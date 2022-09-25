Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Hits Longest Home Run At Coors Field
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Mike Piazza hit what once held as the longest home run at Coors Field. Piazza’s blast on Sept. 26, 1997, was hit off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Darren Holmes and traveled 496 feet. Piazza’s home run hit off the left-center field...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sitting Sunday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Juan Yepez versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 332 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .265 batting average with an...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Impressive Catches Against Cardinals; Praying Mantis Lands On Will Smith’s Helmet
Joey Gallo contributed in the field and at the plate to help the Los Angeles Dodgers tie their franchise record for wins by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Michael Grove completed five innings for a third consecutive start and earned his...
Phillies place reliever Brad Hand (elbow) on injured list
The Philadelphia Phillies placed left-hander Brad Hand on the 15-day injured list Sunday with left elbow tendinitis. The designation for
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frank Schwindel lands next job after Cubs release
Frank Schwindel has landed his next gig after being released by the Cubs earlier this month. Schwindel signed with the Águilas Cibaeñas of the Dominican Winter League, the team announced on Twitter over the weekend. Schwindel will join Águilas in November, the team announced. Schwindel, the first...
numberfire.com
Matt Wallner not in Twins' lineup Sunday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Matt Wallner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Wallner is being replaced in rgiht field by Jake Cave versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 35 plate appearances this season, Wallner has a .250 batting average with a .721 OPS, 1 home...
FOX Sports
Angels host the Athletics in first of 3-game series
Oakland Athletics (56-97, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (67-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-9, 4.43 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (6-9, 3.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -212, Athletics +177; over/under is 8...
Twins C Sandy Leon to have knee surgery
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and will have meniscus surgery on his
RELATED PEOPLE
In short stint, Ronald Acuna Jr. helps Braves edge Phillies
Ronald Acuna Jr. hit the go-ahead RBI single with one out in the 11th inning, and the Atlanta Braves went
Yardbarker
Angels Take Two Of Three From Twins Behind Balanced Effort
In their final series of the 2022 season not against an American League West opponent, the Los Angeles Angels took on the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis. With neither team contending for a playoff spot, the three-game weekend set came with less intrigue, but still saw quality baseball from both sides.
Comments / 0