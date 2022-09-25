Read full article on original website
hogville.net
Razorbacks Rewind: Key stats and trends that emerged from Arkansas’ 23-21 loss against Texas A&M in Southwest Classic
The then-10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks faltered spectacularly in a few big moments to cement their coulda-woulda-shoulda 23-21 loss against then-No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday in the annual Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as the Football Hogs lost for the first time on the season. Despite out-gaining their...
hogville.net
Arkansas hoping for defense to force turnovers
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas is the underdog against No. 2 Alabama on Saturday and Sam Pittman is hoping his defense can force some turnovers. In four games, the Razorbacks have two interceptions and three fumble recoveries. However, all those came in the first two games. Cornerback Dwight McGlothern had an interception against both Cincinnati and South Carolina. linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul, cornerback Hudson Clark and defensive end Jordan Domineck have each recovered a fumble. Pittman talked about forcing turnovers.
hogville.net
Linebacker Brian Huff talks Hogs, much more
FAYETTEVILLE — Valley View Class of 2024 linebacker Brian Huff is one of the prospects in Arkansas who holds an offer from the Razorbacks. Huff, 6-3, 225, has helped Valley View to a 3-1 start this fall with 0-4 Forrest City up next Friday. Huff has 29 tackles, two for loss, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery. At tight end for the Blazers, he has one catch for 24 yards. Valley View dropped the season opener to Harding Academy, but have bounced back to defeat Poplar Bluff (Mo.), Rivercrest and Paragould. Huff talked about how the season is going so far.
hogville.net
Kickoff, Network set for Hogs at Starkville
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas will have an early kickoff at Mississippi State on Oct. 8. The game will begin at 11 a.m. and be televised on the SEC Network. Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) is coming off a 23-21 loss to Texas A&M and will face Alabama this week. The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1) defeated Bowling Green 45-14 and will host Texas A&M this Saturday.
Everything Nick Saban Said to Open Arkansas Week
Saban met with reporters on Monday ahead of the Crimson Tide's road trip to face the Razorbacks.
SEC Shorts Boots Arkansas Out of the Top 10 Meeting Room
Tennessee goes hard as it crashes the party shortly after Hogs leave
hogville.net
Arkansas Monday grid notes and tidbits
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman met with the media Monday to review his No. 20 team’s 23-21 loss to Texas A&M and ahead to Saturday’s home game with No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0). “I think we’re fine,” Pittman said of the mindset of the Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1)....
hogville.net
Third quarter woes mystery to Sam Pittman
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas is 3-1 following a loss to Texas A&M 23-21 on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. The Hogs have beaten Cincinnati, South Carolina and Missouri State. Arkansas has outscored its opponent in the first, second and fourth quarters. However, Arkansas is losing the third quarter 40-13 and that has Sam Pittman concerned. He was asked on Monday if he knows why the team is struggling so badly in the third period, but playing well in the others?
hogville.net
Quentin Murphy off to fast start in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE — Joe T. Robinson Class of 2025 quarterback Quentin Murphy is off to a fast start to the 2022 season. In four games, Murphy has completed 30 of 52 passes for 489 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He has 23 carries for 65 yards. The Senators, coming off a state championship in 2021, are 3-1 on the season. Murphy and his teammates fell to Pulaski Academy in the season opener, but have since reeled off victories against Forrest City, Morrilton and Watson Chapel. They face 1-3 Vilonia on Friday.
hogville.net
WATCH: Sam Pittman breaks down Texas A&M loss and previews Alabama matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman sat down with the media Monday to talk about the loss to Texas A&M and preview their game with Alabama. The No. 20 Hogs will take on the No. 2 Crimson Tide in Fayetteville at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
hogville.net
WATCH: Eric Musselman, players talk about first full practice and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team had their first full practice of the year on Monday. Before practice, Eric Musselman, and two of his players, Trevon Brazile and Ricky Council IV, spoke to the media about this year’s team. See those full press conferences...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
First-Ever DWRRS "Red Out"
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday’s game vs. No. 2 Alabama has been announced as the first-ever “RED OUT” of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. All fans should wear Razorback red.
hogville.net
Hog Football recruiting report | Texas recruiting & Southwest Classic loss
KNWA-KFTA (FAYETTEVILLE, AR)- In this week’s Arkansas Football recruiting report we touch on Metroplex recruiting and we also touch on the Hogs first loss of the season in the Southwest Classic. Arkansas faces Alabama next week at Razorback Stadium.
hogville.net
Arkansas falls to Texas A&M 23-21 for first loss of the season
ARLINGTON, TX. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks were handed their first loss of the season on Saturday night as they fell to the Texas A&M Aggies 23-21. The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks wanted to start fast and fast they did. In their second possession of the game, KJ Jefferson...
hogville.net
On The Road With The Pig Trail: The Star
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pig Trial Nation goes on the road for the Southwest Classic, but it’s not just the game on their list of to-dos. The team also stopped by The Star for a tour from Cowboys’ sideline reporter Kristi Scales. Scales, who has been with the Cowboys for 24 years, pulled out all the stops, including a lot of stops that are not on the public tour.
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
ourchanginglives.com
Eating Our Way Through Downtown Fort Smith
For us, there is a big difference between eating to sustain and dining for pleasure. During our visit to this historic Arkansas destination, we tried to sample as many restaurant choices as we could squeeze into our schedule. As we were eating our way through downtown Fort Smith, we discovered what the locals already know. This city is packed with amazing eateries that serve a variety of cuisines. As foodies, this made our visit sensational, even if it made narrowing down our meal choices more difficult. Let’s see how we did with our selections.
beckersasc.com
Surgeon sells Arkansas ASC building for $2.6M
John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million, Arkansas Business reported Sept. 26. A real estate firm bought the 13,156-square-foot facility, the report said. Dr. Kendrick runs the practice, which offers services in general surgery, pediatrics, lab, ultrasound, endoscopy and biopsies.
KHBS
Lights seen over Northwest Arkansas likely from SpaceX satellite launch
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several viewers from Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area have sent us photos and videos of strange moving lights in the sky. 40/29 Meteorologist Robert Suhr says the lights are likely from a Space-X satellite launch. The lights have been seen elsewhere in the country. Viewers...
Off-duty Oklahoma deputy arrested after shooting a man in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An Oklahoma deputy was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23 after shooting a man while off-duty in Washington County on Sept. 3. According to Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Travis Adams, 33, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23 after deputies say he shot a man in Washington County on Sept. 3.
