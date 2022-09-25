Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Independent Research Firm Names Cloudflare a Web Application Firewalls Leader
Cloudflare receives highest score among evaluated WAF providers in the strategy category. Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, has been named by Forrester Research, Inc. as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewalls, Q3 2022 report. Cloudflare’s Web Application Firewall (WAF) solutions received the highest possible score in 10 criteria including Innovation, Partner Ecosystem, Community, and more.
TechCrunch
Penpot inks $8M as signups for its open source spin on Figma jump 5600% after Adobe’s $20B acquisition move
Now, a Spanish startup called Penpot — which is taking a new approach to design collaboration through an open source platform that brings designers and developers into the mix simultaneously — says that it’s been seeing a huge amount of adoption since the Figma deal. Today, it’s announcing some funding to capitalize on that, a reminder of how disruption is always around the corner.
blockchain.news
Apple to Permit Developers to Host NFT-Based Apps on App Store
American multinational tech giant Apple Inc is coming to terms and is billed to allow Web3.0 startups to sell their Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) through its App Store. With the new policy, marketplaces like OpenSea, LooksRare, and Magic Eden, amongst others, can offer their hosted digital collectables for sale through the Apple Pay gateway.
TechRadar
Cloudflare launches eSim to protect mobile devices
Cloudflare is to launch its own eSIM card equivalent which it says is the world's first "Zero Trust" SIM. The new Cloudflare SIM subscribes to the zero trust security model, which describes an approach based on "never trust, always verify,” where devices are never trusted automatically, even if they have been previously verified or are already connected to a gated corporate network.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What to Consider When Hiring a Mobile App Developer
The proliferation of technology in recent years has led to a boom in demand for mobile app developers. Creating a mobile app is a new trend, and everybody wants to have one for their business. This digital era has given a new impetus to companies, and they are now looking to tap into this potential market by developing their apps. But developing a mobile app is not an easy task. It requires a lot of planning and development work.
Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers
By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Woonsocket Call
inTEST Corporation to Demonstrate Innovative SCAiLX™ Zoom Block Camera Technology at Vision 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany
InTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, announced today the introduction of its all-new SCAiLX Zoom Block cameras developed by Videology, an inTEST Company in the Process Technologies division. The Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI (artificial intelligence) on the Edge platform. Videology will be demonstrating SCAiLX cameras at the upcoming Vision 2022 trade show in Stuttgart, Germany. The show, which is the largest imaging event of its kind in Europe, will take place from October 4th to October 6th.
Yext Ranks #1 in 9 of G2's Fall Grid® Reports
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that it has once again been named as an industry leader across several categories by G2, the world’s largest software marketplace and source for customer reviews. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005522/en/ Yext ranks first in 9 of G2′s Fall ’22 Grid® Reports, including Local Listings Management for the ninth consecutive quarter (Photo: Yext)
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
4 Go Web Routers for Your Next Web App
Web routing is a technique of assigning HTTP requests to handler functions that operate on the specified URL path. Routing is often used to build single-page applications (SPAs) and APIs. In the router, the code defines the sequence of actions accompanying a user’s request. The Go standard library has...
Woonsocket Call
FiscalNote’s Curate Announces Expansion of State & Local Coverage to Over 4,000 School Boards and Hundreds of State Boards Across the Nation
FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers market intelligence and data insights, today announced that Curate, a leading technology platform which provides civic intelligence and monitoring services, has significantly increased its existing state and local coverage of city and county data from over 12,000 municipalities across the U.S. to now include hundreds of state boards and more than 4,000 school districts - both of which generate policy decisions impacting businesses and organizations across the marketplace.
Keeper Security Lands on GigaOm Radar Reports for Password Management and Privileged Access Management
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust, zero-knowledge and FedRAMP Authorized cybersecurity software, today announced that analyst firm GigaOm has recognized the company as an Enterprise Password Management Leader in its recent report: the GigaOm Radar Report for Password Management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005638/en/ Keeper Security Lands on GigaOm Radar Reports for Password Management and Privileged Access Management (Graphic: Business Wire)
Can Apps Survive without Tricking Users to Subscribe?
How do mobile subscriptions and monetization work? What is the process of getting users to pay via subscriptions with trial models or paywalls? Let’s dive into the world of mobile unit economics and see how mobile products are making their profits. Where is the catch?. A real-life example is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woonsocket Call
Aktana Welcomes New Medical Affairs Lead from IBM Watson Health (Now Merative)
Deepak Patil brings deep data science experience in life sciences to drive Aktana’s medical affairs team in response to growing need for improved healthcare professional engagement. Aktana, the leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life sciences industry, welcomes Deepak Patil as its new senior director of medical...
European telecoms chiefs call on tech firms to share internet network costs
Amazon, Netflix and other big generators of global traffic should help pay soaring infrastructure costs, telecoms firms say
Woonsocket Call
AXIS Capital to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on October 26, 2022
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 after the close of the financial markets. Albert Benchimol, President and Chief Executive...
daystech.org
Ezoic Introduces Humix – First Digital Publisher Video Sharing Network, Powered by AI
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After two years of stealth growth and testing, Humix launches first-of-its-kind video sharing network. What makes Humix distinctive amongst friends like YouTube or Vimeo is its community of 30,000+ impartial web sites coupled with rising AI that enables publishers to share, develop, and monetize their movies and audiences higher and sooner than by means of first-generation video platforms.
thefastmode.com
T-Mobile Unveils Secure Wi-Fi Mobile App for Business Customers
T-Mobile announced the Secure Wi-Fi mobile app is now available for T-Mobile for Business customers — yet ANOTHER benefit that T-Mobile is bringing eligible business customers at no extra cost. Secure Wi-Fi, developed by Mobolize, is a set-and-forget app that, when connected to public Wi-Fi, automatically helps protect customers’...
Top 10 Android Studio Tips and Tricks for Faster Development
As an Android developer, you may use Android Studio, Eclipse, Visual Studio for Android App Development, etc. Among all of them, Android Studio is the most famous and recommended IDE. Why? Android Studio has a lot of functions and features to write code faster. But sometimes, you can feel that...
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work Podcast: The 13th annual JNUC
Sponsored by Jamf: Get complete management and security solutions for your organization that are enterprise secure, consumer simple, and protect personal privacy with Jamf. Learn more at jamf.com/9to5mac. Apple @ Work is brought to you by Hexnode. Hexnode UEM offers an award-winning Unified Endpoint Management solution for Android, iOS, Windows,...
Ars Technica
Apps can pose bigger security, privacy threat based on where you download them
Google and Apple have removed hundreds of apps from their app stores at the request of governments around the world, creating regional disparities in access to mobile apps at a time when many economies are becoming increasingly dependent on them. The mobile phone giants have removed over 200 Chinese apps,...
Comments / 0