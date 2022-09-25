Read full article on original website
Related
Former FSU quarterback leads Middle Tennessee State to epic upset over Miami
The FSU Hall of Famer and now college football coach beat the Hurricanes once again.
Paul Finebaum calls Miami 'college football's greatest fraud' after MTSU loss
Paul Finebaum didn’t mince words when it came to Miami after the Hurricanes suffered a mind-blowing defeat to Middle Tennessee State on Saturday. According to Finebaum, the well-known ACC program has become the most fraudulent team in all of the sport. Following his explanation on Sportscenter after the Hurricanes fell 45-31 to the Blue Raiders, it’s tough to argue with the SEC Network host.
Here's How Much Miami Paid Middle Tennessee For Saturday's Game
If you want to know much it'll run you to take a beating from Middle Tennessee State, it's going to be in the seven-figure range. "Miami paid Middle Tennessee $1.5 million to play them at home today. The Blue Raiders just beat the Canes 45-31 — their first ever win over a Top-25 team."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-LSU
No. 12 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) hosted No. 22 Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4. The Vols defeated Florida, 38-33. Tennessee has an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. The Southeastern Conference announced kick off times for Week 6...
ESPN
'No excuse': No. 25 Miami Hurricanes stunned at home by Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke -- the ACC's rookie of the year last season and the No. 11 player on Mel Kiper's Big Board for the NFL draft -- was benched in the third quarter of a disheartening 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State on Saturday.
Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Set for No.8 Tennessee-LSU
No.8 Tennessee (4-0,1-0) is set to travel to Baton Rouge in twelve days for a battle on the bayou against LSU (3-1, 1-0), and the kick time and TV station has been announced. The Vols and Tigers will play at 11 am central time on ESPN. Tennessee is off to its best start since 2016, and the ...
Kickoff Time, Channel Set for Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers
The final details for Florida vs. Missouri have been ironed out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Social media's reactions to Florida's road loss to Tennessee
The Florida Gators lost to the Tennessee Volunteers for the first time since 2016 and only the second time in their last 18 meetings. The 38-33 final featured Anthony Richardson throwing for a career-high 453 yards and two touchdowns, the first passing touchdowns for the Gators this season. The game...
Five-star LB enjoys 'electric' atmosphere during Vols' win over Florida
One of the nation's top prospects in the 2024 class was back at Tennessee on Saturday for the Vols' win over rival Florida.
A closer look at UM’s horrific pass defense against MTSU
Miami’s pass defense was atrocious against Middle Tennessee State during the embarrassing 45-31 loss to the Blue Raiders. MTSU run an Air Raid style of offense and coming into Saturday’s game, the Blue Raiders had averaged only 195 passing yards per game. On Saturday, MTSU threw for 408...
Late Kick: Tennessee snaps 5-year losing streak against Florida
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives his first-hand account of what this big-time win means for the Tennessee program and head coach Josh Heupel moving forward.
Comments / 0