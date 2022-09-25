ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Pujols sitting Sunday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Juan Yepez versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 332 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .265 batting average with an...
Frank Schwindel lands next job after Cubs release

Frank Schwindel has landed his next gig after being released by the Cubs earlier this month. Schwindel signed with the Águilas Cibaeñas of the Dominican Winter League, the team announced on Twitter over the weekend. Schwindel will join Águilas in November, the team announced. Schwindel, the first...
Matt Wallner not in Twins' lineup Sunday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Matt Wallner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Wallner is being replaced in rgiht field by Jake Cave versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 35 plate appearances this season, Wallner has a .250 batting average with a .721 OPS, 1 home...
Angels host the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (56-97, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (67-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-9, 4.43 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (6-9, 3.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -212, Athletics +177; over/under is 8...
Angels Take Two Of Three From Twins Behind Balanced Effort

In their final series of the 2022 season not against an American League West opponent, the Los Angeles Angels took on the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis. With neither team contending for a playoff spot, the three-game weekend set came with less intrigue, but still saw quality baseball from both sides.
