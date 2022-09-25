TAUNTON— Another exciting week of high school football action has come and gone in the Greater Taunton area. Taunton held off a tough challenge from Middleboro in non-league action as they won 24-13 Friday night in their second of two home-away-from-home games at Mansfield's Alumni Stadium to improve to 3-0. Bridgewater-Raynham's explosive backfield burst onto the scene as they earned their first points and win of the season in a 26-10 victory over Barnstable to improve to 1-2. Bristol-Plymouth's backfield also helped carry them to a 34-18 win over Diman as they improved to 2-1 while Dighton-Rehoboth fell to 1-2 on the year after being held scoreless by Oliver Ames in a 35-0 loss in Easton.

TAUNTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO