NBC Sports

Here’s how Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 3 loss to Packers

Tom Brady nearly led an epic comeback in Week 3, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up just short in a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The 45-year-old quarterback completed 31 of 42 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown in the defeat, which moved Tampa Bay to 2-1 on the season.
saturdaytradition.com

De'Vondre Campbell comes up with game-saving play for Packers against Tampa Bay

De’Vondre Campbell came up big for the Packers in their 14-12 defensive showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Minnesota standout reached up and tipped a 2-point conversion away from the awaiting hands of Bucs receiver Russell Gage. Had Gage been able to come down with the throw from Tom Brady, the Bucs would have likely sent the game into overtime.
thecheyennepost.com

Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Win Over Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur likes how his team responded to adversity in a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Locations — Green Bay's defense and wide receivers helped to hold off Tampa Bay 14-12 on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and Co. are still working out the kinks....
GREEN BAY, WI
