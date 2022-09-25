Paul Finebaum didn’t mince words when it came to Miami after the Hurricanes suffered a mind-blowing defeat to Middle Tennessee State on Saturday. According to Finebaum, the well-known ACC program has become the most fraudulent team in all of the sport. Following his explanation on Sportscenter after the Hurricanes fell 45-31 to the Blue Raiders, it’s tough to argue with the SEC Network host.

