Fayetteville, AR

hogville.net

Razorbacks Rewind: Key stats and trends that emerged from Arkansas’ 23-21 loss against Texas A&M in Southwest Classic

The then-10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks faltered spectacularly in a few big moments to cement their coulda-woulda-shoulda 23-21 loss against then-No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday in the annual Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as the Football Hogs lost for the first time on the season. Despite out-gaining their...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas hoping for defense to force turnovers

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas is the underdog against No. 2 Alabama on Saturday and Sam Pittman is hoping his defense can force some turnovers. In four games, the Razorbacks have two interceptions and three fumble recoveries. However, all those came in the first two games. Cornerback Dwight McGlothern had an interception against both Cincinnati and South Carolina. linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul, cornerback Hudson Clark and defensive end Jordan Domineck have each recovered a fumble. Pittman talked about forcing turnovers.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Linebacker Brian Huff talks Hogs, much more

FAYETTEVILLE — Valley View Class of 2024 linebacker Brian Huff is one of the prospects in Arkansas who holds an offer from the Razorbacks. Huff, 6-3, 225, has helped Valley View to a 3-1 start this fall with 0-4 Forrest City up next Friday. Huff has 29 tackles, two for loss, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery. At tight end for the Blazers, he has one catch for 24 yards. Valley View dropped the season opener to Harding Academy, but have bounced back to defeat Poplar Bluff (Mo.), Rivercrest and Paragould. Huff talked about how the season is going so far.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Kickoff, Network set for Hogs at Starkville

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas will have an early kickoff at Mississippi State on Oct. 8. The game will begin at 11 a.m. and be televised on the SEC Network. Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) is coming off a 23-21 loss to Texas A&M and will face Alabama this week. The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1) defeated Bowling Green 45-14 and will host Texas A&M this Saturday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas Monday grid notes and tidbits

Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman met with the media Monday to review his No. 20 team’s 23-21 loss to Texas A&M and ahead to Saturday’s home game with No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0). “I think we’re fine,” Pittman said of the mindset of the Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1)....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Third quarter woes mystery to Sam Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas is 3-1 following a loss to Texas A&M 23-21 on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. The Hogs have beaten Cincinnati, South Carolina and Missouri State. Arkansas has outscored its opponent in the first, second and fourth quarters. However, Arkansas is losing the third quarter 40-13 and that has Sam Pittman concerned. He was asked on Monday if he knows why the team is struggling so badly in the third period, but playing well in the others?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Quentin Murphy off to fast start in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — Joe T. Robinson Class of 2025 quarterback Quentin Murphy is off to a fast start to the 2022 season. In four games, Murphy has completed 30 of 52 passes for 489 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He has 23 carries for 65 yards. The Senators, coming off a state championship in 2021, are 3-1 on the season. Murphy and his teammates fell to Pulaski Academy in the season opener, but have since reeled off victories against Forrest City, Morrilton and Watson Chapel. They face 1-3 Vilonia on Friday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

First-Ever DWRRS "Red Out"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday’s game vs. No. 2 Alabama has been announced as the first-ever “RED OUT” of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. All fans should wear Razorback red.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas falls to Texas A&M 23-21 for first loss of the season

ARLINGTON, TX. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks were handed their first loss of the season on Saturday night as they fell to the Texas A&M Aggies 23-21. The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks wanted to start fast and fast they did. In their second possession of the game, KJ Jefferson...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

On The Road With The Pig Trail: The Star

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pig Trial Nation goes on the road for the Southwest Classic, but it’s not just the game on their list of to-dos. The team also stopped by The Star for a tour from Cowboys’ sideline reporter Kristi Scales. Scales, who has been with the Cowboys for 24 years, pulled out all the stops, including a lot of stops that are not on the public tour.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ourchanginglives.com

Eating Our Way Through Downtown Fort Smith

For us, there is a big difference between eating to sustain and dining for pleasure. During our visit to this historic Arkansas destination, we tried to sample as many restaurant choices as we could squeeze into our schedule. As we were eating our way through downtown Fort Smith, we discovered what the locals already know. This city is packed with amazing eateries that serve a variety of cuisines. As foodies, this made our visit sensational, even if it made narrowing down our meal choices more difficult. Let’s see how we did with our selections.
FORT SMITH, AR
beckersasc.com

Surgeon sells Arkansas ASC building for $2.6M

John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million, Arkansas Business reported Sept. 26. A real estate firm bought the 13,156-square-foot facility, the report said. Dr. Kendrick runs the practice, which offers services in general surgery, pediatrics, lab, ultrasound, endoscopy and biopsies.
SPRINGDALE, AR

