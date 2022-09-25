(AUDIO): Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture executive director Billy Polansky appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Read full article on original website
939theeagle.com
Multi-million dollar bank project highlights enormous growth near Columbia’s Discovery Parkway
An area business leader who’s the local president of Missouri’s ninth-largest bank predicts that several thousand residents will soon be living in an area of southeast Columbia near Discovery Parkway and Highway 63. There is construction equipment across that area, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday for...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Jefferson City Mayor Tergin discusses East Capitol Avenue and food insecurity on 939 the Eagle
The issue of dilapidated and aging homes along Jefferson City’s East Capitol Avenue has been controversial. Some residents want them preserved, saying they are historic. Others say they are an eyesore and that Jefferson City Police have to remove people from vacant buildings. Mayor Carrie Tergin sees opportunity in those homes. She joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”:
939theeagle.com
Additional improvements planned at Columbia’s Agriculture park; good turnout for fall hootenanny
The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture (CCUA) is planning to build a new welcome center at Columbia’s Agriculture Park near Clinkscales and Ash. CCUA executive director Billy Polansky joined host Fred Parry in-studio this weekend on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.”. “If you’re standing in the...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Kaiser Health News’ Sarah Jane Tribble profiles Mexico, Fulton hospital closures on 939 the Eagle
Reporter Sarah Jane Tribble has written extensively about the impact of the hospital closures in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton for “Kaiser Health News.” The two hospitals closed in March, and both communities have large elderly populations. Kaiser joined us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, saying the hospitals remain closed and that employees aren’t getting paid. The title of her scathing new article is “Patients for Profit: how private equity hijacked health care”:
Columbia to host ceremony Tuesday for groundbreaking of new fire station
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia will host a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction of a new fire station. The ceremony for Fire Station No. 11 will take place 3 p.m. Tuesday at 6909 Scott Blvd. A press release stated speakers for the event will include: Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Ward 5 Councilman Matt Pitzer and Acting Fire Chief Clayton The post Columbia to host ceremony Tuesday for groundbreaking of new fire station appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Columbia’s fastest-growing area to receive new fire station
You’re invited to Tuesday afternoon’s groundbreaking ceremony for a new fire station in fast-growing southwest Columbia. The ceremony will begin at 3 pm at 6909 Scott Boulevard, which is where the new station will be built. The multi-million dollar project is being funded by the 2015 voter-approved one-quarter...
Columbia Missourian
The Mid-Missouri Pride Parade takes on Broadway
The first inaugural Mid-Missouri Pride Parade walked, danced and rolled through downtown on Sunday in Columbia. Hundreds lined Tenth Street and Broadway Avenue to kick off the second day of the Mid-Missouri PrideFest, which lasted around 45 minutes. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe made an appearance in an old red car, waving a pride flag.
939theeagle.com
Transportation officials from across Missouri interested in seeing Columbia’s diverging diamond
Truckers and other motorists who use Columbia’s diverging diamond interchange at I-70 and Stadium will need to slow down this (Tuesday) morning, as transportation and law enforcement officers from across the state walk that area as a pedestrian. It’s part of Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which...
939theeagle.com
Perfect weather for Jefferson City fly-in event dedicated to veterans
Veterans from across Missouri traveled to Jefferson City on Saturday to take a free ride in a Boeing Stearman World War II-era biplane. It was part of the “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport. The free rides were provided by the non-profit organization...
Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department responded to a small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse on Conley Road Sunday evening. At about 5:30 p.m., Columbia Fire was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the chain restaurant. ABC 17 crews on scene saw multiple fire trucks. The scene was clear shortly after fire crews arrival. ABC The post Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Larry E. Hawkins (August 30, 1948 - September 19, 2022)
Larry E. Hawkins, age 74, of Jefferson City, Missouri passed away on September 19, 2022 while he was fishing at Bagnell Dam at Lake of the Ozarks. Fishing was one of his greatest pleasures. He also enjoyed cooking, hunting, gardening, and hanging out with all his friends. Larry was known to many as “Hawk” and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
North County High School issues apology following livestream comments about Battle
Officials at North County High School are apologizing for comments made by a student about Battle athletes after a live video stream of a Friday football game. The post North County High School issues apology following livestream comments about Battle appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MU Health Care works to prevent cancer with Siteman Cancer Center collaboration
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) MU Health Care's Ellis Fischel Cancer Center in Columbia is now collaborating with Siteman Cancer Center St. Louis with the goal of preventing cancer and strengthening cancer research. Both centers have access to cancer research and resources that will benefit each other in the fight to cure cancer. Many rural areas in the state do The post MU Health Care works to prevent cancer with Siteman Cancer Center collaboration appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Crews working to fill sinkhole in Osage Beach, Mo. uncover sewage spill too
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Crews in Osage Beach have been working a sinkhole that developed on the west side of town. “We knew almost immediately that this was going to be a 24/7 response,” said Sam Henley, Emergency Management Director for Camden County. It started last week when...
939theeagle.com
Mid-Missouri volunteers assisting American Red Cross with multiple disasters
The American Red Cross says it needs more volunteers to respond to large-scale disasters like the hurricane in Puerto Rico and the Alaska typhoon, as well as local disasters that happen more frequently like house fires. The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas has a combined 20 volunteers in...
missouribusinessalert.com
USDA awards two Missouri companies $14.5 million to expand high-speed internet access in the state
Two Missouri telecommunication companies will receive about $14.5 million of new federal funding that aims to provide high-speed internet access, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week. The USDA is awarding $502 million to rural areas in 20 states as part of the Rural Development Broadband ReConnect Program's third...
939theeagle.com
Safety and license plate readers are topics at Missouri transportation conference in Columbia
Hundreds of people are expected to be in Columbia for the next three days for Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which opens Tuesday afternoon at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) spokesman Cole Duenckel tells 939 the Eagle that 400 to 500 professionals...
939theeagle.com
BREAKING NEWS; Owners Of Mexico And Fulton Hospitals Granted Extension By State
In some breaking news this afternoon 939 The Eagle has confirmed that Platinum Health the owner of the shuttered hospitals in Mexico and Fulton has been granted approval from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to a request to extend temporary suspension of their hospital license. CEO of...
kjluradio.com
Cat rescued from house fire in Boone County, shop destroyed in separate Boone County fire
Boone County firefighters rescue a cat from a house fire east of Columbia. The Boone County Fire Protection District says crews were called to a house fire around 4:00 Friday morning on Pinehurst Lane. Light smoke was showing from the back of one unit of a split-level four plex when crews arrived.
939theeagle.com
Indictments unsealed in Mizzou fraternity case
A Boone County grand jury has indicted eight former fraternity members at Mizzou for an alleged October hazing incident that left a freshman pledge unable to speak nor walk. Mizzou and the fraternity’s national headquarters shut the local chapter down after the incident. Our partner ABC-17 News reports the...
