Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today
Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News
Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Announcer Troy Aikman
Monday night is a big one for Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and the new ESPN play-by-play crew. Week 3's "Monday Night Football" contest features the Dallas Cowboys playing at the New York Giants. Buck and Aikman, who left Fox Sports for ESPN this offseason, will be on the call for...
Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss
Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs
Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
Tony Romo expertly narrated Patrick Mahomes' argument with Eric Bieniemy in real time
Ever since joining the CBS Sports booth for NFL games in 2017, Tony Romo has offered a unique perspective as a former quarterback who has first-hand familiarity with many of the teams he’s watching. Fans loved it as he would call out plays before they happened. But he can also call out arguments as they are happening.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Here's why Bills OC Ken Dorsey lost his mind at the end of the Dolphins game
It’s unlikely that any video will be more frequently shared than the one showing Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey trashing his part of the coaches’ booth at the end of the Bills’ 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Dorsey was trying to get his usually productive...
Davante Adams Uses 2 Words To Describe How He Feels About The Raiders' 0-3 Start
The new-look Las Vegas Raiders were supposed to be a top challenger for the AFC West title. But three games in, Derek Carr and Co. looking nothing like the team most of us were expecting before the season began. The Raiders fell to 0-3 on the year with a 24-22...
Russell Wilson takes swipe at Pete Carroll after win
Russell Wilson made a great play to extend a key drive for the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of their win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and it seems like he wanted his former coach to take note. Wilson completed a beautiful 27-yard pass to Kendall...
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Josh Allen Rips Off Dolphins Helmet; QB Tua Tagovailoa Wobbles: Bills at Dolphins - WATCH
The Miami quarterback was being examined for an injury after leaving the game late in the first half.
The Refs In Cowboys-Giants Are Getting Crushed For Their Performance
The officiating crew in tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is having a tough time. It's not easy to be an NFL ref, and you're going to miss calls occasionally. However, this crew has seemingly missed a few big ones. First, they did...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Controversial Outfit
NFL fans are debating Erin Andrews' "controversial" sideline outfit on Sunday afternoon. Andrews is rocking a big, white hat on the sideline of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and the Packers. We're all for it - Florida is hot and sun protection is key - but not everyone seems to be in love with it.
College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Firing
A college football starting quarterback is hitting the transfer portal on Monday morning. According to reports out of Boise State, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is leaving the Broncos program. Bachmeier's decision to transfer comes just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Tim Blough. B.J. Rains first reported the news.
Look: Terry Bradshaw Has Warning For NFL Quarterback
Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw has seen a lot of quarterbacks come and go in his five decades of football. But today he had a warning for one quarterback playing close to home. On Sunday's edition of FOX NFL Sunday, Bradshaw had a message for New...
Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?
The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury. Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
The truth behind Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s scary-looking injury vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s Week 3 showdown against the Buffalo Bills with a scary injury, but he returned to play in the second half, to the surprise of many. Tagovailoa looked concussed when he initially got injured, so it was rather shocking to see him able to come back so quickly.
Giants dropped by Cowboys, 23-16: Here's how Twitter reacted
The New York Giants came into Monday night with a surprising 2-0 record as they headed into their first divisional matchup of the year hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys were without Dad Prescott and Michael Gallup, and the Giants spent the week as favorites going into the primetime showdown.
Look: Cris Collinsworth Made Embarrassing Mistake Sunday Night
As if the big Sunday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos wasn't hard enough to watch, longtime color commentator Cris Collinsworth didn't make it any easier on the ears. At one point in the broadcast, Collinsworth and Mike Tirico started talking about other results throughout...
