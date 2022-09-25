ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Geneseo, NY
Geneseo, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Campus Times

Latte art in Rochester: Ugly Duck Coffee

Ugly Duck Coffee might be one of the more unique names on the coffee scene, but it nails owner Rory Van Grol’s ideas for Ugly Duck. “The name? It’s to not take ourselves too seriously. I was making latte art and my wife said one of them looked like an ugly duck, and that was it. It’s fun. It’s silly. It sticks in your head.”
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester natives living in Florida plan to ride out Hurricane Ian

The sunshine state is home to many snowbirds and New Yorkers who have moved to Florida seeking warmer weather. Now they are included in the millions bracing for impact as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast. The rain was starting to pick up Tuesday afternoon as Rochester area native Al...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Hochul Announces $4.5 Million in Improvements for Stony Brook State Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will inject $4.5 million dollars in new investment to Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. According to Hochul, who said state parks are the anchor to the regions tourism industry, the money will be spent on improving Stony Brook facilities near swimming areas.
DANSVILLE, NY
News 8 WROC

Adam Interviews Dr. Maria Patricia Rivera

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — As News 8 honors Hispanic Heritage, we’re highlighting remarkable stories and people our region’s Hispanic community. Dr. Maria Patricia Rivera is one of those people. She recently arrived to the University of Rochester Medical Center from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is now division chief of Pulmonary and […]
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

For 100 years, the Latimers have handled death for Rochester families

Millard E. Latimer & Son Funeral Directors is thought to be the oldest Black-owned business in Rochester. Can it continue for another century? When a Black person in southwest Rochester dies, chances are good that their body will end up in the care of Monique Latimer. She often welcomes the grieving relatives of the deceased into her funeral home on South Plymouth Avenue the same way she...
ROCHESTER, NY
Tire Review

Tire Industry Hall of Famer Joe DePaolis Dies

Joseph A. DePaolis, a former president of the National Tire Dealers & Retreaders Association (NTDRA) and 2022 inductee into the Tire Industry Hall of Fame, died Sept. 7, 2022, in Rochester, N.Y. He was 90. DePaolis made his mark in the tire industry growing three-outlet Johnny Antonelli Tire Co. Inc.,...
ROCHESTER, NY

