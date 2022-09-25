Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs
Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
Injury to Buccaneers skill player could end stint in Tampa
Giovani Bernard looked like a great addition to the Buccaneers when the move was initially made, but the constant injuries make his future questionable. No one ever wants to see injuries derail a career. It is one of the harder parts of the NFL and also one of the only certainties; the sport is always trying to take more from the players than they take from it. Unfortunately, these injuries look like they could spell the end of Giovani Bernard’s time in Tampa with the Buccaneers.
What role did Aaron Rodgers play in Buccaneers' disastrous delay of game penalty?
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers snatched victory out of the jaws of defeat Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Packers nearly blew a double-digit second-half lead but held on for a 14-12 victory thanks to a critical mistake by the Buccaneers late in the fourth quarter.
Josh Allen speaks out on getting X-rays right after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen heading into the X-ray room after the loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Allen reportedly went for X-rays on his hand after the loss, but the star QB ensured reporters there was nothing to worry about. After getting his hand tested, Allen insisted he was fine and revealed that he had hit his hand on someone’s helmet or face mask, causing some discomfort, via Alaina Getzenberg.
NFL world reacts to Gisele Bündchen’s absence at Bucs game
The problems between Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been extremely public, and it appears their issues may not be going away anytime soon. Brady previously told Pagesix.com that he was “hopeful” that Bündchen would come to the Buccaneers’ game against the Green...
Here’s how Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 3 loss to Packers
Tom Brady nearly led an epic comeback in Week 3, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up just short in a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The 45-year-old quarterback completed 31 of 42 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown in the defeat, which moved Tampa Bay to 2-1 on the season.
Buccaneers have major bee issue during Sunday’s game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had some unexpected guests for Sunday’s game in the form of a whole lot of bees. One of the goalposts at Raymond James Stadium was apparently home to a beehive during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Despite the rather unusual sight, nobody seemed to be in any rush to do anything about it, at least initially.
Bucs seeking explanation from NFL on 2-point conversion play clock issue
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have cost themselves a win on Sunday by taking a delay of game penalty at a horrible time, and there have been some questions about whether they were cheated by an error with the play clock. Head coach Todd Bowles says his team has asked the NFL for clarification.
Buccaneers reveal biggest weakness in embarrassing loss to the Packers
The Buccaneers offense is broken. There is no way around it. Even with all of the injuries in mind, what we saw on the field was inexcusable. Yes, we know, before you all jump to say it; the Buccaneers are dealing with a mountain of injuries. Between the offensive line and almost all of the quality wide receivers being out, the Bucs are facing an uphill battle on that side of the ball, but that is still no excuse for what we have seen so far on the year.
Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Win Over Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur likes how his team responded to adversity in a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Locations — Green Bay's defense and wide receivers helped to hold off Tampa Bay 14-12 on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and Co. are still working out the kinks....
Twitter Reacts to Erin Andrews Wearing Large White Hat During Packers - Bucs Game
Erin Andrews hat game was strong on Sunday.
Nothing wrong with the Bucs that Rob Gronkowski can’t fix
TAMPA — Make the call. Bend the knee. Open the vault. Do whatever it takes but, for goodness’ sake, find a way to get these crazy kids together again. Promise midweek vacations. Tease with more endorsements. Make it clear that he, alone, can rescue the Bucs. Just find a way to get Rob Gronkowski back in Tom Brady’s huddle.
