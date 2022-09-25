Read full article on original website
'Good vibes': Baltimore celebrates successful Charm City Live festival
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore celebrated the end of summer with a little music, food and entertainment.Residents and visitors packed War Memorial Plaza in downtown this past Saturday for the new festival "Charm City Live" which brought in talented musicals, and also provided job resources."Definitely enjoying the good vibes, food, and music," attendee Rob said.RELATED: Final preparations for Charm City Live festivalThe all-day event highlighted Baltimore's unique cultures.It was also a family affair, with plenty of food and activities for children."I was surprised to find out that it was the first year," attendee Clarence said. "So, I think it is definitely something...
20th annual Pigtown Festival returns with food, crafts, and iconic pig races
Festival season continues in the city with a celebration recognizing one of southwestern Baltimore’s most historic communities. The 20th Annual Pigtown Festival will welcome thousands of residents and visitors to occupy five blocks of Washington Boulevard on Oct. 8 from noon to 7 p.m. The family-friendly event will offer...
5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland
Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
Humans of Hopkins: Ralph E. Moore Jr., Hopkins alumnus and Baltimore activist
COURTESY OF RALPH E. MOORE JR. Ralph E. Moore Jr. is a Johns Hopkins alumnus, Class of ‘74. He is a columnist for the AFRO American newspaper and the chairman of the nonprofit group By Peaceful Means, an organization born in East Baltimore that teaches children about non-violence and positive conflict resolution.
Get to know your neighbors at the Abell Community Street Fair
Baltimore is a city of neighborhoods, each with their own unique character and rich traditions. Tucked between Waverly and the Homewood campus, you’ll find the tight-knit, family-friendly community of Abell. For the past year and a half, I’ve had the privilege of being an Abell resident and participating in several of the neighborhood’s fun traditions, like the summer Porch Prom and the Abell Community Street Fair.
Pond Removed from BAHS Courtyard
The beloved courtyard pond that many students and staff have recognized as a favorite feature of the school has been demolished before the 2022 Homecoming Season. Since the school was built in 2009, the pond was home to over 20 goldfish as well as being packed with various native and invasive plant species.
Baltimore shares plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake
(Baltimore, MD) -- The Baltimore Department of Recreation and Parks is sharing plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake. According to officials, the department would make the reservoir the centerpiece of the historic west Baltimore park's renovations. Renderings from designers show a lake where city residents can swim and boat...
Baltimore’s ‘hot’ Rental Apartment Sector: Unlocking Value for Money
The “buzz” around town is that there’s a crisis in the real estate market. Well, that might be true for property flippers. But if you’re looking for investment opportunities in Baltimore’s apartment rental market – then you need to read on. Here’s where you too can unlock investment value by working with specialists in property management in Baltimore apartment rental niche.
Visiting the Howard Peters Rawlings Conservatory in Baltimore
A lifelong resident of Baltimore, Dolores loves to share her interest in the historic spots of her beautiful and quirky home town. The beautiful glass palace at the southwestern edge of Druid Hill Park is the second longest surviving glass botanic conservatory in the United States. Designed by George Aloysius Frederick, the designer of Baltimore City Hall and Cylburn Mansion, the main part of the complex was opened in August 1888. Additional greenhouses were added in the early part of the 20th century. Renovations between 1999 and 2004 added new buildings and included lead paint abatement, soil improvements, and renovations of heating, watering, and drainage systems.
'We will never give up': Beefalo Bob's owner speaks optimism into her business
Sunday afternoon, Beefalo Bob's in Pasadena caught fire. Officials think it was an accident that may have started in the back. Owner Carole Dimartino was in church when she found out.
Maryland Department of Transportation looking for feedback on transit alternatives between Towson and Downtown Baltimore
The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) are working with Baltimore City and Baltimore County to determine the best alternatives to serve passengers traveling between Towson and Downtown Baltimore. The North-South Corridor Study is part of the Central Maryland Regional Transit Plan (RTP), a project identifying...
Chevy Chase hotel mogul Stewart Bainum Jr. plunges into the local news business
The view of the Inner Harbor is spectacular from the Fells Point conference room in the fourth-floor offices of The Baltimore Banner, the news nonprofit that Stewart Bainum Jr. hopes will shift the very foundation of how local journalism is conducted and consumed in this country. But Bainum, the Montgomery County hotel magnate and philanthropist who founded the enterprise and has committed to bankrolling it to the tune of $50 million, isn’t gazing out the window and admiring the gleaming National Aquarium or the iconic Domino Sugars sign in the distance. Rather, he’s looking inward, contemplating a future for his startup, for which there is no blueprint.
Black Philanthropy Circle awards $250K to 10 organizations supporting Baltimore-area Black communities
Ten Baltimore organizations each received $25,000 to continue their work supporting Black residents in the Baltimore area. The Baltimore Community Foundation’s Black Philanthropy Circle fund last week awarded a total of $250,000 to its first round of grant recipients. The 10 organizations include:. ABC Park Seminoles Sports Agency. B360.
Meet the director of Sin: Abeni Nazeer
Abeni Nazeer started off as a music video director capturing raw talent throughout Baltimore City. She continues to share her art but now through film making. “Art is freedom. The way I communicate the stories Im telling is art. I never try to rush the creative process. I learned to fall in the love with the process of making art. The more art I create the more I feel free.”
Thousands expected for first Charm City Live Festival downtown
The stage is set for the first ever Charm City Live Festival in Downtown Baltimore hosting some local and national talent that’ll get the crowd moving Saturday.
Baltimore Weekend Events: Deviled Egg Pageant, Comedians Michael Blackson and Jess Hilarious, Trash Wheel Fan Fest, and more.
Goodbye, summer; hello, fall! The time of comfy sweaters, colorful leaves, and autumnal spices is upon us. Baltimore has plenty in store this weekend to help you fall in love with the season all over again. From a devilishly delicious egg-themed competition to a magical visit from Hogwarts, check out...
Morgan State University President David Wilson on this year’s record enrollment and expansion plans, including a campus in Africa: ‘The brand of the institution has just caught fire!’
Most years, Morgan State University in Baltimore had an enrollment of about 7,460 students. This fall, it set a record for both its incoming freshmen class, about 2,400 students, and its total enrollment, 9,660. For the first time, more than half of incoming freshmen came from out of state, forcing...
Bob Turk Leaving WJZ-TV: Is the Baltimore Meteorologist Retiring?
Bob Turk has been the face of weather in Baltimore for half a century. Many never thought there would come a time when they wouldn’t get their timely weather updates from the veteran meteorologist, but it is here. Bob Turk announced he is leaving WJZ-TV after five decades. The news was met with dejected reactions beyond CBS 13 viewers. Baltimore residents are now wondering if the “Sunshine Kid” is retiring or if he is leaving for a different career opportunity. They especially want to know and hope to see Bob Turk on television again. Here’s what the veteran weather anchor said about his departure from WJZ-TV.
'It's kinda normal to me': 3 injured in South Baltimore shooting
Neighbors say they heard bullets scatter the area Saturday night. People saw the three victims laying on the floor asking for help.
