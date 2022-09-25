Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies
Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
kuathletics.com
🎾 Kansas Tennis to Participate in ITA All-American Championships
LAWRENCE, Kan. –After opening the 2022 fall season with a pair of tournaments, Kansas will participate in the ITA All-American Championship in Cary, North Carolina from October 1st-9th. The Jayhawks went 5-4 (.556) in doubles play this weekend after going 47-54 (.465) last season. Kansas Tennis seeks to continue...
Saturday offered another reminder that NC can’t have nice things in college football
Saturday was a beautiful early fall day in North Carolina. But the football? Not so much. One of the bright spots: NC State. The Wolfpack’s upcoming game at Clemson NC State’s biggest game ever? One could make the argument.
kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas Set to Host Iowa State for 110th Homecoming on Saturday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) return to Big 12 Conference play this weekend, hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) for the 110th Homecoming game in program history on Saturday, October 1 at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN2 with Brian Custer (Play-by-Play), Dustin Fox (Analyst) and Lauren Sisler (Sideline) on the call.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kuathletics.com
🏀 Women’s Basketball Unveils 2022-23 Big 12 Conference Schedule
LAWRENCE, Kan. –The Kansas Women’s Basketball schedule was finalized Monday when the Big 12 Conference office announced the 2022-23 league schedule for women’s basketball, which tips off with Kansas playing its first of 18 conference games on New Year’s Eve. "The Big 12 is one of...
kuathletics.com
🏌️♂️ Jayhawks Head to Michigan After a Hot Start to Season
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Following the Jayhawks’ second-place finish at the Gopher Invitational, Kansas will tee it up at the Folds of Honor Collegiate, hosted by Michigan State this week. The deep 18-team field will take on American Dunes Golf Club, a par-72 course playing 7,213 yards. The...
cbs17
NCCU Eagles off to hot start, but face tough upcoming test in Campbell
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Central University Eagles are off to their best start in a while, but have a big challenge ahead of them in Campbell University. Hear what head coach Trei Oliver had to say about the Camels’ offensive line and the comparison between former NFL quarterback Michael Vick and Campbell’s signal-caller Hajj-Malik Williams.
247Sports
Missed the game? Watch N.C. A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine's SCSU game halftime show
North Carolina A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine was finally back at home in Greensboro after three straight weeks of travels. The B&GMM began the season in Charlotte, then headed to Detroit the following weekend before playing in Durham, NC last weekend. Finally back home, the Band was revved up...
RELATED PEOPLE
kuathletics.com
🏈 Jalon Daniels Receives Pair of Honors for Third-Straight Week
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels picked up a pair of honors for the third-straight week, being named an Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Star of the Week and to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List, the organizations announced Monday. Daniels accounted for five touchdowns and 407...
kuathletics.com
⚽️ No. 12 TCU Beats Kansas 1-0 on Sunday
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The No. 12 ranked TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park. TCU’s Gracie Brian scored the only goal of the match in the 47th minute. “I thought we played really well,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “Obviously,...
kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas vs. TCU Kickoff Set for 11 a.m. on FS1
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ October 8 Big 12 Conference matchup with TCU will kick off at 11 a.m. CT, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday. The game will be Kansas’ sixth of the season and will air on FS1. The matchup between the Jayhawks and Horned Frogs...
Scarlet Nation
Sunday Update: Recruits react to Duke game, 4-0 start
We are getting more reaction every hour from recruits who watched the Jayhawks knock off Duke to move to 4-0. We will update what they say in our recruiting update thread linked below. UPDATE: Sunday- 3:07 p.m. Darin Conley gets to hear about the program from his brother Quinton, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Tar Heel target now visiting Blue Devils
Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore Isiah Harwell said weeks ago that he intended to check out the UNC and Duke basketball programs in person this fall. And according to a tweet from Pro Insight's Andrew Slater, blueblood sightseeing is precisely what the 6-foot-6, 190-pound shooting guard is up to ...
NC State Athletics mourns the passing of former golf coach, Richard Sykes
The NC State Athletics Department said it is mourning the passing of Richard Sykes. Sykes was the head men’s golf coach at NC State from 1972-2017. Sykes led NC State to 24 NCAA Regional appearances, 12 NCAA Championships and the program’s lone ACC title in 1990 during his tenure.
WKRC
Man working on fourth college degree after beating addiction, 20 years of homelessness
RALEIGH, N.C. (CNN Newsource/WRAL/WKRC) - A North Carolina man is celebrating after beating drug addiction and homelessness to earn three college degrees. Michael Watkins is now working on his fourth degree. He has been accepted into a doctoral degree program where he is studying healthcare administration. Watkins says he was...
Hurricane Ian threatens week 7 high school football schedule in NC
Raleigh, N.C. — Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida later this week, and while the system won't be a hurricane when it arrives it North Carolina, the impacts of the remnants could mean changes to the high school football schedule. The remnants of the storm could bring heavy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
cbs17
Former Apex football coach speaks to team
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Apex head football coach Bob Wolfe is still giving back after 44 years of coaching. Retired for a decade now, Wolfe was asked to come back to speak to the current Apex football squad, a team that is having the school’s best season in more than 20 years. Todd Gibson was there for the reunion.
NBC12
VUU Football is undefeated, best season start since 2007
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the Virginia Union University Football team’s victory over Fayetteville State University Saturday, the school is celebrating an impressive start to the season. VUU improved to 4-0 on the year and 2-0 in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, matching the Panthers’ best start in 15...
wnctimes.com
NC State Fair:New opening time, new parking, entrance options
RALEIGH – With Oct. 13-23 just around the corner, the N.C. State Fair is busy gearing up to welcome new grounds entertainment, new competitions and a new special event at the NC Public House. Fairgoers may also notice the addition of a new entry gate off Youth Center Road, a new parking lot option and additional ticket buying kiosks near the gates.
Comments / 0