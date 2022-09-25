Read full article on original website
Salem County field hockey for Sept. 26: Bower leads Salem past Deptford
Marissa Bower had a team-high two goals and contributed an assist to lead Salem to a 6-0 victory over Deptord in Deptford. Abby Hempel and Rhionna Timmons added a goal and an assist apiece for Salem (4-3). Molly Vengenock and Samantha Dale also scored in the victory and Abby Boggs...
Vermont H.S. scores for Sept. 26: See how your favorite team fared
To report scores Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com. Please submit with a name/contact number. ►Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @aabrami5. ...
Girls Volleyball Snapshot: Frontier, Amherst leading competitive Eastern League & more
MassLive released its girls volleyball league snapshots on September 26. Get to know more about the Western Mass. girls volleyball outlook by checking out the Super 7 and rankings at the bottom of the article.
Cumberland County field hockey for Sept. 26: Schalick defeats Cumberland
Cumberland is 3-3.
Dover's Vitko reaches volleyball milestone in win over Windham
DOVER - Tory Vitko had 18 kills, including the 1,000th of her career as the Dover High School volleyball team improved to 6-2 on the season with a 3-0 win over Windham on Monday in a Division I match. Individual match scores were 25-22, 25-23, 25-22. Aidyn Stone had 15...
Friday Night Stars: Who is the Taunton Gazette Football Player of the Week for Week 3
TAUNTON— Another exciting week of high school football action has come and gone in the Greater Taunton area. Taunton held off a tough challenge from Middleboro in non-league action as they won 24-13 Friday night in their second of two home-away-from-home games at Mansfield's Alumni Stadium to improve to 3-0. Bridgewater-Raynham's explosive backfield burst onto the scene as they earned their first points and win of the season in a 26-10 victory over Barnstable to improve to 1-2. Bristol-Plymouth's backfield also helped carry them to a 34-18 win over Diman as they improved to 2-1 while Dighton-Rehoboth fell to 1-2 on the year after being held scoreless by Oliver Ames in a 35-0 loss in Easton.
Turnto10.com
Poll: Vote for NBC 10's game of the week
(WJAR) — Which high school football game are you interested in seeing this week?. In addition to this week's "Friday Night Rivals," which will cover St. Raphael at North Kingstown, Sports Team 10 wants to hear from viewers on the other game they'd like covered for NBC 10's Game of the Week.
Hopkinton football flying high at 3-0 after defeating Westborough
Last fall marked Mark Sanborn’s first as Hopkinton High School’s head football coach, and with that came the requisite frustrations a year one can present. It wasn’t until October 22 of 2021 that the Hillers won their third game, and they followed that up with four straight defeats to finish 3-8. A year older and wiser and Sanborn’s Hillers are building something special. The latest brick in the foundation came in the form of Saturday afternoon’s 39-13...
