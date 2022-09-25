Read full article on original website
Ohio State breaks records in diversity, academics for fourth-consecutive yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Ohio State lineman Miller reflects on mental health journey in keynote speech at 13th Faces of Resilience EventThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
COVID-19 bivalent boosters now available for Buckeyes on and off-campusThe LanternWorthington, OH
Exhibitions at Wexner Center for the Arts bring the worlds of revolutionary artists to ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Close Five-Game Homestand vs. Rutgers
Ohio State will carry a 4-0 record and a 1-0 mark in the Big Ten Conference into its Homecoming game against 3-1 and 0-1 Rutgers University Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:40 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Ohio State University is celebrating its...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Men’s Gymnastics 2023 Schedule Announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 men’s gymnastics schedule on Monday. Ohio State has released its full competition schedule, viewable HERE. The Buckeyes will host their annual Scarlet & Gray intrasquad meet on Saturday, Dec. 17 at noon inside the Covelli Center. Ohio State will welcome back alumni on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. for the alumni meet.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Part of Big Field at Inverness Intercollegiate
Tee Times: Monday: Shotgun start at 9:30 a.m., continuous play for two rounds. Tuesday: Tee times off No. 1 and No. 10 tees beginning at 8:30 a.m. Teams: Charlotte, East Tennessee State, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Louisville, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Purdue, USC, SMU, South Alabama, Texas Tech, Toledo, Virginia and Washington.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Hall of Fame 2022: Adam Crompton
This fall, the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame inducted 15 new members, including fencer Adam Crompton. Crompton captured three NCAA men’s sabre titles during his four-year Ohio State career from 2003-06. He was the national champion as a freshman in 2003 and defended his title in 2004, closing out his collegiate career with his third crown in 2006. Crompton was a four-time All-American, with three first team nods and a second team honor after finishing seventh at the 2005 NCAA Championships.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Eichenberg Named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following a 14-tackle effort in Ohio State’s conference-opening win over Wisconsin on Saturday night, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is this week’s Big Ten co-Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced this morning. Eichenberg shares the honor with Iowa’s Kaevon Merriweather. WATCH: Eichenberg Highlights...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Dudukovich, Flotre Score in 2-0 Ohio State Win
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Playing at home for the first time in two weeks, Ohio State gave the fans and alumni reason to smile in a 2-0 victory over Iowa on Sunday afternoon. The Buckeyes got a first half goal from sophomore Kailyn Dudukovich and a second half goal from Kine Flotre to improve to 6-2-2 and 1-1-1 on the year. Iowa slips to 3-5-3 overall and 0-2-1 in Big Ten play.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Buckeyes Drop 1-0 Decision at No. 9 Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (5-1-3, 1-1-0) suffered its first loss of the season with a 1-0 setback at No. 9 Maryland (5-1-2, 2-0-1) Sunday at Ludwig Field in College Park. Ohio State keeper Max Trejo, a redshirt freshman, has started the last four games and had...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes In Seventh After Two Rounds Of Mason Rudolph
NASHVILLE, Tenn.— The No. 11 Buckeyes are in seventh place after wrapping up the second round of the Mason Rudolph on Saturday. The team shot even (288) in the second round and has a 36-hole score of 583 (+7). Caley McGinty is tied for 16th place after two rounds....
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Postgame Quotes vs. Wisconsin
“I just want to start off again by thanking the unbelievable crowd. From the jump: the skull session, the walk, the beginning of the game, all the way to the end. There was a lot of people that hung around at the end of that game and we don’t take that for granted. So, we really appreciate Buckeye Nation and the people that were here tonight.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Stroud Climbs the Record Books as Buckeyes Top Wisconsin, 52-21
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0) built a 31-7 first-half lead on its way to a 52-21 win over Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1) Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes amassed 539 yards of total offense while holding Wisconsin to 296. Quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 17-of-27 passes for 281 yards and five touchdowns. Ohio State’s rushing attack was equally successful with a pair or 100-yard rushers.
