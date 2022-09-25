ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time

The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
NBC Sports

Ravens LB calls out Mac Jones' trash talk after beating Patriots

Mac Jones doesn't hesitate to bark at opposing players. Just ask Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. Queen dropped a potential interception on a pass from Jones early in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium, and on the next play, Patriots running back Damien Harris punched in a 2-yard rush that gave New England a 20-14 lead at the time.
ESPN

New England Patriots players rallying around QB Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac’s support system: Patriots players have quarterback Mac Jones’ back. That was one of the resounding themes of the past week as the Patriots (1-1) prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
Patriots' kicker Nick Folk sets new NFL record

FOXBORO -- Nick Folk has been automatic under 50 yards for the Patriots, and set a new NFL record on Sunday. The Patriots kicker connected on a 34-yard field goal early in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens, making it 57 straight for Folk from under 50 yards without a miss.That gives Folk the new NFL record for makes from under 50 yards without a miss, passing former Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop, who connected on 56 straight from 2014-17. Folk has not missed from that range since New England's 2020 season opener. Folk added a 50-yarder just before halftime to trim Baltimore's lead to 14-13. The 37-year-old kicker is now 3-for-4 on his field goal attempts this season, with his only miss coming on a 52-yard attempt in Pittsburgh in Week 2.Now in his fourth season with the Patriots, Folk is 78-for-87 overall on his field goal attempts in New England. He has not missed any of his attempts under 40 yards, and is 9-for-14 on his attempts of 50 yards or more. Last season, Folk set a Patriots franchise record by making 36 straight field goals from any distance.
