(AUDIO): Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture executive director Billy Polansky appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Larry E. Hawkins, age 74, of Jefferson City, Missouri passed away on September 19, 2022 while he was fishing at Bagnell Dam at Lake of the Ozarks. Fishing was one of his greatest pleasures. He also enjoyed cooking, hunting, gardening, and hanging out with all his friends. Larry was known to many as “Hawk” and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

