Lawrence, KS

WRAL News

Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies

Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
RALEIGH, NC
kuathletics.com

🎾 Kansas Tennis to Participate in ITA All-American Championships

LAWRENCE, Kan. –After opening the 2022 fall season with a pair of tournaments, Kansas will participate in the ITA All-American Championship in Cary, North Carolina from October 1st-9th. The Jayhawks went 5-4 (.556) in doubles play this weekend after going 47-54 (.465) last season. Kansas Tennis seeks to continue...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏈 Kansas Set to Host Iowa State for 110th Homecoming on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) return to Big 12 Conference play this weekend, hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) for the 110th Homecoming game in program history on Saturday, October 1 at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN2 with Brian Custer (Play-by-Play), Dustin Fox (Analyst) and Lauren Sisler (Sideline) on the call.
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏀 Women's Basketball Unveils 2022-23 Big 12 Conference Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. –The Kansas Women's Basketball schedule was finalized Monday when the Big 12 Conference office announced the 2022-23 league schedule for women's basketball, which tips off with Kansas playing its first of 18 conference games on New Year's Eve. "The Big 12 is one of...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Head to Michigan After a Hot Start to Season

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Following the Jayhawks' second-place finish at the Gopher Invitational, Kansas will tee it up at the Folds of Honor Collegiate, hosted by Michigan State this week. The deep 18-team field will take on American Dunes Golf Club, a par-72 course playing 7,213 yards. The...
LAWRENCE, KS
cbs17

NCCU Eagles off to hot start, but face tough upcoming test in Campbell

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Central University Eagles are off to their best start in a while, but have a big challenge ahead of them in Campbell University. Hear what head coach Trei Oliver had to say about the Camels' offensive line and the comparison between former NFL quarterback Michael Vick and Campbell's signal-caller Hajj-Malik Williams.
DURHAM, NC
kuathletics.com

🏈 Jalon Daniels Receives Pair of Honors for Third-Straight Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels picked up a pair of honors for the third-straight week, being named an Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Award Star of the Week and to the Davey O'Brien Great 8 List, the organizations announced Monday. Daniels accounted for five touchdowns and 407...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

⚽️ No. 12 TCU Beats Kansas 1-0 on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The No. 12 ranked TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park. TCU's Gracie Brian scored the only goal of the match in the 47th minute. "I thought we played really well," Head Coach Mark Francis said. "Obviously,...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏈 Kansas vs. TCU Kickoff Set for 11 a.m. on FS1

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas' October 8 Big 12 Conference matchup with TCU will kick off at 11 a.m. CT, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday. The game will be Kansas' sixth of the season and will air on FS1. The matchup between the Jayhawks and Horned Frogs...
LAWRENCE, KS
Scarlet Nation

Sunday Update: Recruits react to Duke game, 4-0 start

We are getting more reaction every hour from recruits who watched the Jayhawks knock off Duke to move to 4-0. We will update what they say in our recruiting update thread linked below. UPDATE: Sunday- 3:07 p.m. Darin Conley gets to hear about the program from his brother Quinton, who...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

New Tar Heel target now visiting Blue Devils

Wasatch Academy (Utah) sophomore Isiah Harwell said weeks ago that he intended to check out the UNC and Duke basketball programs in person this fall. And according to a tweet from Pro Insight's Andrew Slater, blueblood sightseeing is precisely what the 6-foot-6, 190-pound shooting guard is up to ...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Former Apex football coach speaks to team

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Apex head football coach Bob Wolfe is still giving back after 44 years of coaching. Retired for a decade now, Wolfe was asked to come back to speak to the current Apex football squad, a team that is having the school's best season in more than 20 years. Todd Gibson was there for the reunion.
APEX, NC
NBC12

VUU Football is undefeated, best season start since 2007

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the Virginia Union University Football team's victory over Fayetteville State University Saturday, the school is celebrating an impressive start to the season. VUU improved to 4-0 on the year and 2-0 in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, matching the Panthers' best start in 15...
RICHMOND, VA
wnctimes.com

NC State Fair:New opening time, new parking, entrance options

RALEIGH – With Oct. 13-23 just around the corner, the N.C. State Fair is busy gearing up to welcome new grounds entertainment, new competitions and a new special event at the NC Public House. Fairgoers may also notice the addition of a new entry gate off Youth Center Road, a new parking lot option and additional ticket buying kiosks near the gates.
RALEIGH, NC

