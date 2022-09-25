FOXBORO -- Nick Folk has been automatic under 50 yards for the Patriots, and set a new NFL record on Sunday. The Patriots kicker connected on a 34-yard field goal early in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens, making it 57 straight for Folk from under 50 yards without a miss.That gives Folk the new NFL record for makes from under 50 yards without a miss, passing former Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop, who connected on 56 straight from 2014-17. Folk has not missed from that range since New England's 2020 season opener. Folk added a 50-yarder just before halftime to trim Baltimore's lead to 14-13. The 37-year-old kicker is now 3-for-4 on his field goal attempts this season, with his only miss coming on a 52-yard attempt in Pittsburgh in Week 2.Now in his fourth season with the Patriots, Folk is 78-for-87 overall on his field goal attempts in New England. He has not missed any of his attempts under 40 yards, and is 9-for-14 on his attempts of 50 yards or more. Last season, Folk set a Patriots franchise record by making 36 straight field goals from any distance.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO