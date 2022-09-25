ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs

Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson takes swipe at Pete Carroll after win

Russell Wilson made a great play to extend a key drive for the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of their win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and it seems like he wanted his former coach to take note. Wilson completed a beautiful 27-yard pass to Kendall...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Controversial Outfit

NFL fans are debating Erin Andrews' "controversial" sideline outfit on Sunday afternoon. Andrews is rocking a big, white hat on the sideline of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and the Packers. We're all for it - Florida is hot and sun protection is key - but not everyone seems to be in love with it.
NFL
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Firing

A college football starting quarterback is hitting the transfer portal on Monday morning. According to reports out of Boise State, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is leaving the Broncos program. Bachmeier's decision to transfer comes just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Tim Blough. B.J. Rains first reported the news.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Terry Bradshaw Has Warning For NFL Quarterback

Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw has seen a lot of quarterbacks come and go in his five decades of football. But today he had a warning for one quarterback playing close to home. On Sunday's edition of FOX NFL Sunday, Bradshaw had a message for New...
NFL
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury. Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
