines the sequence of actions accompanying a user’s request. The Go standard library has...
Woonsocket Call

FiscalNote’s Curate Announces Expansion of State & Local Coverage to Over 4,000 School Boards and Hundreds of State Boards Across the Nation

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers market intelligence and data insights, today announced that Curate, a leading technology platform which provides civic intelligence and monitoring services, has significantly increased its existing state and local coverage of city and county data from over 12,000 municipalities across the U.S. to now include hundreds of state boards and more than 4,000 school districts - both of which generate policy decisions impacting businesses and organizations across the marketplace.
The Associated Press

Keeper Security Lands on GigaOm Radar Reports for Password Management and Privileged Access Management

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust, zero-knowledge and FedRAMP Authorized cybersecurity software, today announced that analyst firm GigaOm has recognized the company as an Enterprise Password Management Leader in its recent report: the GigaOm Radar Report for Password Management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005638/en/ Keeper Security Lands on GigaOm Radar Reports for Password Management and Privileged Access Management (Graphic: Business Wire)
HackerNoon

Can Apps Survive without Tricking Users to Subscribe?

How do mobile subscriptions and monetization work? What is the process of getting users to pay via subscriptions with trial models or paywalls? Let’s dive into the world of mobile unit economics and see how mobile products are making their profits. Where is the catch?. A real-life example is...
Woonsocket Call

Aktana Welcomes New Medical Affairs Lead from IBM Watson Health (Now Merative)

Deepak Patil brings deep data science experience in life sciences to drive Aktana’s medical affairs team in response to growing need for improved healthcare professional engagement. Aktana, the leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life sciences industry, welcomes Deepak Patil as its new senior director of medical...
daystech.org

Ezoic Introduces Humix – First Digital Publisher Video Sharing Network, Powered by AI

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After two years of stealth growth and testing, Humix launches first-of-its-kind video sharing network. What makes Humix distinctive amongst friends like YouTube or Vimeo is its community of 30,000+ impartial web sites coupled with rising AI that enables publishers to share, develop, and monetize their movies and audiences higher and sooner than by means of first-generation video platforms.
thefastmode.com

T-Mobile Unveils Secure Wi-Fi Mobile App for Business Customers

T-Mobile announced the Secure Wi-Fi mobile app is now available for T-Mobile for Business customers — yet ANOTHER benefit that T-Mobile is bringing eligible business customers at no extra cost. Secure Wi-Fi, developed by Mobolize, is a set-and-forget app that, when connected to public Wi-Fi, automatically helps protect customers’...
HackerNoon

Top 10 Android Studio Tips and Tricks for Faster Development

As an Android developer, you may use Android Studio, Eclipse, Visual Studio for Android App Development, etc. Among all of them, Android Studio is the most famous and recommended IDE. Why? Android Studio has a lot of functions and features to write code faster. But sometimes, you can feel that...
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work Podcast: The 13th annual JNUC

Sponsored by Jamf: Get complete management and security solutions for your organization that are enterprise secure, consumer simple, and protect personal privacy with Jamf. Learn more at jamf.com/9to5mac. Apple @ Work is brought to you by Hexnode. Hexnode UEM offers an award-winning Unified Endpoint Management solution for Android, iOS, Windows,...
